18 de noviembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Pentagon confirms large troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in January

Washington, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller on Tuesday officially announced a partial withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021, along with a lesser number to be removed from Iraq.

18 de noviembre de 2020
00:12
Currently, the US has about 4,500 troops in Afghanistan and 3,000 in Iraq, but on Nov. 17, 2020, US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced that Washington will draw down its forces to 2,500 in each country by Jan. 15, 2021. EFE-EPA/Jalil Rezayee/File

Currently, the US has about 4,500 troops in Afghanistan and 3,000 in Iraq, but on Nov. 17, 2020, US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced that Washington will draw down its forces to 2,500 in each country by Jan. 15, 2021. EFE-EPA/Jalil Rezayee/File

Washington, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller on Tuesday officially announced a partial withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021, along with a lesser number to be removed from Iraq.

A total of 2,500 US troops will remain in Afghanistan after the drawdown along with a similar number in Iraq.

Miller remarked at the Pentagon that the decision was not a change in policy and is consistent with US strategic objectives.

Currently, the US has about 4,500 troops in Afghanistan and 3,000 in Iraq, and thus the drawdowns will be approximately 2,000 from the former and 500 from the latter.

Miller said that this decision fulfills outgoing President Donald Trump's pledge to bring US forces home from the lengthy wars and military actions overseas, but many Republican lawmakers and US allies are warning that withdrawing the forces before conditions are right and agreed-on requirements met is not prudent.

The substantial troop reduction ordered by Trump will take place just five days before President-elect Joe Biden is to be inaugurated. So far, the president has refused to concede or acknowledge his Nov. 3 election loss to Biden, even though it is clear that the former vice president has enough electoral votes to have won the presidency.

In a noteworthy omission, although Miller said that US military commanders had agreed to carry out the withdrawal, he did not say that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley or other senior military officers had endorsed or even recommended it.

The acting defense chief did say that "If the forces of terror, instability, division and hate begin a deliberate campaign to disrupt our efforts, we stand ready to apply the capabilities required to thwart them."

Trump summarily fired Pentagon chief Mark Esper on Nov. 9, a decision that had been expected ever since the top defense official last summer opposed the president's plan to deploy the military to suppress protests against police violence that were erupting around the country.

At that time, and in the same Twitter post in which he fired Esper, Trump announced his appointment of Miller to be acting defense chief. Up until that time, he had served as US counterterrorism director.

In late February, the Taliban and the US signed an historic agreement in Doha whereby the US announced the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan over a 14-month period, and at the same time the insurgents promised not to use Afghan territory to provide any support for terrorist activities in the future.

In addition, the Taliban promised to free about 1,000 members of the Afghan security forces in exchange for Kabul doing the same for another 5,000 captured insurgents, a process that after a series of disagreements was completed in September, with that result leading that same month to the start of much-longed-for intra-Afghan talks in Doha.

In Afghanistan, however, military leaders and government officials have said repeatedly that the Taliban have not yet fulfilled requirements to reduce their attacks on Afghan government forces, a precondition for the withdrawal of US troops, and the plan also does not actually carry out Trump's promise to "end" US wars abroad or to base troop withdrawals on "conditions on the ground" rather than on an arbitrary timetable.
Histórico de noticias
Pentagon confirms large troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in January

Washington, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller on Tuesday officially announced a partial withdrawal of US troops from...

18 de noviembre de 2020
Out-of-control Covid puts Trump up against urgent need to admit his election defeat

By Jairo Mejia

17 de noviembre de 2020
Obama's memoirs, a critical and optimistic look at a divided US

By Lucia Leal

17 de noviembre de 2020
Hurricane Iota continues to weaken but is causing heavy CentAm flooding

Miami, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Iota, which on Monday night made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm, on Tuesday is continuing to weaken as it...

17 de noviembre de 2020
Hurricane Iota storm surge floods Cartagena streets

(Update 1: Updates headline, lede, adds information about Colombian islands, minor edits)

16 de noviembre de 2020
Biden predicts more Covid-19 deaths if Trump continues blocking transition

By Lucia Leal

17 de noviembre de 2020
Kids with cancer, women, reporters: The forgotten ones amid Covid in Mexico

By Miquel Muñoz

16 de noviembre de 2020
Dustin Johnson notches Masters win

Augusta, Georgia, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- US golfer Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Sunday for the first time won the Master's Tournament, notching...

16 de noviembre de 2020
Trump admits Biden's win, then takes it back, insisting on election fraud

By Susana Samhan

15 de noviembre de 2020
Still reeling from Eta, Central America now bracing for Hurricane Iota

Tegucigalpa, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Honduras is on "red alert" for the arrival of Hurricane Iota, which should make landfall as either a very powerful Category...

15 de noviembre de 2020
Pompeo in Paris to meet with Macron on 1st leg of Middle East tour

Paris, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday is in Paris, with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for the first...

15 de noviembre de 2020
El Salvador to aid Guatemala with aircraft to access Eta-hit zones

San Salvador, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- El Salvador's defense minister, Rene Merino Monroy, reported Wednesday that his country will support Guatemala with two...

12 de noviembre de 2020
Thousands anxious about leaving their flooded homes in SE Mexico

By Mitzi Mayauel Fuentes Gomez

11 de noviembre de 2020
Biden widens popular vote margin as Trump tries to delegitimize his win

Washington, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- The state of Georgia announced Wednesday that it will perform a manual recount of all ballots cast in last week's...

11 de noviembre de 2020
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro, Air, mini models using its M1 chips

By Marc Arcas

10 de noviembre de 2020
US Supreme Court suggests it will not overturn Obamacare

Washington, Nov 10 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Tuesday gave indications that it will allow to stand at least the major part of the 2010 health care...

10 de noviembre de 2020
Biden: Successful transition despite Trump's "embarrassing" defiance

(Update: Releads, recasts)

10 de noviembre de 2020
Dow Jones rockets to intraday high on Pfizer vaccine news, Biden win

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de noviembre de 2020
Esper, ex-defense chief who refused Trump on using Army to quash protests

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was summarily fired on Monday by Donald Trump, will be remembered for having opposed the...

09 de noviembre de 2020
Biden advierte del "invierno muy oscuro" en EE.UU. ante un repunte de contagios

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- President-Elect Joe Biden, after declaring victory in last week's presidential election, briefed the nation on the fight to...

09 de noviembre de 2020
Migrants on Mexico-US border hope asylum to be expanded under Biden

By Abraham Pineda Jacome

09 de noviembre de 2020
Bolivia's MAS party returns to power

By Gina Baldivieso

09 de noviembre de 2020
Hugely popular US TV game show host Alex Trebek dies

New York, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- Alex Trebek, one of the most popular game show hosts in US television history, died Sunday after a year-and-a-half battle with...

08 de noviembre de 2020
Eta leaves flooding in South Florida but won't hit it as a hurricane

Miami, United States, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- South Florida was suffering the effects of tropical storm Eta Sunday night, with flooding and thousands of...

08 de noviembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019