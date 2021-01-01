01 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

US ends 2020 with record hospitalizations, black Covid forecasts

By Lucia Leal

01 de enero de 2021
00:12
December has been the month with the most deaths from the pandemic so far in the US, with new records for fatalities being set on sets of consecutive days, and with 3,744 registered Covid-19 deaths on Dec. 30, 2020, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER/File

December has been the month with the most deaths from the pandemic so far in the US, with new records for fatalities being set on sets of consecutive days, and with 3,744 registered Covid-19 deaths on Dec. 30, 2020, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER/File

By Lucia Leal

Washington, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- The United States on Thursday closes out 2020 with a record number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 and with discouraging forecasts for the first months of 2021 after the arrival of the mutated and much more infectious British strain of the coronavirus and the slowness of the vaccination campaign.

Americans are spending a somber New Year's Eve in the country hardest hit by the pandemic in absolute terms with almost 20 million confirmed cases and more than 343,000 Covid-19 deaths.

December has been the month with the most deaths from the pandemic so far, with new records for fatalities being set on sets of consecutive days, and with 3,744 registered Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.

And the outlook for January looks extremely dark with the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) predicting that in the coming three weeks at least 80,000 Americans could die from disease.

The variable that most concerns many experts is the increasing pressure on hospitals nationwide, and on Wednesday a new record for hospitalizations was set with 125,220 patients currently occupying hospital beds and being treated for Covid-19, according to the Covid Tracking Projects Web page.

California, one of the states where hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks, announced on Wednesday that it had detected the first case in the state of the British viral strain, one day after Colorado reported diagnosing the first infection by that mutated version of the virus in the US.

US health authorities believe that the new strain could be much more widely spread than has been detected so far and because is seems to be 70 percent more contagious than other variants of the virus they are very worried about the impact it could have in the coming weeks on certain hospitals that are already unable to treat all the patients in their areas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a Thursday interview with NBC News that it was "inevitable" that the British strain would get to the US and very soon cases will be detected in other states.

Given this panorama, many Americans are putting all their hopes on the vaccines, but the immunization campaign - which was launched two weeks ago - has progressed much more slowly than predicted by the Donald Trump administration.

As of Wednesday, less than 2.8 million people had received the first dose of the two-injection vaccine series, just 14 percent of the 20 million Americans that the government said it planned to immunize before the end of December.

Fauci said that he and other health experts would have liked things to move more smoothly and quickly, according to what the administration had forecast, but obviously that has not occurred and that is "disappointing."

The man who will be President-elect Joe Biden's main medical advisor for the Covid-19 pandemic said that health authorities are considering not reserving the second doses of the vaccine for those who have already had the first Pfizer and Moderna doses, but rather presumably giving more people at least a first injection, which does provide a certain amount of protection against infection, although two doses are required to get the protection rate up above the 90th percentile, which is the maximum achievable level.

Fauci said that giving just one shot is not an ideal solution and he urged that the local authorities be given additional resources to be able to administer the vaccine in their areas.

Experts highlighted the logistical problems and the lack of appropriate coordination, noting that the US has already distributed more than 12.4 million doses of the vaccine but has only administered 22 percent of them.

Federal authorities have left in the hands of state and local hospital officials the task of administering the vaccine, but in many cases local health clinics have been overwhelmed by the pandemic and have been unable to organize themselves for the final phase of distributing and administering the meds, including training and scheduling health care personnel to do so.

The reduction in personnel at hospitals during the holiday season has set the vaccination campaign back, and many states have been holding back doses to deliver them to elderly care facilities and other installations where there have been delays in administering them to the residents, according to The New York Times.

Many health professionals are frustrated with the slowness of the campaign, including Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, who says that the government should repurpose big facilities like football stadiums into temporary vaccination clinics.

He told CNN that the US needs to vaccinate two million people each day, not the 150,000 that are currently getting the vaccine, adding that he does not see the authorities moving with urgency to ramp up to the ideal level.

Trump, whose presidency will end on Jan. 20, had remained silent about the problems in the vaccination campaign and on Thursday posted a new and hyperbolic message on Twitter touting his alleged accomplishments despite the tough scenario across much of the nation.

"(Amid) great challenges this year Americans showed incredible grit, strength, tenacity and resolve, and together we achieved truly historic victories like nobody ever thought possible," said Trump on a video he posted on his Twitter account minutes after returning to the White House from his golfing vacation at his Mar-a-Lago resort in southeast Florida.
Histórico de noticias
US senator from Georgia enters 14-day quarantine before key runoff race

Washington, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue on Thursday began a 14-day quarantine after having contact with someone who had...

01 de enero de 2021
US ends 2020 with record hospitalizations, black Covid forecasts

By Lucia Leal

01 de enero de 2021
Mexicans say bye to 2020 at jammed hospitals waiting for news of relatives

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

31 de diciembre de 2020
Lopez Obrador proposes consultation on abortion to avoid taking position

Mexico City, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday proposed holding a popular consultation on whether or not to...

31 de diciembre de 2020
Democrats relying on Latino vote in key Georgia Senate elections

By Marcelo G. Wheelock

30 de diciembre de 2020
Brazil suffers 1,194 Covid deaths, largest one-day toll in 4 months

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- Over the past 24 hours, Brazil has registered 1,194 deaths from Covid-19, the highest one-day death toll from the...

31 de diciembre de 2020
Trump's demand to increase stimulus payments gets stuck in Senate

Washington, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's demand to increase the direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 has become stuck in...

30 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian graffiti phenom Thales Pomb inspired by Goya, the color blue

By Antonio Torres del Cerro

30 de diciembre de 2020
Biden blasts Trump for delays on vaccine distribution

Washington, Dec 29 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday lambasted President Donald Trump for delays in the distribution of the vaccine against...

30 de diciembre de 2020
Argentina waiting tensely to learn if Senate approves abortion law

By Rodrigo Garcia

29 de diciembre de 2020
Biden complains of roadblocks to transition placed by Trump administration

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday complained of "roadblocks" to the transition of power process he said are being placed by...

28 de diciembre de 2020
GOP in Congress, undecided on backing Trump's $2000 stimulus check demand

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- The Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives on Monday approved increasing from $600 to $2,000 the direct...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Puerto Rico earmarks $8 mn for Arecibo Observatory reconstruction

San Juan, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- The Puerto Rican government on Monday announced the allocation of $8 million to rebuild the Arecibo Observatory, one of the...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Police ID Nashville bomb suspect, seize 2nd vehicle

(Update: Adds police confirmation of bomber's death, other info)

27 de diciembre de 2020
Trump's rejection of stimulus bill leaves millions without jobless aid

By Lucia Leal

27 de diciembre de 2020
Bogota firefighters take gifts to hospitalized kids, seniors

Bogota, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Hospitalized children and adults, along with seniors in a Bogota nursing home, were surprised on Thursday by a group of local...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Christmas storytelling in pandemic times by Peru's seniors

By Carla Samon Ros

24 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Trump launches triple challenge to GOP in last month in power

By Lucia Leal

23 de diciembre de 2020
No bottled O2 until further notice: Mexico City Covid patients' dilemma

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

23 de diciembre de 2020
US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de diciembre de 2020
Parkland massacre parents give Xmas cookies with "bullet holes" to NRA

Miami, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will...

21 de diciembre de 2020
US Congress reaches agreement on new stimulus package

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday announced that he had reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers to...

21 de diciembre de 2020
Real Madrid prevails 3-1 in road victory over Eibar

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday took its case disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election in...

20 de diciembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019