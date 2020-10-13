13 de octubre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

TV series showcases work of honest Mexican cops

By Monica Rubalcava

13 de octubre de 2020
18:06
A photo provided on 13 October 2020 by A&E of television presenter Paco Zea. Zea is hosting a new documentary-style television series that will show the technology used by Mexican pólice to tackle sreet crime. The presenter also says the series will help to bolster the image of an oft-maligned group of professionals. EPA-EFE/A&E

A photo provided on 13 October 2020 by A&E of television presenter Paco Zea. Zea is hosting a new documentary-style television series that will show the technology used by Mexican pólice to tackle sreet crime. The presenter also says the series will help to bolster the image of an oft-maligned group of professionals. EPA-EFE/A&E

By Monica Rubalcava

Mexico City, Oct 13 (efe-epa).- The new documentary-style TV series "Cam Alert: Captura Exitosa" (Cam Alert: Successful Arrest) will showcase the technology used by Mexican police officers to tackle street crime and, according to the show's presenter, help bolster the image of a oft-maligned group of professionals.

"I can't say there aren't any bad, corrupt and incompetent police," Paco Zea said in an interview with Efe, alluding to Mexican cops' reputation for bribe-taking and active collusion with organized crime. "But this series will show us there are also a lot of police who take their jobs very seriously, who risk their lives for us and who are highly trained."

The series host said it is important for citizens to change their perception of police because that will help combat crime and insecurity, adding that showing the work of these officers can help launch that trust-building process.

"I think we have to re-ennoble the work of police, realize that these are people who are at the service of citizens, even putting their lives at risk every day," he said. "And when we see that there are lots of police who make successful arrests we're going to (make that connection)."

Filmed at Control, Command, Communication, Computer and Quality Centers (C5s) in the states of Hidalgo, Mexico and Sonora, the series shows viewers the crime-fighting efforts of police and urban surveillance camera operators.

The goal of the series is to provide an all-encompassing look at crime fighting, from the moment an emergency call is placed by an ordinary citizen to the eventual arrest of suspects desperate to elude law enforcement, Zea said.

"Let's say I'm on the Periferico (outer beltway of Mexico City) and they've stolen my car. I call 911 (emergency telephone number), they take my information and they connect me with a video surveillance operator," Zea said in describing the series' dynamics.

"At that moment, the operator is already searching the cameras and they start following the robber. Using a GPS system, they see which patrol car is closest and ask him to stop the car and make the arrest."

All of the stories told in the series end with a "successful arrest," and great care is taken not to incur any legal problems or jeopardize any judicial proceedings.

"In each of the cases, a successful arrest is made because that's what it's all about. As a society, we have the right to that 'legal vengeance,' which is for a criminal to be arrested," Zea said.

A former law student who has forged a career in the Mexican news media, the 49-year-old Zea is known for his work as a radio announcer and television anchor.

With his extensive broadcasting experience, Zea offers a different perspective on the crime show series he hosts.

But he said he had been disconnected from many aspects of law enforcement while inside the TV studio reporting on "sordid" events and that his involvement in "Cam Alert" has given him greater appreciation for police work.

"Normalizing violence must be the worst thing that can happen to us as human beings. When you're there (in the C5) seeing a woman cry, you see the police, hear a gunshot and the sirens, you realize the danger and the adrenaline they're feeling," he said.

Asked about which event has had the biggest impact on him, Zea said he has been most saddened and affected by criminals' crude indifference to the value of human life.

"What's most affected me is how little respect criminals have for their own lives, those of police and other citizens. That lack of importance they give to life is something that has me thinking," he said.

Zea said he will bring a more human aspect to his role as news presenter and communicator following his participation in the series, which will be broadcast by A&E starting Tuesday and feature cases from both before and after the onset of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA
Histórico de noticias
TV series showcases work of honest Mexican cops

By Monica Rubalcava

13 de octubre de 2020
Trump preparing for Florida rally convinced that he's immune to COVID-19

Washington, Oct 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 and is not contagious, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley...

12 de octubre de 2020
Paraguay presents poverty reduction plan with 2030 target

Asuncion, Oct 12 (efe-epa).- The Paraguayan administration on Monday presented the National Poverty Reduction Plan - Jajapo Paraguay (Let's Do It,...

12 de octubre de 2020
Democrats put Obamacare at center of Supreme Court debate

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

12 de octubre de 2020
Fauci: Trump campaign used my comments without permission

Washington, Oct 11 (efe-epa).- The US government's top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the key spokesmen on health issues amid the coronavirus...

11 de octubre de 2020
Trump: I'm immune from Covid-19, ready to resume election campaign

By Laura Barros

11 de octubre de 2020
Dancing at Miami elderly care facilities on skids due to social distancing

By Jorge I. Perez

11 de octubre de 2020
Six ultrarightists charged with planning to kidnap Michigan's Gov. Whitmer

New York, Oct 8 (efe-epa).- Six people linked to an extreme rightist militia group have been arrested and charged with planning to kidnap and possibly...

08 de octubre de 2020
Big chasm between California, Trump in approach to climate crisis

By Javier Romualdo

08 de octubre de 2020
Mexican Nobel Prize winner Mario Molina dies

Mexico City, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- Mexican scientist Mario Molina, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995 for his studies on the ozone layer, died...

07 de octubre de 2020
Trump breaks Covid-19 quarantine, says infection is "blessing from God"

Washington, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday returned to work in the Oval Office, despite not having spent the required time in...

07 de octubre de 2020
Venezuela's electricity industry facing multiple challenges

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

07 de octubre de 2020
Trump proposes to Congress sending out 2nd stimulus check

Washington, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to immediately approve sending a second check for...

07 de octubre de 2020
Activist in orca costume asks Miami's Seaquarium to free Lolita

Miami, Oct 6 (efe-epa).- Animal rights activists, including one woman dressed as an orca but wearing shackles, gathered on Tuesday in front of the Miami...

06 de octubre de 2020
Trump to debate Biden Oct. 15 as new survey shows ex-VP with 16-pt lead

By Laura Barros

06 de octubre de 2020
Peru resumes international flights after six months of travel isolation

Lima, Oct 5 (efe-epa).- After six months virtually isolated from the world, with no regular flights in or out, on Monday Peru resumed its air connections...

05 de octubre de 2020
Trump leaves hospital for White House, but doctor says he's not out of danger

By Susana Samhan

05 de octubre de 2020
Trump may be released Mon.; new voter survey shows Biden's lead growing

Washington, Oct 4 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump briefly left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday to make a surprise in-car visit...

04 de octubre de 2020
UN urges speedier move toward gender equality amid crisis for women

By Mario Villar

02 de octubre de 2020
Urban artists in Barranquilla pay tribute to pandemic heroes

Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct 1 (efe-epa).- With murals on the main avenues, visual artists in the Colombian city of Barranquilla are paying tribute to...

01 de octubre de 2020
Forest fires spreading in Brazilian Amazonia amid Bolsonaro's denials

Sao Paulo, Oct 1 (efe-epa).- The forest fires burning in Amazonia and the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, have been spreading quickly during the...

01 de octubre de 2020
US extends to Oct. 31 order banning cruises due to pandemic

Miami, Oct 1 (efe-epa).- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday extended until Oct. 31 the "no sail" order to cruise companies due...

01 de octubre de 2020
Some 100,000 NYC voters receive incorrect mail-in election ballots

New York, Sep 29 (efe-epa).- Some 100,000 New York voters have received envelopes in which to return their mail-in ballots with incorrect names and...

29 de septiembre de 2020
Biden releases tax returns before 1st debate with Trump

Cleveland, Sep 29 (efe-epa).- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday made public his 2019 tax return, revealing that he paid about $300,000 in...

29 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019