Trump's son Barron tested positive for coronavirus, first lady says

Washington, Oct 14 (efe-epa).- Barron, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus after both his parents became infected in early October, but he did not show any symptoms and since then he has tested negative, first lady Melania Trump revealed on Wednesday.

In an article published on the White House Web page, Mrs. Trump related her "personal experience" with Covid-19 and explains that, when she and her husband tested positive, she immediately became concerned for her son.

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think 'what about tomorrow or the next day?'" she wrote.

"In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative," she continued.

The first lady has firmly defended the privacy of her 14-year-old son and did not explain in her account why she did not inform the public about what had occurred.

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1 and - experiencing a high temperature, lethargy and low blood oxygen levels - had to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he received treatment for three days before being released.

Since he returned to the White House, Trump has tried to downplay his diagnosis and has said that it was a "blessing from God," all the while urging Americans not to be "afraid" of a pandemic that has killed more than 216,000 people in the US, the country the pandemic has hit hardest in terms of both confirmed infections (some 7.5 million) and deaths.

The president has said that he is not "contagious" and his personal White House physician has said that numerous tests show that he is not "shedding virus," and he has held several campaign rallies attended by many hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people failing to observe social distancing and most of them not wearing masks.

Mrs. Trump, meanwhile, said Wednesday "I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

She added that she now feels better, has tested negative recently and hopes to resume the full scope of her duties as soon as she can.