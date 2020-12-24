24 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, has exceeded the minimum levels of safety and efficiency demanded by Brazilian and international health authorities, government sources in Sao Paulo reported on Wednesday.

24 de diciembre de 2020
00:12
  • Medical personnel administer a coronavirus test to a man on Dec. 4, 2020, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta/File

    Medical personnel administer a coronavirus test to a man on Dec. 4, 2020, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta/File

  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves/File

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves/File

  • Photo dated Nov. 10, 2020, showing the director of Brazil's Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, at a press conference in Sao Paulo. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

    Photo dated Nov. 10, 2020, showing the director of Brazil's Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, at a press conference in Sao Paulo. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, has exceeded the minimum levels of safety and efficiency demanded by Brazilian and international health authorities, government sources in Sao Paulo reported on Wednesday.

The Coronavac vaccine "reached the indices demanded both by Anvisa (the Brazilian medication regulator) and by the World Health Organization in the phase three studies. That will allow us to prevent the deaths of thousands of people," said Sao Paulo state Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn at a press conference.

The state government had been scheduled on Wednesday to release the efficacy and safety data on the vaccine after the conclusion of the third and last phase of clinical trials being undertaken in Brazil, trials that included more than 13,000 volunteers.

However, because the vaccine is being tested in several other countries, Sinovac asked for an extension of up to two weeks to gather data, analyze it and assemble the figures obtained from the different testing nations and, thus, be able to publish the efficacy and safety data in a "uniform and analogous" manner.

"Sinovac wants to provide isonomic numbers for all the countries, and wants all the results to be equal without any disparity," Gorinchteyn.

Meanwhile, Butantan Institute director Dimas Covas, said that besides exceeding the minimum required levels of efficacy, which is 50 percent, Coronavac also showed an "excellent safety profile," which it had also displayed in the earlier testing phases.

"From the point of view of safety, the data that are available on all vaccines undergoing testing here in Brazil show that (Coronavac) is the safest, without any doubt," the secretary said, adding that the absence of concrete data on the effectiveness of the vaccine "has no influence" on its development program in Brazil, which "is continuing normally and full speed ahead."

In addition, the Sao Paulo state government said that it will maintain its immunization schedule, according to which authorities are slated to begin vaccinating the state's entire population on Jan. 25.

Brazil, with its population of 210 million, is the No. 2 country in the world for Covid-19 deaths, following the United States, and the No. 3 country in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases, after the US and India.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro - one of the most skeptical world leaders regarding danger posed by the coronavirus - has expressed contempt for Sinovac's product, saying his government will not buy it and even celebrating Brazilian regulators' decision in early November to temporarily halt clinical trials of Coronavac following the death of a volunteer for reasons unrelated to any effect of that vaccine.

Bolsonaro has signed a pact with AstraZeneca to obtain 100 million doses of the vaccine that United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical giant is developing in partnership with the University of Oxford, which is likewise in clinical trials in Brazil.

The rightist head of state has frequently expressed mistrust of China even though the Asian giant is Brazil's largest trade partner.

Bolsonaro said Wednesday that the "best vaccine" against Covid-19 is the virus itself.

"I had the best vaccine: it was the virus. And without any collateral effects," Bolsonaro, who contracted the coronavirus and recovered, told a group of supporters, most of them not wearing facemasks, during his visit to the city of Sao Francisco do Sul, in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Bolsonaro has called the coronavirus a "measly little flu," although he did acknowledge last week that that remark might have been "an exaggeration."

Just like several other nations, the South American giant is experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and, so far, has suffered almost 190,000 deaths and more than 7.3 million confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous with 46 million residents, is also the one hardest hit by the pandemic so far, with 45,395 deaths and some 1.4 million cases, at latest count.
Histórico de noticias
Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute...

24 de diciembre de 2020
No bottled O2 until further notice: Mexico City Covid patients' dilemma

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

23 de diciembre de 2020
Trump launches triple challenge to GOP in last month in power

By Lucia Leal

23 de diciembre de 2020
US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de diciembre de 2020
Parkland massacre parents give Xmas cookies with "bullet holes" to NRA

Miami, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will...

21 de diciembre de 2020
US Congress reaches agreement on new stimulus package

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday announced that he had reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers to...

21 de diciembre de 2020
Real Madrid prevails 3-1 in road victory over Eibar

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday took its case disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election in...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Argentine ex-President Menem stable but to remain hospitalized

Buenos Aires, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, who governed from 1989-1999, is in "stable" condition but will remain hospitalized...

20 de diciembre de 2020
Peasants rescuing former paradise eroded into desert in southern Mexico

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

20 de diciembre de 2020
Biden calls on Trump to accept defeat after poll victory confirmed

(Update 1: Adds Biden speech, changes headline and lede, edits throughout)

15 de diciembre de 2020
Georgia begins election process that will determine US Senate majority

Atlanta, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The election process where voters will select the two senators for Georgia, and which will determine whether the Democrats or...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Nurse in Queens is 1st New Yorker to receive Covid vaccine

Washington, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day...

14 de diciembre de 2020
Electoral College preparing to certify Biden's win

By Alfonso Fernandez

13 de diciembre de 2020
Facemasked Christ Child figures raising Covid awareness among Mexicans

By Ines Amarelo

13 de diciembre de 2020
Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Biden proposes Latino to head HHS, taps Fauci for medical advisor

Washington, Dec 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced several members of his incoming administration's health care team, headed by...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Poinsettias still provide Christmas cheer in Mexican homes amid pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

07 de diciembre de 2020
Brazil's idyllic Noronha islands gradually reopening to tourism

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

07 de diciembre de 2020
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

Washington, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and his main advisor regarding his legal strategy to try and...

07 de diciembre de 2020
US facing challenge of halting Covid-19 spread while awaiting vaccine

By Laura Barros

06 de diciembre de 2020
Former Uruguayan President Vazquez dies

Montevideo, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Former Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez died Sunday morning in Montevideo and was buried early in the afternoon at the...

06 de diciembre de 2020
Social and political distancing on legislative election day in Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

06 de diciembre de 2020
Tension growing between Trump, Barr after AG denied finding election fraud

By Lucia Leal

04 de diciembre de 2020
IDB urges international, private involvement to halt human trafficking

Washington, Dec 3 (efe-epa).- The Inter-American Development Bank on Thursday urged greater cooperation among international actors and the private sector to...

04 de diciembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019