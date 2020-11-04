Biden to declare win Wed. afternoon, Trump says "legal" recount will give win
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (l) with his wife Jill at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 3, 2020. EFE-EPA/Kevin Dietsch
View of election workers counting mail-in votes in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 4, 2020. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Sauger
US President Donald Trump speaks at an election night event at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, speak to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo
Voters wait in line at a polling location at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN BERL
Chairs are placed in accord with social distancing guidelines at Democratic candidate Joe Biden's Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Election workers accept mail-in ballots at the Clark County election office in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID BECKER
A Multnomah County Elections Division staff member sorts through incoming ballots in Portland, Oregon, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
Washington, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that on Wednesday afternoon he will declare victory in the Nov. 3 election because internal data indicates that he has won the states of Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania, states where an official final result is not yet in the books because all the votes have not yet been counted.
"Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States," the former vice president's campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, told reporters Wednesday after an anxiety-filled election night that ended - as many expert observers had expected - with no clear winner.
"We believe we are on a clear path to victory by this afternoon. We expect that the vice president will have leads in states that put him over 270 electoral votes," O'Malley Dillon said.
"Let's be extremely clear about something: If Donald Trump got his wish and we stopped counting ballots right now, Vice President Joe Biden would be the next president of the United States," she added, referring to Trump's earlier claim that he had won the election and wanted "all voting to stop."
No voting is actually ongoing at this time, with all the polls having closed last night, but millions of mail-in ballots are still en route to election offices around the nation and have yet to be counted and many ballots cast in person or by mail on or before Nov. 3 have not yet been tabulated either.
At present, Biden holds a lead over Trump in both the popular vote and in the all-important electoral vote total with 238 electoral votes to 213, according to projections by the main US media outlets, but in a handful of key states the winner is still unknown.
O'Malley Dillon said that the campaign believes Biden has won the state of Wisconsin, but the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it will request a recount in that state, which has a provision for an automatic recount when a candidate's margin of victory is below a certain level.
In addition, the Biden campaign is expecting Michigan to declare on Wednesday that Biden has won that state, but the country will have to wait another day to learn the definitive results in Pennsylvania and Nevada, in the latter of which local authorities decided not to make public the results until 9 am Thursday.
Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are states that catapulted Trump into the White House in 2016 and which he is depending on to win reelection.
O'Malley Dillon admitted that there is a good possibility that Trump will win Georgia, a traditionally Republican state that a Democrat has not won since 1992, and also North Carolina, where the recount under way since last night points to a possible win by the president.
The campaign chief said that Biden would address the nation "later" on Wednesday, but she did not provide a time for his remarks.
Meanwhile, Trump said Wednesday morning that it was "very strange" that during the latter stages of the recounts in certain key states he had lost the apparent advantage he had held after the polls closed on Tuesday - although at that time only a partial count of the votes had been made.
And his campaign chairman, Bill Stepien said that "If we count all legal ballots, the president wins."
Trump reiterated his doubts about the legality of the recount in a tweet, saying: "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!"
In an appearance at the White House on Wednesday morning, Trump was more emphatic in his remarks, complaining without providing any evidence of electoral fraud, threatening to resort to the Supreme Court - where conservatives hold an overwhelming 6-3 majority - to resolve the election and declaring himself to have won the election even though, as noted, millions of mail-in votes remain to be received and counted.
Stepien said repeatedly that the Trump campaign trusts its mathematics, adding that the president had won the state of Arizona, where projections by assorted media outlets give Biden the win by a wide margin.
The Trump campaign chief said that they believe they will win Arizona by some 30,000 votes when the vote count is completed.
In Pennsylvania, another state in which the recount has been delayed by the massive number of mail-in votes that must be processed, the president's campaign expects that counting the ballots from "Trump counties," where he has shown strong support in voter surveys, will allow him to overcome the inflow of votes from the state's big cities, which are favoring Biden.
The Trump campaign said that the president should carry Pennsylvania by some 40,000 votes, something with which the majority of political experts disagree.
The president's campaign also feels that a similar situation will develop in Michigan, while in Wisconsin, where Biden's lead at present is smaller, an automatic and full recount will probably be undertaken because the race is so tight.
Finally, the Trump campaign says that he should win Nevada by about 5,500 votes.
Trump claims early victory despite uncounted votes
Washington, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- Republican incumbent Donald Trump claimed victory early Wednesday in the US presidential election even though he trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the electoral vote and ballots are still being counted in six states.
"This is a fraud on the American public," he told supporters at the White House, insisting that he had insurmountable leads in two of those six states.
"I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support," the president said. "A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise those people and we won't stand for it."
The president spent the last few months claiming without evidence that postal voting is vulnerable to fraud and manipulation.
Fox News, a conservative outlet, gives Biden a 238-213 edge over Trump in the electoral vote and says that it is too soon to proclaim a winner in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win.
“We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” Trump said shortly after 2.30 am (07.30 GMT). “We don’t want them finding any ballots at four in the morning and adding them to the list.”
"As far as I'm concerned, we already have won it," he said.
The president was ahead in Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which together represent 77 electoral votes.
But 36 percent of the ballots remain to be counted in Pennsylvania and 28 percent of votes in Michigan had yet to be tabulated.
Vice President Mike Pence later tried to smooth over Trump’s comments.
“While the votes continue to be counted, we’re going to remain vigilant,” Trump’s running mate said.
“The right to vote has been at the center of our democracy since the founding of this nation and we’re going to protect the integrity of the vote, but I really believe with all my heart (…) that we are on the road to victory and we will Make America Great Again again,” he added.
Though election officials in Michigan said they would have a result within the next 24 hours, it is expected to be several days before Pennsylvania finishes counting, as several counties in the Keystone State do not plan to even begin counting mail-in votes until the start of business on Wednesday.
In remarks to his supporters around 12:45 am (05.00 GMT) Wednesday, Biden expressed confidence.
"We feel good about where we are," he told a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware. "We believe we're on track to win this election."
He emphasized that it was not his place - or the president's - to proclaim the winner of the election.
"We're gonna have to be patient, and it ain't over till every ballot is counted," the 77-year-old former vice president said. "We're feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And it's gonna take time to count the votes, but we're gonna win Pennsylvania. I'm optimistic about this outcome."
In a statement, Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillion called Trump’s claims of victory an “outrageous,” “unprecedented” and “incorrect”.
“Never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election,” she said.
“The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted.
“We repeat what the Vice President said tonight: Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election.”
Estimates showed the president winning Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Kentucky, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Biden carried Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
Trump's triumph in 2016 was built on narrow wins in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, seen until then as part of the "Blue Wall" of reliably Democratic states.
Like virtually every aspect of life in 2020, the presidential election has been marked by the coronavirus pandemic. With 9.3 million confirmed cases and 232,000 deaths, no country has been hit harder by Covid-19 than the United States.
Early voting in this election cycle has broken records, as more than 100 million voters cast their ballots prior to Nov. 3, including 64.8 million mail-in votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.
With reports of robust turnout at the polls on Tuesday, participation was on track to surpass the 136.6 million ballots - corresponding to 55.7 percent of the electorate - cast in 2016.
Coronavirus also intruded directly on the first presidential race in US history between two septuagenarians, as the 74-year-old Trump contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalized for two days.
Having the illness did not deter the president from mocking Biden for wearing a mask and eschewing mass gatherings.
Besides the president, Americans are choosing all 435 members of the House of Representatives, a third of the 100-member Senate and thousands of state and local officials.
The consensus among analysts was that Democrats would retain their majority in the House, but fall short of snatching control of the Senate from the Republicans. EFE-EPA
Beyond Trump and Biden, what did the US vote on?
New York, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- The focus of the elections in the United States is naturally heaped on the race for the White House but citizens are also asked to cast votes on state proposals, which this year ranged from the decriminalization of drugs to the voting age.
Here is a selection of eight proposals voted on this year:
1.- NEW JERSEY AND ARIZONA LEGALIZE MARIJUANA
New Jerseyans voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people over 21 as well as the cultivation and retail sale of the plant. The measure was backed by 67% of voters. New Jersey joins a growing list of states where marijuana is legal. The substance remains illegal at a federal level.
In Arizona, 60% of voters were in favor of legalizing recreational use and possession of the drug in a proposal that would also allow citizens to grow up to six plants on their property.
2.- WASHINGTON D.C., OREGON, SUPPORT DECRIMINALIZATION OF PSYCHEDELICS
Washington D.C. wants to relax drug penalties by effectively decriminalizing the cultivation, distribution and possession of psychedelic mushrooms and similar plants for personal use. The proposal was backed by 77% of voters.
Oregon, in the northwest of the US, also voted to legalize the purchase, possession and consumption of psychedelic plants for therapeutic use, a measure that was backed by 56% of voters.
3.- OREGON SUPPORTS DECRIMINALIZING COCAINE, HEROIN POSSESSION
Oregon also became the first state to decriminalize the possession of hard drugs like cocaine, heroin, oxycontin and methamphetamines, a move designed to boost a rehabilitative rather than criminal approach to drug laws.
The measure would re-class the possession of small quantities of such drugs as a civil offense punishable with a small fine.
4.- CALIFORNIA BLOCKS AMENDMENT TO LOWER VOTING AGE
Californians decided to vote against a proposal to allow 17-year-olds to cast their vote in primaries, a measure that would only have been legal if said voter turned 18 before the corresponding presidential election. Some 54% of voters blocked it.
5.- CALIFORNIA BACKS RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS TO FORMER FELONS
Voters in the Golden State did, however, lend their backing to Proposition 17, which restores the right to vote for those who have finished serving a prison sentence.
6.- ONLY CITIZENS CAN VOTE, SAYS ALABAMA
The southern state of Alabama overwhelmingly voted in favor of limiting voting rights to US citizens over the age of 18. Alabama State Amendment 1 is to change the language of the state constitution to replace “all citizens” with “only” US citizens. The tweak in the state constitution clarifies that only those in possession of US citizenship can vote and not undocumented migrants and people with residency permits.
7. OKLAHOMA SAYS NO TO BANNING USE OF PRIOR CONVICTIONS IN SENTENCING
Some 61% of Oklahoma voters rejected a question on the state ballot that would scrap the practice of considering prior crimes when handing down a sentence, meaning judges can continue to extend jail time depending on criminal records.
8.- COLORADO DIVIDED ON WOLVES
Citizens of Colorado were split almost evenly on a proposal that would require the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to create a program for the reinstatement of gray wolves on public land to the west on the continental divide by 2023. 50.67% of voters backed it, but 49.33% said no, with 85% counted. EFE-EPA
