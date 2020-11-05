Biden addresses nation, stops short of claiming victory
-
Demonstrators gather in front of Independence Hall to rally to demand that every ballot be counted in the 2020 Presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 04 November, 2020. EFE/EPA/TRACIE VAN AUKEN
-
-
-
-
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (l) with his wife Jill at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 3, 2020. EFE-EPA/Kevin Dietsch
-
View of election workers counting mail-in votes in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 4, 2020. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Sauger
-
US President Donald Trump speaks at an election night event at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL
-
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, speak to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo
-
Voters wait in line at a polling location at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN BERL
-
Chairs are placed in accord with social distancing guidelines at Democratic candidate Joe Biden's Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
-
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
-
Election workers accept mail-in ballots at the Clark County election office in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID BECKER
-
A Multnomah County Elections Division staff member sorts through incoming ballots in Portland, Oregon, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon said that he believes he will win the election during a speech at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
"I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," said Biden, who at this hour holds a 264-214 lead over President Donald Trump in the prospective electoral vote count, according to projections by the major US media outlets.
Although Trump had said early Wednesday morning that vote counting should be halted, particularly in certain states he needs to ensure his reelection, Biden responded by saying in his brief speech: "No one's going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever," adding that "every vote must be counted."
"Here, the people rule," he said. "Power can't be taken or asserted. It flows from the people. And it's their will that determines who will be the president of the United States, and their will alone."
"My friends, I'm confident we'll emerge victorious," Biden said. "But this will not be my victory alone or our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America. And there will be no blue states and red states when we win - just the United States of America."
Within the past hour, media outlets CBS, CNN and NBC projected that Biden would win the key state of Michigan, thus expanding his margin of victory over Trump.
With the 16 votes in the Electoral College that Michigan provides, Biden now stands at a projected 264 votes in that key institution - where 270 votes are required to win the presidency - to Trump's 214.
At this stage of the vote count, with several states not yet having reported their vote totals and the main media outlets holding off on projecting the winner in the presidential race in those states, Biden's electoral vote total looks like this: Arizona (11), California (55), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), District of Columbia (3), Hawaii (4), Illinois (20), Maine-state (2), Maine-District 1 (1) Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), Michigan (16), Minnesota (10), Nebraska-District 2 (1), New Jersey (14), New York (29), New Hampshire (4), New Mexico (5), Oregon (7), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Virginia (13), Washington (12) and Wisconsin (10).
Projections indicate that Trump, on the other hand, has won the following states: Alabama (9), Arkansas (6), South Carolina (9), North Dakota (3), South Dakota (3), Florida (29), Kansas (6), Kentucky (8), Idaho (4), Indiana (11), Iowa (6) Louisiana (8), Maine-District 2 (1), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), Montana (3), Nebraska-state (2), Nebraska-District 1 (1), Nebraska-District 3 (1), Ohio (18), Oklahoma (7), Tennessee (11), Texas (38), Utah (6), West Virginia (5) and Wyoming (3).
The states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Alaska and Georgia have not yet been called by the networks.
Meanwhile, Trump's reelection campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in a Michigan court demanding that the vote count in that state be halted, claiming that sufficient access to the polls had not been provided to voters.
The announcement of the lawsuit was made by Trump campaign director Bill Stepien in a statement shortly after announcing that his team will also demand a recount in Wisconsin.
"Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States," the former vice president's campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, told reporters earlier on Wednesday after an anxiety-filled election night that ended - as many expert observers had expected - with no clear winner.
"We believe we are on a clear path to victory by this afternoon. We expect that the vice president will have leads in states that put him over 270 electoral votes," O'Malley Dillon said.
"Let's be extremely clear about something: If Donald Trump got his wish and we stopped counting ballots right now, Vice President Joe Biden would be the next president of the United States," she added, referring to Trump's earlier claim that he had won the election and wanted "all voting to stop."
No voting is actually ongoing at this time, with all the polls having closed last night, but millions of mail-in ballots are still en route to election offices around the nation and have yet to be counted and many ballots cast in person or by mail on or before Nov. 3 have not yet been tabulated either.
O'Malley Dillon said that the campaign believes Biden has won the state of Wisconsin, but the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it will request a recount in that state, which has a provision for an automatic recount when a candidate's margin of victory is below a certain level.
In addition, the Biden campaign is expecting Michigan to declare on Wednesday that Biden has won that state, but the country will have to wait another day to learn the definitive results in Pennsylvania and Nevada, in the latter of which local authorities decided not to make public the results until 9 am Thursday.
The campaign chief said in her remarks that Biden would address the nation "later" on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Trump said Wednesday morning that it was "very strange" that during the latter stages of the recounts in certain key states he had lost the apparent advantage he had held after the polls closed on Tuesday - although at that time only a partial count of the votes had been made.
And his campaign chairman, Bill Stepien said that "If we count all legal ballots, the president wins."
Trump reiterated his doubts about the legality of the recount in a tweet, saying: "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!"
In an appearance at the White House on Wednesday morning, Trump was more emphatic in his remarks, complaining without providing any evidence of electoral fraud, threatening to resort to the Supreme Court - where conservatives hold an overwhelming 6-3 majority - to resolve the election and declaring himself to have won the election even though, as noted, millions of mail-in votes remain to be received and counted.
Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump campaign sues to stop Michigan vote count
Beyond Trump and Biden, what did the US vote on?
New York, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- The focus of the elections in the United States is naturally heaped on the race for the White House but citizens are also asked to cast votes on state proposals, which this year ranged from the decriminalization of drugs to the voting age.
Here is a selection of eight proposals voted on this year:
1.- NEW JERSEY AND ARIZONA LEGALIZE MARIJUANA
New Jerseyans voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people over 21 as well as the cultivation and retail sale of the plant. The measure was backed by 67% of voters. New Jersey joins a growing list of states where marijuana is legal. The substance remains illegal at a federal level.
In Arizona, 60% of voters were in favor of legalizing recreational use and possession of the drug in a proposal that would also allow citizens to grow up to six plants on their property.
2.- WASHINGTON D.C., OREGON, SUPPORT DECRIMINALIZATION OF PSYCHEDELICS
Washington D.C. wants to relax drug penalties by effectively decriminalizing the cultivation, distribution and possession of psychedelic mushrooms and similar plants for personal use. The proposal was backed by 77% of voters.
Oregon, in the northwest of the US, also voted to legalize the purchase, possession and consumption of psychedelic plants for therapeutic use, a measure that was backed by 56% of voters.
3.- OREGON SUPPORTS DECRIMINALIZING COCAINE, HEROIN POSSESSION
Oregon also became the first state to decriminalize the possession of hard drugs like cocaine, heroin, oxycontin and methamphetamines, a move designed to boost a rehabilitative rather than criminal approach to drug laws.
The measure would re-class the possession of small quantities of such drugs as a civil offense punishable with a small fine.
4.- CALIFORNIA BLOCKS AMENDMENT TO LOWER VOTING AGE
Californians decided to vote against a proposal to allow 17-year-olds to cast their vote in primaries, a measure that would only have been legal if said voter turned 18 before the corresponding presidential election. Some 54% of voters blocked it.
5.- CALIFORNIA BACKS RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS TO FORMER FELONS
Voters in the Golden State did, however, lend their backing to Proposition 17, which restores the right to vote for those who have finished serving a prison sentence.
6.- ONLY CITIZENS CAN VOTE, SAYS ALABAMA
The southern state of Alabama overwhelmingly voted in favor of limiting voting rights to US citizens over the age of 18. Alabama State Amendment 1 is to change the language of the state constitution to replace “all citizens” with “only” US citizens. The tweak in the state constitution clarifies that only those in possession of US citizenship can vote and not undocumented migrants and people with residency permits.
7. OKLAHOMA SAYS NO TO BANNING USE OF PRIOR CONVICTIONS IN SENTENCING
Some 61% of Oklahoma voters rejected a question on the state ballot that would scrap the practice of considering prior crimes when handing down a sentence, meaning judges can continue to extend jail time depending on criminal records.
8.- COLORADO DIVIDED ON WOLVES
Citizens of Colorado were split almost evenly on a proposal that would require the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to create a program for the reinstatement of gray wolves on public land to the west on the continental divide by 2023. 50.67% of voters backed it, but 49.33% said no, with 85% counted. EFE-EPA
