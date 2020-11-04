Eta lashes Nicaragua coast as "extremely dangerous" Cat 4 hurricane
Rio Wawa, Nicaragua, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta, a powerful Category 4 storm on the 5-point Saffir-Simpson scale and considered to be "extremely dangerous," made landfall on Tuesday on Nicaragua's northeastern coast, one of the most vulnerable and impoverished parts of the country and inhabited mainly by the descendants of African slaves and Miskito Indians.
The level of the Wawa River in Nicaragua is rising due to the effects of "extremely dangerous" Category 4 Hurricane Eta, which made landfall on Nov. 3, 2020, along the Nicaraguan coast north of Bilwi. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres
The outer bands of Hurricane Eta lash trees and power lines in the coastal city of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. on 03 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres
A satellite view of Hurricane Eta, a Category 4 hurricane that on 03 November 2020 was bearing down on Nicaragua's northeastern coastal region. Efeagro/NOAA-NHC
Eta made landfall 35 kilometers (22 miles) south-southeast of the city of Bilwi, or Puerto Cabezas, with maximum sustained winds of 220 kph, according to the 6 pm advisory from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.
The eye of the system, the 12th hurricane of the record-setting Atlantic hurricane season, is moving west at a speed of about 6 kph and bringing intense rains with heavy winds that have caused significant damage, although no injuries, or worse, have been reported so far, according to Nicaraguan authorities.
The assistant director of Nicaragua's Sinapred disaster agency, Guillermo Gonzalez, told reporters in Managua that the storm had downed power poles, cutting electricity and telecommunications, as well as toppling trees and ripping off zinc roofs on homes in the region bearing the brunt of the hurricane.
In addition, Eta was causing flooding and rising rivers in the swampy and relatively unpopulated zone about the size of El Salvador.
"So far, we have no (injuries) reported," the official added, announcing that authorities will issue an evaluation of the damage "as the hurricane advances."
Nicaraguan authorities said that about 30,000 people are being housed in shelters established in churches, schools and safe houses.
However, local residents told EFE that they had no information about the storm and also were not alerted in time to take precautions or evacuate.
In addition, there is not enough food, beds or sheets at the shelters for the refugees, as EFE was able to determine in communities near Rio Wawa.
Local resident Miryam Pasquier told EFE that things are "going badly" at the shelter in which she is staying along with 20 other people because there's no potable water and they cannot return to their homes because of the high winds.
"We have no food, we have no water, we have no (other) clothing. We have nothing," Florencia Salvador Francis, an indigenous woman living on the banks of the Wawa River and staying at the same shelter, said.
Both women complained about the lack of food, blankets and medicines, as well as the lack of tarpaulins and plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain.
According to UNICEF, Eta could put some 500,000 children at risk in Nicaragua, adding that it has prepared 3,000 family hygiene kits, 3,000 containers of water, 87 boxes of disinfection tablets and more than 3,400 cubic meters (some 900,000 gallons) of water and 50 clorine test kits to monitor the water quality with the capacity to perform 12,000 individual tests.
The director of Nicaragua's Ineter weather institute, Marcio Baca, said that they are expecting Eta to move to the northwest by the end of the day, with its winds diminishing in force as the center of the storm moves over central Nicaragua.
On Wednesday afternoon, and having weakened to a tropical depression, according to the forecasts, the storm will cross the border into Honduras.
The effects of the storm across certain parts of Central America include storm surge, potentially catastrophic winds and intense rainfall that could cause sudden flooding and mudslides.
Eta increased in strength to a "major" hurricane - or Category 3 storm - on Monday, and shortly thereafter moved to Category 4 as traversed the Caribbean Sea approaching Nicaragua.
The storm is the 13th hurricane to hit Nicaragua's Caribbean coast in the past 13 years and the second most destructive, exceeded only by Felix in 2007, according to official records.
Nicaragua braces for "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Eta
Miami/Managua, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- Eta is projected to make landfall Tuesday along Nicaragua's northeastern coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane and unleash a range of hazards there and in nearby countries.
Eta, the 12th hurricane of the highly active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, strengthened from a tropical storm to a major hurricane over a period of just 15 hours on Monday.
In its latest bulletin at 10 am (1500 GMT), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center characterized Eta as "extremely dangerous" and said that among the severe hazards expected to affect land is a massive storm surge that could raise water levels to as much as six meters (21 feet) above normal tide levels within the hurricane warning area.
Catastrophic wind damage also is expected over the next several hours in coastal areas affected by Eta's eye wall, while torrential rains are projected to trigger life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, as well as mudslides in higher-elevation areas of Central America.
Rainfall amounts associated with the storm system are forecast to total between 380 and 635 millimeters (15 and 25 inches) throughout much of Nicaragua and Honduras, while eastern Guatemala and Belize are projected to receive between 255 mm and 510 mm of rain.
Isolated rainfall amounts in Nicaragua and Honduras could even climb to as much as 890 mm.
The co-director of Nicaragua's National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Attention (Sinapred), Guillermo Gonzalez, told reporters Tuesday that Eta has already begun to cause damage, including knocking down electrical pylons and power lines, toppling trees and tearing tin roofs off of homes.
Street flooding and swollen rivers also have been observed in communities of the North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region, a large but sparsely populated area that is the poorest in Nicaragua and mainly inhabited by members of the Miskito and Mayangna indigenous groups.
Nicaraguan authorities say that 20,000 people have taken refuge in churches, schools and other storm shelters.
Nevertheless, coastal residents told local media that they lacked information about the hurricane because authorities did not provide them with timely information.
The NHC said at 10 am that Eta's eye was located 50 kilometers (30 miles) south-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.
The hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 230 km per hour (145 miles per hour) with even stronger gusts and moving to the west-southwest at seven km/hour (five mph).
A hurricane warning is in effect along a 240-km (150-mile) coastal stretch that runs from the Nicaragua-Honduras border to Sandy Bay Sirpi, a locality on Nicaragua's east-central coast. No changes in Eta's strength are expected before landfall.
After making landfall, a weakened Eta is projected to move over northern Nicaragua and the central portion of Honduras through Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, respectively. EFE-EPA
