01 de noviembre de 2020
FBI investigating ambush on Biden's campaign caravan in Texas

Washington, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing an incident that occurred late last week in Texas when supporters of President Donald Trump violently ambushed a campaign bus for his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The incident, captured on video, took place on Friday on an interstate highway in Hays County and forced Democrats to cancel two scheduled campaign events for "security reasons."

Given the situation, in which local media reported that about 100 vehicles driven by Trump supporters surrounded the Biden bus on the highway and collided with another Biden campaign vehicle, the members of Biden's campaign team called police, who made no arrests.

The images posted on the social networks show a long line of vehicles with Trump flags following, surrounding and blocking the passage of the bus identified on its exterior as belonging to the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign as it was driving from San Antonio to Austin/.

According to images broadcast by CNN, a pickup truck that was escorting the bus, driven by a member of the Biden campaign, was hit on one of its sides by one or more of the pursuing vehicles.

In an apparent show of support for these actions, President Trump tweeted "I love Texas!" along with images in which his rival's campaign bus is shown being harassed by his supporters.

"They were protecting (the Biden) bus yesterday because they're nice," Trump claimed at a Michigan campaign rally on Sunday to cheers, laughter and applause from the crowd.

"Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas (Friday) instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm's way," Tariq Thowfeek, the Biden campaigns communications director for Texas, told the Texas Tribune.

Texas has emerged as one of the most hotly contested states by both campaigns because the traditional advantage Republicans have enjoyed in that state over the past three decades could be within the margin of error in recent voter surveys thus raising the possibility that Biden might win the state in the Nov. 3 election.

According to the average of recent voter surveys, as calculated by the RealClearPolitics Web site, Biden has managed to narrow Trump's lead in Texas to just 2.3 percentage points.

"Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote," tweeted Travis County Democratic Party chair Katie Naranjo on Sunday.

On the one hand, the president of the Republican Party in Texas, Allen West, quoted by the local ABC affiliate station, downplayed the incident, saying that the reports were "more fake news and propaganda."
