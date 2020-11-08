08 de noviembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

T.S. Eta dumps heavy rain on central Cuba, S. Florida braces for hit

Havana, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall in Cuba on Sunday morning, has brought heavy rains to the central part of the island, with bad weather extending in the coming hours to the west, where more than 60,000 people have been evacuated from risk zones.

08 de noviembre de 2020
19:07
  • Residents of El Progreso, Honduras, bring their soaked furniture out to dry on Nov. 7, 2020, after the passage of Hurricane Eta. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

    Residents of El Progreso, Honduras, bring their soaked furniture out to dry on Nov. 7, 2020, after the passage of Hurricane Eta. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

  • Residents of El Progreso, Honduras, were dealing with heavy flooding on Nov. 7, 2020, after the passage of Hurricane Eta. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

    Residents of El Progreso, Honduras, were dealing with heavy flooding on Nov. 7, 2020, after the passage of Hurricane Eta. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

  • South Florida is bracing on Nov. 8, 2020, for the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta as a hurricane as the system moves northwards from Cuba. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC

    South Florida is bracing on Nov. 8, 2020, for the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta as a hurricane as the system moves northwards from Cuba. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC

  • Rescuers carry an injured man in San Cristobal Verapaz, Honduras, on Nov. 7, 2020, after rescuing him in the area where it is estimated that dozens of people died in a mudslide caused by the passage of storm Eta. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

    Rescuers carry an injured man in San Cristobal Verapaz, Honduras, on Nov. 7, 2020, after rescuing him in the area where it is estimated that dozens of people died in a mudslide caused by the passage of storm Eta. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

Havana, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall in Cuba on Sunday morning, has brought heavy rains to the central part of the island, with bad weather extending in the coming hours to the west, where more than 60,000 people have been evacuated from risk zones.

The center of the system moved into the island at Punta Colorados with maximum sustained winds of about 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour but heavier gusts.

Eta's effects can be felt over Ciego de Avila, some 461 km east of Havana, as the storm moves to the northeast at about 19 kph, according to the most recent bulletin from Cuba's Insmet weather institute.

In recent hours, some 219 millimeters (8.6 inches) of rain has fallen at El Jibaro in Sancti Spiritus province, causing the Majagua River to overflow and inundate a highway, and about 100 tourists who had been staying at Cayo Guillermo were evacuated.

In Sancti Spiritus more than 11,400 people are currently being housed in state-run shelters and individual homes out of harm's way, while in the neighboring province of Villa Clara more than 42,000 evacuees were placed in secure locations and in Camaguey some 7,000 people in 15 communities near the southern coast were evacuated, according to Cuba's ACN news agency.

Although no reports of damage have been received as yet, forecasts are for heavy flooding in the area around the mouths of the Zaza and Cauto rivers.

Presently, the storm's track should take it across Cuba northwards and into the Florida Strait, after which it is expected to hit South Florida, with that zone bracing for its arrival as a Category 1 hurricane, after strengthening over the warm ocean waters.

Monroe County in far South Florida has opened a number of shelters with the requirement that anyone evacuating to them must take a rapid coronavirus test before being admitted.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, at 10 am Eta was located 380 km south-southeast of Miami with 100-kph winds, although those winds were expected to increase to 120 kph, making the storm a hurricane once again.

The storm is expected to pass over the Florida Keys on Sunday night and to be a Cat 1 hurricane by Monday morning, with storm surge in parts of South Florida expected to reach 1.2 meters (4 feet) and flooding lasting for "days," according to local authorities.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency to facilitate preparations for dealing with the storm and in Miami evacuation shelters were opened to house those who need to leave their homes.

Meanwhile, Honduran authorities announced Sunday that at least 26 people died and six are missing in the flooding brought by Eta as it passed over eastern Central America before making a sharp northeastward curve to head toward Cuba. Some 1.7 million people in Honduras were affected by the storm, with 65,900 rendered incommunicado in 68 communities and almost 27,000 evacuated.

Eta struck Nicaragua's largely unpopulated northeastern coast as a Cat 4 hurricane last Tuesday afternoon.
Histórico de noticias
T.S. Eta dumps heavy rain on central Cuba, S. Florida braces for hit

Havana, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall in Cuba on Sunday morning, has brought heavy rains to the central part of the island, with...

08 de noviembre de 2020
Facebook shuts down "Stop the Steal" group

Washington, Nov 5 (efe-epa).- United States President Donald Trump questioned Thursday the integrity of the country's electoral system, calling into...

05 de noviembre de 2020
Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump campaign sues to stop Michigan vote count

New York, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- The focus of the elections in the United States is naturally heaped on the race for the White House but citizens are also asked...

04 de noviembre de 2020
Eta lashes Nicaragua coast as "extremely dangerous" Cat 4 hurricane

Rio Wawa, Nicaragua, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta, a powerful Category 4 storm on the 5-point Saffir-Simpson scale and considered to be "extremely...

03 de noviembre de 2020
Florida goes into Election Day with record number of early votes cast

By Ivonne Malaver

03 de noviembre de 2020
New York warns of zero tolerance for potential election disturbances

New York, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday warned that there will be "zero tolerance" on the part of his officers for...

03 de noviembre de 2020
Hurricane Eta now Cat 4 storm, approaching Nicaragua coast

Miami, Nov 2 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta increased to a Category 4 storm very quickly and is now near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, where it is...

03 de noviembre de 2020
Biden urges saving US "soul," Trump agitates for more hostile nationalism

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

03 de noviembre de 2020
Coronavirus brings to Mexico unprecedented national mourning for Day of the Dead

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

02 de noviembre de 2020
Trump, Biden, the story of two completely opposite campaigns

By Lucia Leal

02 de noviembre de 2020
Mexico keeping Day of the Dead alive amid pandemic

Mexico City, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Mexico is keeping the Day of the Dead celebration alive as a hybrid holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, and although the...

01 de noviembre de 2020
FBI investigating ambush on Biden's campaign caravan in Texas

Washington, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing an incident that occurred late last week in Texas when supporters of President...

01 de noviembre de 2020
Eta, latest Atlantic storm, heading towards Nicaragua, Honduras

Miami, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Tropical Depression 29, which formed in the Caribbean on the weekend, is already Tropical Storm Eta, is strengthening as it moves...

01 de noviembre de 2020
Zeta downgraded to post-tropical storm after leaving 5 dead in southern US

Miami, Oct 29 (efe-epa).- Zeta, which on Wednesday made landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 2 hurricane, was downgraded to a post-tropical storm...

29 de octubre de 2020
Economy, Covid-19 are focus in Biden-Trump duel for Florida

Miami, Oct 29 (efe-epa).- Five days before the US election and with more than 7.3 million votes already cast in Florida, President Donald Trump and...

29 de octubre de 2020
Mexico's marigold "pulque" another way for the living to remember the dead

By Miquel Muñoz

29 de octubre de 2020
Hathaway: We should keep authoritarians in films, not running our countries

By David Villafranca

29 de octubre de 2020
Republicans accuse Twitter of censoring and anticonservative bias

Washington, Oct 28 (efe-epa).- The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter - Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey, respectively - on Wednesday faced...

28 de octubre de 2020
US accuses 8 of being illegal Chinese gov't agents, harassing dissident

New York, Oct 28 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday charged eight people with being illegal agents for the Chinese government and conducting an...

28 de octubre de 2020
"Wall of Hope" in Peru where people write what they want to do after pandemic

By Fernando Gimeno

28 de octubre de 2020
Leopoldo Lopez: I will return to liberate Venezuela

By Alida Juliani

28 de octubre de 2020
All Souls Day bread a tradition in southern Mexico

By Juan Jesus Cortes

27 de octubre de 2020
The US South, a legacy of slavery at the polls

By Susana Samhan

27 de octubre de 2020
Mexico's Caribbean coast on red alert for Hurricane Zeta

Cancun, Mexico, Oct 26 (efe-epa).- Mexico's Caribbean coast on Monday was placed on red alert with the approach of Tropical Storm Zeta, which according to...

26 de octubre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019