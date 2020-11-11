11 de noviembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Georgia announces manual recount of ballots

Washington, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- The state of Georgia announced Wednesday that it will perform a manual recount of all ballots cast in last week's presidential election because of the narrow advantage held at present by President-elect Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump.

11 de noviembre de 2020
19:07
Election workers count ballots in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 4, 2020. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Election workers count ballots in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 4, 2020. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Washington, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- The state of Georgia announced Wednesday that it will perform a manual recount of all ballots cast in last week's presidential election because of the narrow advantage held at present by President-elect Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump.

At a press conference, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the decision and said that he expects the process to be completed by Nov. 20, the deadline for certifying the election results in the southeastern state.

"We will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification," Raffensperger said on the steps of the state Capitol. "We have all worked hard to bring fair and accurate counts to assure that the will of the voters is reflected in the final count and that every voter will have confidence in the outcome, whether their candidate won or lost."

With 99 percent of the ballots counted, Biden is currently leading in the state's ongoing vote tally by 14,112, a 0.3 percent advantage over Trump.

Georgia authorities had predicted last week that the result of the election in their state would be so tight that a recount would have to be performed, almost certainly requested by whichever campaign lost there.

However, Raffensperger confirmed on Wednesday that there would be two recounts and that the first of them will begin immediately and be a manual recount of all ballots cast in Georgia.

If that process confirms that the margin of victory of the winning candidate is less than 0.5 percent, the loser's campaign will have the right, under state law, to request a new count of the ballots, which would mean scanning them all again by computer, he said.

The manual recount will affect the almost five million votes cast in Georgia for the Nov. 3 election and will mean reviewing each ballot and once again placing them into piles to corroborate the machine count.

That process will be combined with an audit of the results that was already scheduled and which instead of being performed on just a sample of the ballots will now be performed on all the ballots cast.

Raffensperger thus responded to pressure from the Trump campaign, which had asked for a manual count of the ballots and complained - albeit without providing any evidence - that fraud had been committed in the election in Georgia and other key states, including an unproven allegation that certain Georgia residents voted in place of deceased voters.

Raffensperger, who is a Republican, went on to say that no evidence of generalized election fraud had been found, but nevertheless Georgia election authorities will investigate each alleged instance brought to them by voters.

Even if Georgia ultimately were found to have voted for Trump, Biden would still have at least 290 electoral votes, 20 more than are needed to win the presidency, compared with the 217 that Trump has at present.

Georgia is also crucial in terms of defining the makeup of the Senate, where Republicans won or retained 50 seats and Democrats 48.

There are two Senate runoff elections in Georgia, where Democrats are running against incumbent Republicans, and if both seats were to be won by the challengers this would flip the Senate to Democratic control, given that Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to cast tiebreaking votes.

Everything, however, points to the strong possibility that the GOP will retain control of the upper house, but that will not be confirmed until Jan. 5, when the Georgia runoff elections will be held for those two Senate seats, given that no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes in the Nov. 3 balloting.
Histórico de noticias
Georgia announces manual recount of ballots

Washington, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- The state of Georgia announced Wednesday that it will perform a manual recount of all ballots cast in last week's...

11 de noviembre de 2020
Biden: Successful transition despite Trump's "embarrassing" defiance

(Update: Releads, recasts)

10 de noviembre de 2020
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro, Air, mini models using its M1 chips

By Marc Arcas

10 de noviembre de 2020
US Supreme Court suggests it will not overturn Obamacare

Washington, Nov 10 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Tuesday gave indications that it will allow to stand at least the major part of the 2010 health care...

10 de noviembre de 2020
Migrants on Mexico-US border hope asylum to be expanded under Biden

By Abraham Pineda Jacome

09 de noviembre de 2020
Dow Jones rockets to intraday high on Pfizer vaccine news, Biden win

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de noviembre de 2020
Esper, ex-defense chief who refused Trump on using Army to quash protests

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was summarily fired on Monday by Donald Trump, will be remembered for having opposed the...

09 de noviembre de 2020
Biden advierte del "invierno muy oscuro" en EE.UU. ante un repunte de contagios

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- President-Elect Joe Biden, after declaring victory in last week's presidential election, briefed the nation on the fight to...

09 de noviembre de 2020
Bolivia's MAS party returns to power

By Gina Baldivieso

09 de noviembre de 2020
Hugely popular US TV game show host Alex Trebek dies

New York, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- Alex Trebek, one of the most popular game show hosts in US television history, died Sunday after a year-and-a-half battle with...

08 de noviembre de 2020
Eta leaves flooding in South Florida but won't hit it as a hurricane

Miami, United States, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- South Florida was suffering the effects of tropical storm Eta Sunday night, with flooding and thousands of...

08 de noviembre de 2020
Facebook shuts down "Stop the Steal" group

Washington, Nov 5 (efe-epa).- United States President Donald Trump questioned Thursday the integrity of the country's electoral system, calling into...

05 de noviembre de 2020
Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump campaign sues to stop Michigan vote count

New York, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- The focus of the elections in the United States is naturally heaped on the race for the White House but citizens are also asked...

04 de noviembre de 2020
Florida goes into Election Day with record number of early votes cast

By Ivonne Malaver

03 de noviembre de 2020
New York warns of zero tolerance for potential election disturbances

New York, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday warned that there will be "zero tolerance" on the part of his officers for...

03 de noviembre de 2020
Eta lashes Nicaragua coast as "extremely dangerous" Cat 4 hurricane

Rio Wawa, Nicaragua, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta, a powerful Category 4 storm on the 5-point Saffir-Simpson scale and considered to be "extremely...

03 de noviembre de 2020
Hurricane Eta now Cat 4 storm, approaching Nicaragua coast

Miami, Nov 2 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta increased to a Category 4 storm very quickly and is now near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, where it is...

03 de noviembre de 2020
Biden urges saving US "soul," Trump agitates for more hostile nationalism

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

03 de noviembre de 2020
Coronavirus brings to Mexico unprecedented national mourning for Day of the Dead

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

02 de noviembre de 2020
Trump, Biden, the story of two completely opposite campaigns

By Lucia Leal

02 de noviembre de 2020
Mexico keeping Day of the Dead alive amid pandemic

Mexico City, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Mexico is keeping the Day of the Dead celebration alive as a hybrid holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, and although the...

01 de noviembre de 2020
FBI investigating ambush on Biden's campaign caravan in Texas

Washington, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing an incident that occurred late last week in Texas when supporters of President...

01 de noviembre de 2020
Eta, latest Atlantic storm, heading towards Nicaragua, Honduras

Miami, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Tropical Depression 29, which formed in the Caribbean on the weekend, is already Tropical Storm Eta, is strengthening as it moves...

01 de noviembre de 2020
Zeta downgraded to post-tropical storm after leaving 5 dead in southern US

Miami, Oct 29 (efe-epa).- Zeta, which on Wednesday made landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 2 hurricane, was downgraded to a post-tropical storm...

29 de octubre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019