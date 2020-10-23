23 de octubre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Giuliani defends self against sexually compromising scene in "Borat" film

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, defended himself on Thursday after appearing in a prank scene for Sacha Baron Cohen's new satirical film titled "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" where he finds himself on a hotel bed in the presence of a young woman posing as a reporter The incident is part of the sequel to Cohen's earlier film "Borat" - this one titled "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American

22 de octubre de 2020
23:11
An inflatable man representing film character Borat is pulled past a view of the Tower of London to promote the film

An inflatable man representing film character Borat is pulled past a view of the Tower of London to promote the film "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in London on 22 October 2020. Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of US President Donald Trump, features in the film having a sexually compromising hotel room encounter with an actress playing Borat's daughter, a prank staged by the film's star, Sacha Baron Cohen. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, defended himself on Thursday after appearing in a prank scene for Sacha Baron Cohen's new satirical film titled "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" where he finds himself on a hotel bed in the presence of a young woman posing as a reporter The incident is part of the sequel to Cohen's earlier film "Borat" - this one titled "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."

During the filming of the movie, which follows the format of a fake documentary, the US president's legal advisor granted an interview early in 2020 to actress Maria Bakalova believing her to be a real journalist and at the end of her questioning he agreed to have a glass of wine with her in a hotel room.

There, hidden cameras recorded the 76-year-old Giuliani sticking his hand down his pants while lying on a bed in front of the young woman.

"The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar," wrote Giuliani on Twitter.

After "interviewing" Giuliani in the film, Bakalova and the former mayor go into the hotel room and - in the filmed scene - he sits on the bed while she appears to remove his microphone. He then lies back and reaches into his pants to tuck in his shirt. He also asks for her address and telephone number.

Moments later, Cohen, in his role as Borat, comes into the room and cries, "She's 15, she's too old for you!"

Bakalova is 24 years old.

Giuliani then rose from the bed, left the room and called security, but authorities found that no crime had been committed.

The former mayor admitted that it is really he who appears in the images, and thus the scene has not been "faked" but he did say that the activities depicted during the encounter were taken out of context.

Giuliani also tweeted that "This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family," although there is no evidence that the film is linked in any way with his activities regarding the Bidens or with the Nov. 3 election, in which Biden is running against Trump.

Cohen is a British actor and filmmaker who is well-known for his over-the-top political satires and for pranking public figures in his films.
Histórico de noticias
Ecuadorian security forces use tear gas to disperse Quito protesters

Quito, Oct 22 (efe-epa).- Ecuadorian police on Thursday used tear gas to disperse a demonstration in Quito called by a union to protest the country's...

23 de octubre de 2020
Giuliani defends self against sexually compromising scene in "Borat" film

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, defended himself on Thursday after...

22 de octubre de 2020
Russia, Iran deny US charges of election meddling

Moscow, Oct 22 (efe-epa).- The governments of Russia and Iran rejected on Thursday accusations from Washington that they are trying to influence the outcome...

22 de octubre de 2020
Adventurer to recreate 1st biplane flight over Ecuador's Andes

By Susana Madera

22 de octubre de 2020
Chile stressing anti-violence, announces free metro trips for plebiscite

Santiago, Oct 21 (efe-epa).- Four days before the historic plebiscite to decide on whether a new constitution is needed in Chile, the government on...

22 de octubre de 2020
Thousands join nationwide protests against Colombian gov't

Bogota, Oct 21 (efe-epa).- Another day of protests against the economic and social policy of the Colombian government began on Wednesday in the streets of...

21 de octubre de 2020
Trump, Biden to debate with new rules, including silenced mikes at times

By Susana Samhan

21 de octubre de 2020
Piñatas, Catrina merge to keep up Mexico's Day of Dead tradition

By Salma Kaufman

21 de octubre de 2020
Trump trying to turn page on pandemic just 15 days before election

By Lucia Leal

19 de octubre de 2020
Piñera: Chile wants to live in peace after night of extreme violence

Santiago, Oct 19 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said Monday that the majority of his country's citizens wans to live "in democracy and in...

19 de octubre de 2020
Argentina nearing 1 million Covid-19 cases with no end in sight

Buenos Aires, Oct 19 (efe-epa).- Seven months of restrictions have not managed to bend the coronavirus infection curve in Argentina, a country that now is...

19 de octubre de 2020
Pelosi gives White House 48-hour ultimatum to agree on rescue package

Washington, Oct 18 (efe-epa).- The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, on Sunday gave the White House 48 hours to reach an...

18 de octubre de 2020
Mexican artist reinvents painting shoes for Day of the Dead

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

18 de octubre de 2020
Trump's son Barron tested positive for coronavirus, first lady says

Washington, Oct 14 (efe-epa).- Barron, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus after both his parents became...

15 de octubre de 2020
Barrett sidesteps giving Senate committee her view on presidential powers

By Susana Samhan

14 de octubre de 2020
IAPA awards journalistic excellence, honors press victims of Covid-19

Miami, Oct 14 (efe-epa).- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) on Wednesday presented its 2020 awards, including a special one granted posthumously...

14 de octubre de 2020
LatAm facing challenge of keeping pandemic from infecting elections

By Laura Nuñez Marin

14 de octubre de 2020
TV series showcases work of honest Mexican cops

By Monica Rubalcava

13 de octubre de 2020
Paraguay presents poverty reduction plan with 2030 target

Asuncion, Oct 12 (efe-epa).- The Paraguayan administration on Monday presented the National Poverty Reduction Plan - Jajapo Paraguay (Let's Do It,...

12 de octubre de 2020
Democrats put Obamacare at center of Supreme Court debate

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

12 de octubre de 2020
Trump preparing for Florida rally convinced that he's immune to COVID-19

Washington, Oct 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 and is not contagious, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley...

12 de octubre de 2020
Fauci: Trump campaign used my comments without permission

Washington, Oct 11 (efe-epa).- The US government's top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the key spokesmen on health issues amid the coronavirus...

11 de octubre de 2020
Trump: I'm immune from Covid-19, ready to resume election campaign

By Laura Barros

11 de octubre de 2020
Dancing at Miami elderly care facilities on skids due to social distancing

By Jorge I. Perez

11 de octubre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019