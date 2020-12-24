24 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Christmas storytelling in pandemic times by Peru's seniors

By Carla Samon Ros

24 de diciembre de 2020
20:08
  • An unprecedented contest titled

    An unprecedented contest titled "A Christmas Love Story" sponsored by Peru's Social Security agency, motivated seniors in the country's 126 elderly care facilities to write and submit some 200 stories talking about love, unity and family, some of which have been included in an e-book published in December 2020. EFE-EPA El inédito concurso "Un cuento de amor por Navidad", promovido por el Seguro Social de Salud peruano, conocido con el acrónimo de EsSalud, incentivó la presentación de más de 200 narrativas originales de la pluma de los usuarios de los 126 Centros del Adulto Mayor (CAM) repartidos en el territorio nacional. EFE-EPA

  • An unprecedented contest titled

    An unprecedented contest titled "A Christmas Love Story" sponsored by Peru's Social Security agency, motivated seniors in the country's 126 elderly care facilities to write and submit some 200 stories talking about love, unity and family, some of which have been included in an e-book published in December 2020. EFE-EPA

By Carla Samon Ros

Lima, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Anchored in the tradition of imbibing the wisdom of the older members of society, a literary contest in Peru has brought forth hundreds of Christmas stories recounting the experiences of their authors, all of them seniors committed to providing a message of resilience to the young people of their country in these pandemic times.

The unprecedented contest titled "A Christmas Love Story," sponsored by the Peruvian Social Security agency, known by the acronym EsSalud, spurred residents of the country's 126 elderly care facilities to contribute more than 200 original stories.

From this initiative an e-book was created that, with the title "Christmas Stories and Narratives from Seniors," includes 19 of the stories featuring "love, unity and family."

Among the stories selected for the e-book is "Family United for Christmas," by Amanda Emperatriz Pelaez, which tells the story of Flor, a young Lima girl growing up in a family "that was not her own, but who loved her and saw to her happiness."

At the end of her school studies, Flor decides to leave the Peruvian capital to work in the southern city of Tacna, where she falls in love with a young architect, by whom she becomes pregnant.

Excited by the prospect of having a child, the young woman imagines a promising future with her daughter, who could provide her with "her own family" that she had never had. But she is mistaken, not knowing that the architect wants nothing to do with that idea and feels that his own "youth" and "freedom" are threatened by the prospect.

After four years in Tacna, Flor returns to Lima only to pack her bags again and head for Chile. There, she works for 15 years, earning money to ensure that her daughter - whom she leaves in Lima for her grandmother to raise - gets a good education.

Her return home, scheduled for May 2020, is derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and she postpones her trip until late October, fortunately spending an atypical but "marvelous" Christmas with her "united family."

At age 71, the author of this story, a retired elementary school teacher, told EFE that she had "never" written anything more than "little children's stories" for her students.

Pelaez got to know firsthand the situation that inspired her story about Flor, and the real story had an "impact" on her and motivated her to want to share that story via the contest as "an example for young people."

"The message that I wanted to send is that many setbacks can suddenly separate us but you always have to think about getting together again. You have to think about being with family because it's the strongest and most sacred thing in our lives," she said.

The Christmas story contest arose amid EsSalud's institutional desire to promote workshops of all kinds for the public "with the aim of improving their physical, psychological, mental and spiritual environment," according to what Dr. Luis Quiroz Aviles, the general manager of EsSalud's division for seniors and the disabled, told EFE, emphasizing the life lessons that the authors are offering to future generations.

"We wanted to rescue the story-telling tradition," something that "in many countries ... has always come down from the grandparents to their children and grandchildren" and the result has been an online book of "rather friendly and adaptable" stories based on the "experiences of seniors."

The initiative also was designed to "unite the senior and young people's generations," given that the virtual book includes the texts of seniors and the illustrations that they inspired among a group of EsSalud children and teens.

During the coronavirus pandemic, "the most physically and psychologically affected have been the seniors," said Quiroz, who emphasized the resilience of the older adults and their "knowledge about how to get through such a difficult period" and "unite in solidarity with all generations, transmitting that hope via the stories."

"Today, elderly adults are teaching everyone that the song titled 'I will resist' ('Resistire,' Duo Dinamico, 1988) is becoming real in people like them," Quiroz said.

So, he added, "it's important in a society like the one we live in for us to value seniors" because "their lives are ones that are worth continuing to live."
Histórico de noticias
Christmas storytelling in pandemic times by Peru's seniors

By Carla Samon Ros

24 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute...

24 de diciembre de 2020
No bottled O2 until further notice: Mexico City Covid patients' dilemma

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

23 de diciembre de 2020
Trump launches triple challenge to GOP in last month in power

By Lucia Leal

23 de diciembre de 2020
US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de diciembre de 2020
Parkland massacre parents give Xmas cookies with "bullet holes" to NRA

Miami, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will...

21 de diciembre de 2020
US Congress reaches agreement on new stimulus package

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday announced that he had reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers to...

21 de diciembre de 2020
Real Madrid prevails 3-1 in road victory over Eibar

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday took its case disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election in...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Argentine ex-President Menem stable but to remain hospitalized

Buenos Aires, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, who governed from 1989-1999, is in "stable" condition but will remain hospitalized...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Peasants rescuing former paradise eroded into desert in southern Mexico

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

20 de diciembre de 2020
Biden calls on Trump to accept defeat after poll victory confirmed

(Update 1: Adds Biden speech, changes headline and lede, edits throughout)

15 de diciembre de 2020
Georgia begins election process that will determine US Senate majority

Atlanta, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The election process where voters will select the two senators for Georgia, and which will determine whether the Democrats or...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Nurse in Queens is 1st New Yorker to receive Covid vaccine

Washington, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Electoral College preparing to certify Biden's win

By Alfonso Fernandez

13 de diciembre de 2020
Facemasked Christ Child figures raising Covid awareness among Mexicans

By Ines Amarelo

13 de diciembre de 2020
Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Biden proposes Latino to head HHS, taps Fauci for medical advisor

Washington, Dec 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced several members of his incoming administration's health care team, headed by...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Poinsettias still provide Christmas cheer in Mexican homes amid pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

07 de diciembre de 2020
Brazil's idyllic Noronha islands gradually reopening to tourism

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

07 de diciembre de 2020
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

Washington, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and his main advisor regarding his legal strategy to try and...

07 de diciembre de 2020
US facing challenge of halting Covid-19 spread while awaiting vaccine

By Laura Barros

06 de diciembre de 2020
Former Uruguayan President Vazquez dies

Montevideo, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Former Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez died Sunday morning in Montevideo and was buried early in the afternoon at the...

06 de diciembre de 2020
Social and political distancing on legislative election day in Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

06 de diciembre de 2020
Tension growing between Trump, Barr after AG denied finding election fraud

By Lucia Leal

04 de diciembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019