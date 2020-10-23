Giuliani defends self against sexually compromising scene in "Borat" film

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, defended himself on Thursday after appearing in a prank scene for Sacha Baron Cohen's new satirical film titled "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" where he finds himself on a hotel bed in the presence of a young woman posing as a reporter The incident is part of the sequel to Cohen's earlier film "Borat" - this one titled "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."

During the filming of the movie, which follows the format of a fake documentary, the US president's legal advisor granted an interview early in 2020 to actress Maria Bakalova believing her to be a real journalist and at the end of her questioning he agreed to have a glass of wine with her in a hotel room.

There, hidden cameras recorded the 76-year-old Giuliani sticking his hand down his pants while lying on a bed in front of the young woman.

"The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar," wrote Giuliani on Twitter.

After "interviewing" Giuliani in the film, Bakalova and the former mayor go into the hotel room and - in the filmed scene - he sits on the bed while she appears to remove his microphone. He then lies back and reaches into his pants to tuck in his shirt. He also asks for her address and telephone number.

Moments later, Cohen, in his role as Borat, comes into the room and cries, "She's 15, she's too old for you!"

Bakalova is 24 years old.

Giuliani then rose from the bed, left the room and called security, but authorities found that no crime had been committed.

The former mayor admitted that it is really he who appears in the images, and thus the scene has not been "faked" but he did say that the activities depicted during the encounter were taken out of context.

Giuliani also tweeted that "This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family," although there is no evidence that the film is linked in any way with his activities regarding the Bidens or with the Nov. 3 election, in which Biden is running against Trump.

Cohen is a British actor and filmmaker who is well-known for his over-the-top political satires and for pranking public figures in his films.