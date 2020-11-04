Trump claims early victory despite uncounted votes

Washington, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- Republican incumbent Donald Trump claimed victory early Wednesday in the US presidential election even though he trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the electoral vote and ballots are still being counted in six states.

"This is a fraud on the American public," he told supporters at the White House, insisting that he had insurmountable leads in two of those six states.

"I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support," the president said. "A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise those people and we won't stand for it."

The president spent the last few months claiming without evidence that postal voting is vulnerable to fraud and manipulation.

Fox News, a conservative outlet, gives Biden a 238-213 edge over Trump in the electoral vote and says that it is too soon to proclaim a winner in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win.

"We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we''ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop," Trump said shortly after 2.30 am (07.30 GMT). "We don''t want them finding any ballots at four in the morning and adding them to the list."

"As far as I'm concerned, we already have won it," he said.

The president was ahead in Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which together represent 77 electoral votes.

But 36 percent of the ballots remain to be counted in Pennsylvania and 28 percent of votes in Michigan had yet to be tabulated.

Though election officials in Michigan said they would have a result within the next 24 hours, it is expected to be several days before Pennsylvania finishes counting, as several counties in the Keystone State do not plan to even begin counting mail-in votes until the start of business on Wednesday.

In remarks to his supporters around 12:45 am (05.00 GMT) Wednesday, Biden expressed confidence.

"We feel good about where we are," he told a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware. "We believe we're on track to win this election."

He emphasized that it was not his place - or the president's - to proclaim the winner of the election.

"We're gonna have to be patient, and it ain't over till every ballot is counted," the 77-year-old former vice president said. "We're feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And it's gonna take time to count the votes, but we're gonna win Pennsylvania. I'm optimistic about this outcome."

Estimates showed the president winning Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Kentucky, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Biden carried Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Trump's triumph in 2016 was built on narrow wins in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, seen until then as part of the "Blue Wall" of reliably Democratic states.

Like virtually every aspect of life in 2020, the presidential election has been marked by the coronavirus pandemic. With 9.3 million confirmed cases 232,000 deaths, no country has been hit harder by Covid-19 than the United States.

Early voting in this election cycle has broken records, as more than 100 million voters cast their ballots prior to Nov. 3, including 64.8 million mail-in votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

With reports of robust turnout at the polls on Tuesday, participation was on track to surpass the 136.6 million ballots - corresponding to 55.7 percent of the electorate - cast in 2016.

Coronavirus also intruded directly on the first presidential race in US history between two septuagenarians, as the 74-year-old Trump contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalized for two days.

Having the illness did not deter the president from mocking Biden for wearing a mask and eschewing mass gatherings.

Besides the president, Americans are choosing all 435 members of the House of Representatives, a third of the 100-member Senate and thousands of state and local officials.

The consensus among analysts was that Democrats would retain their majority in the House, but fall short of snatching control of the Senate from the Republicans. EFE

