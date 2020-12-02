02 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

UN urges world to mount rescue operation for planet, nature

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that humanity is waging a suicidal "war" against nature and urged the world community to mount a "rescue" of the planet and make the fight against climate change an absolute priority.

02 de diciembre de 2020
20:08
Photo showing the Collins glacier, which surrounds Uruguay's Artigas Antarctic Scientific Base on Jan. 17, 2020. Global warming is causing rapid ice melting in many of the world's colder areas. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti/File

Photo showing the Collins glacier, which surrounds Uruguay's Artigas Antarctic Scientific Base on Jan. 17, 2020. Global warming is causing rapid ice melting in many of the world's colder areas. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti/File

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that humanity is waging a suicidal "war" against nature and urged the world community to mount a "rescue" of the planet and make the fight against climate change an absolute priority.

"The state of the planet is broken, humanity is waging war on nature," he said in a speech delivered at New York's Columbia University. "Nature always strikes back, and is doing so with gathering force and fury."

The UN chief said that for 2021, the international organization's main focus will be to build a real coalition for carbon neutrality, thus giving a big push to the fight against global warming.

He said the every country, city, financial institution and company should adopt plans for a transition to net carbon zero emissions by 2050 and take decisive actions now to be able to put themselves on the proper path to achieving that goal, specifically by cutting emissions by 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030.

Along those lines, Guterres emphasized the recent hopeful news that the European Union, Japan, South Korea and other countries have committed themselves to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and the incoming Joe Biden administration in the US has announced that it will seek the same goal. China, too, has set 2060 as the date whereby it aims to achieve carbon neutrality.

He said this group commitment means that countries representing more than 65 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions and more than 70 percent of the global economy have made ambitious commitments to achieve carbon neutrality, but now the task is to convert this impulse into a bona fide movement.

Throughout his address, Guterres referred to the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) provisional report titled "The State of the Global Climate 2020," which was released Wednesday, noting that this year will be one of the three hottest in more than 150 years of scientific measuring of temperature, and adding that the past decade was the hottest ever recorded with sharp ice sheet decline, melting permafrost, huge wildfires and an extremely active hurricane season.

"Stop the plunder, and start the healing," he said in discussing deforestation around the world, something that he said is also augmenting climate change.

The Portuguese diplomat painted a dire portrait of the world situation, warning about the "collapse" of biodiversity with more than a million species in danger of extinction, the advance of deserts, deforestation, pollution of the oceans and the fact that pollution of all kinds kills millions of people each year.

At the same time, however, he said that there are reasons for hope, with more and more people - above all young people - understanding the problem posed by climate change and demanding solutions from their political and economic leaders.

Calling this the "moment of truth" for humanity, Guterres said that the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change have created a situation where it is impossible to go back to the old normal of inequality, injustice and the negligent use and exploitation of the Earth.

Saying that there is "no vaccine for the planet," he declared that the Earth needs a "rescue," emphasizing that the billions of dollars that are being invested to overcome the coronavirus crisis have to be used to move forward toward a "sustainable economy" by encouraging the development of renewable energy sources.

"The door is open," he said, and the solution is here, adding that now is the time to transform humanity's relationship with the natural world.

EFE
Histórico de noticias
UN urges world to mount rescue operation for planet, nature

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that humanity is waging a suicidal "war" against nature...

02 de diciembre de 2020
Reality contradicts Mexico's claim Covid-19 pandemic is under control

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

02 de diciembre de 2020
Biden urges more fiscal support to ensure recovery for all

By Alfonso Fernandez

01 de diciembre de 2020
Bipartisan group of lawmakers presents new stimulus proposal

Washington, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- A group of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Tuesday presented a proposal for a new stimulus package valued at $908...

01 de diciembre de 2020
The collapse of the Arecibo radio telescope, chronicle of a death foretold

San Juan, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- The collapse on Tuesday morning of the world renowned radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in northwestern Puerto Rico was...

01 de diciembre de 2020
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at highest level since 2008

Sao Paulo, Nov 30 (efe-epa).- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region is getting worse under the Jair Bolsonaro administration. Between August 2019 and July...

01 de diciembre de 2020
Republican Arizona certifies Biden win

Tucson, Nov 30 (efe-epa).- The state of Arizona on Monday certified the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election there and officially declared Joe Biden...

30 de noviembre de 2020
Biden announces economic team, taps Yellen for treasury secretary

By Susana Samhan

30 de noviembre de 2020
Pro-government Cubans demonstrate vs. artists' movement in Havana

Havana, Nov 29 (efe-epa).- Several hundred people convened by government-backing Cuban youth organizations gathered in a Havana park on Sunday to express...

30 de noviembre de 2020
Iota deals another blow to Colombian archipelago's tourism amid pandemic

By Klarem Valoyes Gutierrez

23 de noviembre de 2020
Trump administration gives OK for Biden transition to formally begin

Washington, Nov 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Monday that he had given the green light to the government to formally allow the transition to...

23 de noviembre de 2020
Pandemic worsens gender violence against women in Ecuador

By Daniela Brik

23 de noviembre de 2020
Trump appeals case tossed in Pennsylvania, hoping to get it to Supreme Court

Washington, Nov 22 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday appealed a court decision to throw out his most important...

22 de noviembre de 2020
Iota homeless in Colombia: between exodus and nights in the open

By Klarem Valoyes Gutierrez

22 de noviembre de 2020
Pentagon confirms large troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in January

Washington, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller on Tuesday officially announced a partial withdrawal of US troops from...

18 de noviembre de 2020
Out-of-control Covid puts Trump up against urgent need to admit his election defeat

By Jairo Mejia

17 de noviembre de 2020
Obama's memoirs, a critical and optimistic look at a divided US

By Lucia Leal

17 de noviembre de 2020
Colombian island of Providencia devastated by Iota

Bogotá, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- The Colombian island of Providencia, a 17-square-kilometer paradise in the Caribbean Sea, has been almost entirely devastated by...

17 de noviembre de 2020
Biden predicts more Covid-19 deaths if Trump continues blocking transition

By Lucia Leal

17 de noviembre de 2020
Hurricane Iota storm surge floods Cartagena streets

(Update 1: Updates headline, lede, adds information about Colombian islands, minor edits)

16 de noviembre de 2020
Kids with cancer, women, reporters: The forgotten ones amid Covid in Mexico

By Miquel Muñoz

16 de noviembre de 2020
Dustin Johnson notches Masters win

Augusta, Georgia, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- US golfer Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Sunday for the first time won the Master's Tournament, notching...

16 de noviembre de 2020
Trump admits Biden's win, then takes it back, insisting on election fraud

By Susana Samhan

15 de noviembre de 2020
Still reeling from Eta, Central America now bracing for Hurricane Iota

Tegucigalpa, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Honduras is on "red alert" for the arrival of Hurricane Iota, which should make landfall as either a very powerful Category...

15 de noviembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019