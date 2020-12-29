29 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Biden complains of roadblocks to transition placed by Trump administration

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday complained of "roadblocks" to the transition of power process he said are being placed by the outgoing Donald Trump administration, and specifically in the way of his picks for top Pentagon and Office of Management and Budget posts.

28 de diciembre de 2020
23:11
US President-elect Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/Robert Deutsch/File

US President-elect Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/Robert Deutsch/File

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday complained of "roadblocks" to the transition of power process he said are being placed by the outgoing Donald Trump administration, and specifically in the way of his picks for top Pentagon and Office of Management and Budget posts.

"We've encountered roadblocks with the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, where he lives.

"Right now we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It is nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

Biden emphasized that his team needs to get a complete idea of the country's military operations around the world to be able to dissuade US enemies and adversaries.

He also said that he and his team need to get a full picture of the budget of the Defense Department and other agencies to avoid any confusion or delays in getting his administration up to speed that Washington's adversaries might be able to exploit.

Biden is due to take office on Jan. 20, 2021.

Nevertheless, the president-elect said that most of the US government agencies had shown "exemplary" cooperation with his transition team and he praised the response shown by career government professionals at those institutions with regard to his nominees for various posts in the new administration.

"Many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage," Biden said regarding other government agencies, adding that "Many have been hollowed out in personnel capacity, and in morale."

Biden also discussed his plans to reverse many of the Trump administration's immigration policies, saying that "We are going to work purposely, diligently and responsibly to roll back Trump's restrictions starting on Day One. But it is not as simple as throwing a switch to turn everything back on, especially in a pandemic."

On Dec. 18, Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller announced that meetings with Biden's team were being suspended until after Jan. 1, which the president-elect's aides denounced as a decision showing evidence of the "resistance" of certain sectors to the whole transition process.

Trump still has not acknowledged his defeat by Biden in the Nov. 3 election and delayed for several days before giving the green light to allowing the transition process to move forward.

In early December, the White House fired nine members of the Pentagon's Defense Business Board, a consultative body, and installed people loyal to Trump, Politico magazine reported.

On Nov. 9, Trump summarily dumped Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who last summer opposed the president's wishes regarding sending US military forces to suppress race riots, putting Miller in his place.

After that decision, the Pentagon's top civil leadership resigned and the White House approved their departure to put three of Trump's allies into the posts of chief of staff to the secretary of defense, the undersecretary of defense for policy and the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.
Histórico de noticias
Biden complains of roadblocks to transition placed by Trump administration

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday complained of "roadblocks" to the transition of power process he said are being placed by...

28 de diciembre de 2020
GOP in Congress, undecided on backing Trump's $2000 stimulus check demand

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- Republicans in Congress are facing the dilemma of whether or not to give a green light to bigger direct deposit payments to...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Puerto Rico earmarks $8 mn for Arecibo Observatory reconstruction

San Juan, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- The Puerto Rican government on Monday announced the allocation of $8 million to rebuild the Arecibo Observatory, one of the...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Police ID Nashville bomb suspect, seize 2nd vehicle

(Update: Adds police confirmation of bomber's death, other info)

27 de diciembre de 2020
Trump's rejection of stimulus bill leaves millions without jobless aid

By Lucia Leal

27 de diciembre de 2020
Bogota firefighters take gifts to hospitalized kids, seniors

Bogota, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Hospitalized children and adults, along with seniors in a Bogota nursing home, were surprised on Thursday by a group of local...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Christmas storytelling in pandemic times by Peru's seniors

By Carla Samon Ros

24 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Trump launches triple challenge to GOP in last month in power

By Lucia Leal

23 de diciembre de 2020
No bottled O2 until further notice: Mexico City Covid patients' dilemma

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

23 de diciembre de 2020
US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de diciembre de 2020
Parkland massacre parents give Xmas cookies with "bullet holes" to NRA

Miami, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will...

21 de diciembre de 2020
US Congress reaches agreement on new stimulus package

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday announced that he had reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers to...

21 de diciembre de 2020
Real Madrid prevails 3-1 in road victory over Eibar

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday took its case disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election in...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Argentine ex-President Menem stable but to remain hospitalized

Buenos Aires, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, who governed from 1989-1999, is in "stable" condition but will remain hospitalized...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Peasants rescuing former paradise eroded into desert in southern Mexico

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

20 de diciembre de 2020
Biden calls on Trump to accept defeat after poll victory confirmed

(Update 1: Adds Biden speech, changes headline and lede, edits throughout)

15 de diciembre de 2020
Georgia begins election process that will determine US Senate majority

Atlanta, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The election process where voters will select the two senators for Georgia, and which will determine whether the Democrats or...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Nurse in Queens is 1st New Yorker to receive Covid vaccine

Washington, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Electoral College preparing to certify Biden's win

By Alfonso Fernandez

13 de diciembre de 2020
Facemasked Christ Child figures raising Covid awareness among Mexicans

By Ines Amarelo

13 de diciembre de 2020
Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Biden proposes Latino to head HHS, taps Fauci for medical advisor

Washington, Dec 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced several members of his incoming administration's health care team, headed by...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Poinsettias still provide Christmas cheer in Mexican homes amid pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

07 de diciembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019