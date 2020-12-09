09 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine within his first 100 days in office.

08 de diciembre de 2020
23:11
US President-elect Joe Biden. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo/File

US President-elect Joe Biden. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo/File

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine within his first 100 days in office.

Biden made the announcement by videoconference from Wilmington, Delaware, during the presentation of his picks for top health care posts within the White House:

The distribution of 100 million vaccine doses is the second point in Biden's plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, a plan he outlined during the event.

The president-elect said that educators, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities would be among those prioritized to receive the first round of Covid-19 vaccinations.

He also said that he would ask Americans to wear facemasks for the first 100 days of his administration to try and restrict the spread of the virus. He said that he would sign an executive order on Jan. 20, 2021, after his inauguration to mandate mask use where possible "under the law" - for instance, in federal buildings and during interstate travel on airplanes, trains and buses.

"Masking, vaccinations, opening schools," Biden said. "These are the three key goals of my first 100 days."

Regarding the pandemic plan, Biden said that the country will not emerge from the pandemic right away, saying: "My first 100 days won't end the Covid virus, I can't promise that ... (but) in 100 days, we can change (the) course of disease and change life in America for the better."

The obligatory use of facemasks is something that Biden mentioned last week in an interview with CNN.

He also said he will work with governors and mayors to have the same thing done in states and cities, since local action can go beyond the scope of any federal action he might mandate.

The third and final point in the plan will be to get students back to in-person classes, something that Biden called a "national priority."

On the other hand, Biden criticized - without specifically naming him - outgoing President Donald Trump when he mentioned the efforts the current government is taking to end the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare after former President Barack Obama, who launched the plan and whom Biden served under for eight years as vice president.

He said that health care is the right of everyone, not a privilege that may be enjoyed by only a few, adding that while the country has surpassed 15 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 285,000 deaths, the outgoing administration is asking the Supreme Court to revoke the ACA, just when it's needed most.

Biden made his remarks during the formal presentation of his nominees for key health care posts in his administration, including appointing current California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to head the Department of Health and Human Services and Dr. Anthony Fauci to be the new administration's chief Covid-19 advisor.

Becerra, who is of Mexican origin and has extensive legislative experience, spoke at the event on Tuesday by videoconference from California.

He said that nobody should die in a hospital bed with their loved ones forced to stay away, recalling the death of his father Manuel last year at home surrounded by his family.

In his remarks, Becerra also said that the department he will head, if he is confirmed by the Senate, has never been so needed as right now amid the pandemic.

And he noted, addressing Biden, that rebuilding a prosperous US requires a healthy country and that will be the No. 1 task of his HHS team.

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Biden proposes Latino to head HHS, taps Fauci for medical advisor

Washington, Dec 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced several members of his incoming administration's health care team, headed by...

08 de diciembre de 2020
Poinsettias still provide Christmas cheer in Mexican homes amid pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

07 de diciembre de 2020
Brazil's idyllic Noronha islands gradually reopening to tourism

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

07 de diciembre de 2020
Former Uruguayan President Vazquez dies

Montevideo, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Former Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez died Sunday morning in Montevideo and was buried early in the afternoon at the...

06 de diciembre de 2020
Social and political distancing on legislative election day in Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

06 de diciembre de 2020
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

Washington, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and his main advisor regarding his legal strategy to try and...

07 de diciembre de 2020
US facing challenge of halting Covid-19 spread while awaiting vaccine

By Laura Barros

06 de diciembre de 2020
Tension growing between Trump, Barr after AG denied finding election fraud

By Lucia Leal

04 de diciembre de 2020
IDB urges international, private involvement to halt human trafficking

Washington, Dec 3 (efe-epa).- The Inter-American Development Bank on Thursday urged greater cooperation among international actors and the private sector to...

04 de diciembre de 2020
US exceeds 3,000 Covid-19 deaths per day on threshold of winter

By Jairo Mejia

03 de diciembre de 2020
Mexican army to take part in Covid-19 vaccination plan

Mexico City, Dec 3 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday confirmed that the Mexican army and the Navy Secretariat will be...

03 de diciembre de 2020
Biden confirms he won't remove tariffs on China immediately

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will not remove the tariffs on China imposed by President Donald Trump and will...

02 de diciembre de 2020
US resumes talks on new fiscal stimulus package

Washington, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- The seriousness of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the US and the election victory of Democratic...

02 de diciembre de 2020
UN urges world to mount rescue operation for planet, nature

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that humanity is waging a suicidal "war" against nature...

02 de diciembre de 2020
Reality contradicts Mexico's claim Covid-19 pandemic is under control

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

02 de diciembre de 2020
Biden urges more fiscal support to ensure recovery for all

By Alfonso Fernandez

01 de diciembre de 2020
Bipartisan group of lawmakers presents new stimulus proposal

Washington, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- A group of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Tuesday presented a proposal for a new stimulus package valued at $908...

01 de diciembre de 2020
The collapse of the Arecibo radio telescope, chronicle of a death foretold

San Juan, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- The collapse on Tuesday morning of the world renowned radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in northwestern Puerto Rico was...

01 de diciembre de 2020
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at highest level since 2008

Sao Paulo, Nov 30 (efe-epa).- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region is getting worse under the Jair Bolsonaro administration. Between August 2019 and July...

01 de diciembre de 2020
Republican Arizona certifies Biden win

Tucson, Nov 30 (efe-epa).- The state of Arizona on Monday certified the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election there and officially declared Joe Biden...

30 de noviembre de 2020
Biden announces economic team, taps Yellen for treasury secretary

By Susana Samhan

30 de noviembre de 2020
Pro-government Cubans demonstrate vs. artists' movement in Havana

Havana, Nov 29 (efe-epa).- Several hundred people convened by government-backing Cuban youth organizations gathered in a Havana park on Sunday to express...

30 de noviembre de 2020
Iota deals another blow to Colombian archipelago's tourism amid pandemic

By Klarem Valoyes Gutierrez

23 de noviembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019