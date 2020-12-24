24 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Bogota firefighters take gifts to hospitalized kids, seniors

Bogota, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Hospitalized children and adults, along with seniors in a Bogota nursing home, were surprised on Thursday by a group of local firefighters who - some outfitted as Santa Claus and riding on the ladders of their firetrucks, delivered gifts to them through the windows of their upper-story rooms to celebrate Christmas.

24 de diciembre de 2020
21:09
  • A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus waves after giving Christmas gifts through their upper story windows to patients at the Simon Bolivar Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, 24 December 2020. Hospitalized children and adults, as well as elderly people in a Bogota geriatric home, were surprised by the group of firefighters who, visiting them on their firetrucks' ladders, presented them with Christmas gifts. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

    A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus waves after giving Christmas gifts through their upper story windows to patients at the Simon Bolivar Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, 24 December 2020. Hospitalized children and adults, as well as elderly people in a Bogota geriatric home, were surprised by the group of firefighters who, visiting them on their firetrucks' ladders, presented them with Christmas gifts. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

  • A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus waves after giving Christmas gifts through their upper story windows to patients at the Simon Bolivar Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, 24 December 2020. Hospitalized children and adults, as well as elderly people in a Bogota geriatric home, were surprised by the group of firefighters who, visiting them on their firetrucks' ladders, presented them with Christmas gifts. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

    A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus waves after giving Christmas gifts through their upper story windows to patients at the Simon Bolivar Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, 24 December 2020. Hospitalized children and adults, as well as elderly people in a Bogota geriatric home, were surprised by the group of firefighters who, visiting them on their firetrucks' ladders, presented them with Christmas gifts. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Bogota, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Hospitalized children and adults, along with seniors in a Bogota nursing home, were surprised on Thursday by a group of local firefighters who - some outfitted as Santa Claus and riding on the ladders of their firetrucks, delivered gifts to them through the windows of their upper-story rooms to celebrate Christmas.

The kids and adults were confined to their beds at the Simon Bolivar Hospital, La Misericordia Foundation Children's Hospital and the Emaus Senior Center in the Colombian capital.

Colombia this year is having an unusual Christmas season due to the restrictions imposed by the government amid the spike in coronavirus cases.

Bogota Fire Chief Diego Moreno told EFE that the 250 presents were donated by the firefighters themselves as well as by people working in the administrative section of the Fire Department.

He said that what the firemen were hoping to do was to provide "a little bit of Christmas joy (to the gift recipients). We believe that it's very difficult not to be able to go home when someone has a health situation."

Moreno said that delivering the gifts through the upper windows of the hospitals and the elderly care facility was something that other firefighters around the world have done and now Bogota personnel have adopted the practice to - among other things - maintain social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in 1,544,826 confirmed cases and 41,174 deaths in Colombia, at last count.

The fire chief also emphasized the cooperation of doctors, nurses and administrative personnel at the hospitals so that the firefighters could carry out their project, all the while abiding by safety protocols.

A nurse at Simon Bolivar Hospital said that she became emotional seeing the "happiness of the children in each of the rooms when Papa Noel visited them with their gifts."

With recommendations to the public to spend a quiet Christmas, Moreno also urged people to continue abiding by all the appropriate safety precautions to avoid accidents.

He emphasized that people should not place lit candles near flammable materials, insisting that gunpowder and fireworks not be used in the holiday celebrations which, besides damaging the environment also adversely affect animals, especially pets.

The National Health Institute last Monday reported that as of Dec. 20 a total of 250 people, including 146 children, had been burned amid such activities so far this month in Colombia.

The provinces where the largest numbers of people suffering such burns have been registered are Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Cauca, Tolima, Valle del Cauca and Bolívar.
Histórico de noticias
Bogota firefighters take gifts to hospitalized kids, seniors

Bogota, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Hospitalized children and adults, along with seniors in a Bogota nursing home, were surprised on Thursday by a group of local...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Christmas storytelling in pandemic times by Peru's seniors

By Carla Samon Ros

24 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute...

24 de diciembre de 2020
No bottled O2 until further notice: Mexico City Covid patients' dilemma

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

23 de diciembre de 2020
Trump launches triple challenge to GOP in last month in power

By Lucia Leal

23 de diciembre de 2020
US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de diciembre de 2020
Parkland massacre parents give Xmas cookies with "bullet holes" to NRA

Miami, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will...

21 de diciembre de 2020
US Congress reaches agreement on new stimulus package

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday announced that he had reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers to...

21 de diciembre de 2020
Real Madrid prevails 3-1 in road victory over Eibar

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday took its case disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election in...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Argentine ex-President Menem stable but to remain hospitalized

Buenos Aires, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, who governed from 1989-1999, is in "stable" condition but will remain hospitalized...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Peasants rescuing former paradise eroded into desert in southern Mexico

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

20 de diciembre de 2020
Biden calls on Trump to accept defeat after poll victory confirmed

(Update 1: Adds Biden speech, changes headline and lede, edits throughout)

15 de diciembre de 2020
Georgia begins election process that will determine US Senate majority

Atlanta, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The election process where voters will select the two senators for Georgia, and which will determine whether the Democrats or...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Nurse in Queens is 1st New Yorker to receive Covid vaccine

Washington, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Electoral College preparing to certify Biden's win

By Alfonso Fernandez

13 de diciembre de 2020
Facemasked Christ Child figures raising Covid awareness among Mexicans

By Ines Amarelo

13 de diciembre de 2020
Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Biden proposes Latino to head HHS, taps Fauci for medical advisor

Washington, Dec 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced several members of his incoming administration's health care team, headed by...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Poinsettias still provide Christmas cheer in Mexican homes amid pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

07 de diciembre de 2020
Brazil's idyllic Noronha islands gradually reopening to tourism

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

07 de diciembre de 2020
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

Washington, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and his main advisor regarding his legal strategy to try and...

07 de diciembre de 2020
US facing challenge of halting Covid-19 spread while awaiting vaccine

By Laura Barros

06 de diciembre de 2020
Former Uruguayan President Vazquez dies

Montevideo, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Former Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez died Sunday morning in Montevideo and was buried early in the afternoon at the...

06 de diciembre de 2020
Social and political distancing on legislative election day in Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

06 de diciembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019