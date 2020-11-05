Trump calls for halt to vote count, Biden for full count
Washington, Nov 5 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday took to Twitter to demand that the vote count be stopped in certain states, while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, demanded just the opposite: that all valid ballots be counted.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, together with his wife Jill Biden. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo
President Donald J. Trump. EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS
Demonstrators outside Phoenix City Hall show support for US President Donald J. Trump and suggest that officials are trying to steal the vote as counting continues at the nearby Maricopa County Recorder's office Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 05 November 2020. Trump demonstrators descended on the office the previous night to count all the ballots, which Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said is exactly what is happening inside. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EFE/EPA/Rick D'Elia
Demonstrators outside Phoenix City Hall show their support for President Donald J. Trump and suggest that election officials are trying to "steal" the vote as ballot counting continues at the nearby Maricopa County Recorder's office in Phoenix, Arizona, 05 November 2020. EFE/EPA/Rick D'Elia
Demonstrators outside Phoenix City Hall show their support for President Donald J. Trump and suggest that election officials are trying to "steal" the vote as ballot counting continues at the nearby Maricopa County Recorder's office in Phoenix, Arizona, 05 November 2020. EFE/EPA/Rick D'Elia
The two men posted their divergent messages on Twitter as all eyes are on the vote counts in Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona, in the latter of which certain media outlets have already projected a Biden victory, although Trump appears to be narrowing the former vice president's lead as the vote count proceeds.
Resorting to all capital letters in two consecutive Twitter messages, Trump wrote: "STOP THE COUNT!" and "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!"
When asked about the significance of that assertion, the president's campaign spokesman, Jason Miller, told reporters that Trump does not want the counting of ballots that arrived by mail to continue, although some 65 million Americans - including Trump himself - voted by mail during this election cycle to avoid Election Day crowds and waiting in line at the polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump has positioned himself against counting mail-in ballots because the data show that Democrats used that method to a greater extent than Republicans, with most GOP supporters preferring to wait to cast their ballots last Tuesday on Election Day.
Meanwhile, Biden wrote on Twitter that "Every vote must be counted," accompanying this message with a video urging that all votes be counted and in which a white woman and a black man are featured.
In another tweet, Biden wrote: "Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election and nor do I. The American people decide. That's why we've launched the Biden Fight Fund - to ensure every vote is counted."
And in a third message on Twitter, he added: "Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are," thus expressing confidence, as he did in remarks delivered late on Wednesday, in his chances to win the presidency but stopping short of claiming victory.
A Biden campaign official told EFE that the former vice president, who served in that post for eight years under former President Barack Obama (2009-2017), will probably address the American people again although no time for those remarks was specified.
At present, Biden has been credited with 264 electoral votes by major US media outlets, including the state of Arizona, with its 11 electoral votes, while Trump has 214.
A total of 270 votes in the Electoral College are required to win the presidency, regardless of the popular vote total, although Biden is ahead of Trump by some 3.5 million votes in that category.
The most populous county in Arizona, Maricopa, is not scheduled to provide new voting totals until 7 pm on Thursday.
Nevada announced on Thursday that it will take it until at least the weekend to count 63,000 mail-in ballots that have not yet been tabulated, and state election authorities will continue to accept ballots that arrive up until next Tuesday, although they must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
In that western state on Thursday morning, the Trump campaign filed a complaint claiming that some 10,000 voters not living in Nevada had voted, although at a press conference, Clark County vote registrar Joe Gloria said that no irregularities had occurred.
The Nevada complaint, however, is part of the legal strategy launched by Trump and his campaign team shortly after the vote count began and comes on the heels of assorted other complaints presented in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
Meanwhile, Trump and his team on Thursday won the first of the lawsuits they had filed to challenge the scrutiny of ballots in several key states, with a Pennsylvania court ruling that it would allow his team's observers to supervise the vote count in that key state more closely, although it does not halt the count or invalidate any portion of the tally made there to date.
The court order allows Trump campaign observers to stand less than six feet from any table at which votes are being counted by election workers to enable them to better monitor the process.
In Pennsylvania, Trump currently leads Biden by more than 120,000 votes with 92 percent of the ballots counted, but early on Thursday there were more than 700,000 ballots that had not yet been counted and it is expected that most of those votes will go to the Democratic candidate.
Contenido relacionado
Trump confident he'll win Arizona, despite early media projections
By Alex Segura Lozano
Phoenix, Nov 5 (efe-epa).- With almost half a million ballots remaining to be counted in Arizona, President Donald Trump says he is confident that he will beat out Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, whom media outlets like the Associated Press and Fox News already on Election Night projected to be the winner there.
But the electoral suspense film isn't over yet, and Arizona - an impregnable conservative stronghold since 1996, when progressive President Bill Clinton won the state in his reelection bid - could "flip" to the Democrats in the coming hours.
The task is difficult but not impossible: Trump must receive a little more than 57 percent of the as-yet-uncounted votes statewide. So hope is still alive in the White House.
Maricopa County has been trending on Twitter in a number of countries, including in the US and Spain. The reason that the county, the capital of which is Phoenix, is on everyone's lips is that some 275,000 votes cast there still remain to be counted, according to the latest update from local authorities.
The result of the vote count will be made public at 7 pm on Thursday - either a full count or a partial count, depending on what election workers can accomplish by that time.
That is, if Trump supporters will leave the election workers alone to do their jobs.
On Wednesday, hundreds of Trump supporters protested in front of the county offices - where the vote count is under way - claiming that election officials were "stealing" their votes and shouting "Count my vote!"
Just the opposite happened with a group of Trump supporters in Michigan, who demanded that the vote count be stopped there, and even Trump himself on Thursday tweeted that election workers need to stop counting the ballots.
The reality is that Maricopa County is the county with the fourth-largest percentage of Hispanics in the US. The Pew Research Center calculates that about 1.4 million Latinos live there.
Over the past few hours, Trump has cut Biden's lead in Arizona as the vote count has proceeded. With 85 percent of the ballots tabulated, the president has 1,400,951 votes to Biden's 1,469,341.
The difference is so narrow that many media outlets have not dared to project who will win that key state.
Its 11 electoral votes could be crucial, as the country waits to see what happens in other states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, where the vote count also is still under way. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the White House, regardless of what the nationwide popular vote totals are, and currently Biden has 264 (if Arizona is counted in his column) and Trump 214.
Despite being relatively close in the Arizona vote tally, Trump would need to obtain about 60 percent of the 470,000 votes that remain to be counted, according to The Arizona Republic, and that will be difficult but not impossible.
However, besides the votes in Maricopa County, other traditionally very blue (Democratic) counties remain to be fully counted, namely Pima, Coconino and Santa Cruz.
But as if this weren't enough, the vote count story has more chapters. One of them tells the ongoing story of the lawsuits that assorted voters are beginning to file alleging that their votes have not been counted because they had filled in the little bubble by their candidate's name with a Sharpie pen, rather than with a ballpoint.
Election authorities, however, say that using a Sharpie is completely legal, but certain images and videos that are circulating through the social networks show that allegedly some of those votes were deemed to be null and void by some precincts.
The suspense will last up until the validation - or invalidation - of a number of votes that, because of the narrow difference in the popular vote totals between Biden and Trump, could be crucial in determining the winner.
Although Trump is demanding that vote counting be halted, if he is ahead, but continue if he is behind, Biden, meanwhile, is saying that every valid vote must be properly counted.