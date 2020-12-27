27 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Trump's rejection of stimulus bill leaves millions without jobless aid

By Lucia Leal

27 de diciembre de 2020
20:08
  • Photo dated Dec. 19, 2020, showing US President Donald Trump leaving Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. EFE-EPA/ Chris Kleponis/POOL

    Photo dated Dec. 19, 2020, showing US President Donald Trump leaving Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. EFE-EPA/ Chris Kleponis/POOL

  • At midnight on Dec. 26, 2020, two programs that provided unemployment aid to between 10-14 million Americans expired, but they would not have ceased had President Donald Trump signed the bill. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane/File

    At midnight on Dec. 26, 2020, two programs that provided unemployment aid to between 10-14 million Americans expired, but they would not have ceased had President Donald Trump signed the bill. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane/File

By Lucia Leal

Washington, Dec 27 (efe-epa).- The refusal of President Donald Trump to sign a new congressionally-approved stimulus plan on Sunday left millions of Americans without key unemployment support and also threatens to partially shut down the US government and put an end to the moratorium on rental tenant evictions.

Several Republican politicians on Sunday criticized Trump, who heads the GOP, for not signing the bill approved last Monday by Congress, a measure that would inject $900 million into the economy to mitigate the ongoing damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey told Fox News that Trump would be remembered for "chaos, misery and erratic behavior," adding that "You don't get everything you want, even if you're president of the United States."

At midnight on Saturday, two programs that provided unemployment aid to between 10-14 million Americans expired, but they would not have ceased had Trump signed the bill.

The new legislation not only extended the special programs created during the pandemic but also included payments of an extra $300 per week up until March 14 for jobless workers.

Many people who have lost their jobs can still resort to unemployment loans provided by their states of residence, which cover 90 percent of the country's workers, but the programs that lapsed on Saturday night were important for self-employed people and others who have exhausted the traditional resources that have been helping see them through this economic crisis.

The end of the unemployment loans was the first impact on the lives of Americans resulting from the disagreement surrounding the recently approved stimulus plan, but there could be two additional serious consequences over the course of the coming week.

If Trump does not sign the spending bill accompanying the stimulus package by Monday night, the government will run out of funding and will have to partially shut down on Tuesday, the 29th, if a temporary funding measure is not approved by lawmakers.

And if the stimulus package does not become law by Dec. 31, at midnight on that date a national moratorium prohibiting landlords from evicting renters who have not been able to pay their rent will also expire, a situation that would put some 30 million people at risk of losing their residences in the coming weeks.

Trump has refused to sign the bill approved last Monday by both chambers of Congress - not only the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives but also the Republican-controlled Senate - if certain changes are not made to the legislation, including a substantial increase in direct payments to Americans and a reduction in foreign aid.

In a Twitter message posted shortly after midnight on Sunday, when the programs for the unemployed had already lapsed, Trump insisted once again on his key demand, saying: "Increase payments to the people."

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Sunday lamented Trump's stance, telling CNN that the current stimulus package is precisely what the president negotiated via Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

After months of talks in which Mnuchin proposed that the direct payments to millions of taxpayers be set at $600, Trump now says he wants Congress to hike those payments to $2,000 rather than the "ridiculously low" figure.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday plans to submit to a lower chamber vote the president's proposal to up the payments to $2,000, but that effort is expected to fail, as occurred last Thursday when an initial attempt was made, due to Republican opposition.

President-elect Joe Biden and several Republicans have been publicly urging Trump to sign the stimulus bill as is and then later to negotiate improvements or add-ons to it, if necessary, but the outgoing president, who will leave office on Jan. 20, does not appear disposed to succumb to that pressure.

If Trump vetoes the bill, Congress would have to override that veto and would have several options to do so, but everything points to the probability that the president's strategy is to refuse to either sign or veto it, thus ensuring that it will "die" on Jan. 3, a technique known as a "pocket veto."

On that day, a new Congress will be sworn in - as per the results of the Nov. 3 nationwide elections - and those incoming legislators will have to sit down once again, negotiate and approve a new stimulus plan because the old one approved during the previous congressional session will no longer be valid.

Trump's maneuver comes - according to many political analysts - because of his desire to exact revenge on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for having acknowledged Biden's victory earlier this month, a move that has been anathema to the president, who continues to pursue what many say is a delusional campaign to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 vote and retain the presidency.
Histórico de noticias
Trump's rejection of stimulus bill leaves millions without jobless aid

By Lucia Leal

27 de diciembre de 2020
Bogota firefighters take gifts to hospitalized kids, seniors

Bogota, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Hospitalized children and adults, along with seniors in a Bogota nursing home, were surprised on Thursday by a group of local...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Christmas storytelling in pandemic times by Peru's seniors

By Carla Samon Ros

24 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute...

24 de diciembre de 2020
No bottled O2 until further notice: Mexico City Covid patients' dilemma

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

23 de diciembre de 2020
Trump launches triple challenge to GOP in last month in power

By Lucia Leal

23 de diciembre de 2020
US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de diciembre de 2020
Parkland massacre parents give Xmas cookies with "bullet holes" to NRA

Miami, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will...

21 de diciembre de 2020
US Congress reaches agreement on new stimulus package

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday announced that he had reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers to...

21 de diciembre de 2020
Real Madrid prevails 3-1 in road victory over Eibar

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday took its case disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election in...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Argentine ex-President Menem stable but to remain hospitalized

Buenos Aires, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, who governed from 1989-1999, is in "stable" condition but will remain hospitalized...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Peasants rescuing former paradise eroded into desert in southern Mexico

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

20 de diciembre de 2020
Biden calls on Trump to accept defeat after poll victory confirmed

(Update 1: Adds Biden speech, changes headline and lede, edits throughout)

15 de diciembre de 2020
Georgia begins election process that will determine US Senate majority

Atlanta, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The election process where voters will select the two senators for Georgia, and which will determine whether the Democrats or...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Nurse in Queens is 1st New Yorker to receive Covid vaccine

Washington, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Electoral College preparing to certify Biden's win

By Alfonso Fernandez

13 de diciembre de 2020
Facemasked Christ Child figures raising Covid awareness among Mexicans

By Ines Amarelo

13 de diciembre de 2020
Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Biden proposes Latino to head HHS, taps Fauci for medical advisor

Washington, Dec 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced several members of his incoming administration's health care team, headed by...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Poinsettias still provide Christmas cheer in Mexican homes amid pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

07 de diciembre de 2020
Brazil's idyllic Noronha islands gradually reopening to tourism

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

07 de diciembre de 2020
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

Washington, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and his main advisor regarding his legal strategy to try and...

07 de diciembre de 2020
US facing challenge of halting Covid-19 spread while awaiting vaccine

By Laura Barros

06 de diciembre de 2020
Former Uruguayan President Vazquez dies

Montevideo, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Former Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez died Sunday morning in Montevideo and was buried early in the afternoon at the...

06 de diciembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019