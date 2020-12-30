30 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Biden blasts Trump for delays on vaccine distribution

Washington, Dec 29 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday lambasted President Donald Trump for delays in the distribution of the vaccine against Covid-19 and promised that, when he takes office on Jan. 20, 2021, he will use a law dating back to the Cold War to force the private sector to accelerate the process.

30 de diciembre de 2020
01:01
US President-elect Joe Biden. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo/File

US President-elect Joe Biden. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo/File

Washington, Dec 29 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday lambasted President Donald Trump for delays in the distribution of the vaccine against Covid-19 and promised that, when he takes office on Jan. 20, 2021, he will use a law dating back to the Cold War to force the private sector to accelerate the process.

"The Trump administration's plan to distribute the vaccine is falling behind - far behind," Biden said in an address from Wilmington, Delaware, where he lives.

"As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should," he said, adding that, if the current pace of vaccinations continues, "it's going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people."

Biden thanked all those who have worked to distribute the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna quickly, including scientists, doctors and Pentagon staffers, but he said that the plan designed by the Trump administration - dubbed "Operation Warp Speed" - is not moving forward as it should.

He said that weeks ago, the Trump administration said that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of December, but with just a few days left in the month only a few million have received the first dose.

So far, just 2.1 million people in the US have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine series against Covid-19, according to the government Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

The US population currently stands at about 330 million.

In addition, on Twitter, the Health and Human Services Department said Tuesday that 19.88 million doses have already been reserved but that does not mean that they have been distributed to all 50 states yet.

Biden reiterated, as he had said at the beginning of this month, that his aim is to ensure that 100 million people receive the first dose of the vaccine within the first 100 days of his term.

"I'm going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction," he said.

He said if Congress will provide the funds for the effort, the 100 million target can be reached, but it will require five to six months of vaccination at the current pace to get to the one million per day level.

He said that he would be "more aggressive" and would invoke the Defense Production Act, a 70-year-old federal law, to "order" the private sector to speed up the manufacture of the necessary materials and equipment to provide the vaccine, including personal protective equipment for health care workers administering it.

The Defense Production Act dates to the beginning of the Korean War in 1950 and allows the president to mobilize resources from the private sector via the Pentagon to respond to specific situations.

The slow roll-out of the vaccination campaign comes amid an increase in Covid hospitalizations in the US, which on Monday registered a record 121,235 patients hospitalized for the disease, of whom 22,592 are in intensive care units, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The United States is the country that has been hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 19.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 335,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.
Histórico de noticias
Biden blasts Trump for delays on vaccine distribution

Washington, Dec 29 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday lambasted President Donald Trump for delays in the distribution of the vaccine against...

30 de diciembre de 2020
Argentina waiting tensely to learn if Senate approves abortion law

By Rodrigo Garcia

29 de diciembre de 2020
Biden complains of roadblocks to transition placed by Trump administration

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday complained of "roadblocks" to the transition of power process he said are being placed by...

28 de diciembre de 2020
GOP in Congress, undecided on backing Trump's $2000 stimulus check demand

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- The Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives on Monday approved increasing from $600 to $2,000 the direct...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Puerto Rico earmarks $8 mn for Arecibo Observatory reconstruction

San Juan, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- The Puerto Rican government on Monday announced the allocation of $8 million to rebuild the Arecibo Observatory, one of the...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Police ID Nashville bomb suspect, seize 2nd vehicle

(Update: Adds police confirmation of bomber's death, other info)

27 de diciembre de 2020
Trump's rejection of stimulus bill leaves millions without jobless aid

By Lucia Leal

27 de diciembre de 2020
Bogota firefighters take gifts to hospitalized kids, seniors

Bogota, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Hospitalized children and adults, along with seniors in a Bogota nursing home, were surprised on Thursday by a group of local...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Christmas storytelling in pandemic times by Peru's seniors

By Carla Samon Ros

24 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Trump launches triple challenge to GOP in last month in power

By Lucia Leal

23 de diciembre de 2020
No bottled O2 until further notice: Mexico City Covid patients' dilemma

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

23 de diciembre de 2020
US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de diciembre de 2020
Parkland massacre parents give Xmas cookies with "bullet holes" to NRA

Miami, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will...

21 de diciembre de 2020
US Congress reaches agreement on new stimulus package

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday announced that he had reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers to...

21 de diciembre de 2020
Real Madrid prevails 3-1 in road victory over Eibar

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday took its case disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election in...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Argentine ex-President Menem stable but to remain hospitalized

Buenos Aires, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, who governed from 1989-1999, is in "stable" condition but will remain hospitalized...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Peasants rescuing former paradise eroded into desert in southern Mexico

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

20 de diciembre de 2020
Biden calls on Trump to accept defeat after poll victory confirmed

(Update 1: Adds Biden speech, changes headline and lede, edits throughout)

15 de diciembre de 2020
Georgia begins election process that will determine US Senate majority

Atlanta, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The election process where voters will select the two senators for Georgia, and which will determine whether the Democrats or...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Nurse in Queens is 1st New Yorker to receive Covid vaccine

Washington, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Electoral College preparing to certify Biden's win

By Alfonso Fernandez

13 de diciembre de 2020
Facemasked Christ Child figures raising Covid awareness among Mexicans

By Ines Amarelo

13 de diciembre de 2020
Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine...

08 de diciembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019