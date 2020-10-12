12 de octubre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Trump: I'm immune from Covid-19, ready to resume election campaign

By Laura Barros

11 de octubre de 2020
22:10
President Donald J. Trump wears a facemask at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis

President Donald J. Trump wears a facemask at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis

By Laura Barros

Washington, Oct 11 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he is now "immune" to Covid-19, having first shown symptoms of becoming infected about 10 days ago, and is ready to resume his election campaign, claiming that he had "beat" what he calls the "China virus."

With a little more than three weeks remaining before the Nov. 3 election, Trump insisted that he feels great after it became known on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for Covid-19, a health scare that forced him to limit his public activities to video appearances and messages via the social networks, as opposed to in-person events, rallies or meetings.

"It seems like I'm immune," the president said in an interview with Fox News. "So I can go way out of a basement, which I would have done anyway and which I did because you have to run a country, you have to get out of the basement."

"It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time," he said. "It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows, but I'm immune. So the president is in very good shape to fight the battles."

"I beat this horrible, crazy China virus," Trump declared. "And it also gives you immunity. ... I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape."

Trump was referring to the report provided Saturday evening by his White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, who said in a letter that the president is no longer considered a "transmission risk" and can now be around others safely.

Saying that Trump now has "decreasing viral loads," Conley added that "Now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus."

"Moving forward, I will continue to monitor him clinically as he returns to an active schedule," Conley said.

Twitter on Sunday hid a message that the president had posted there regarding his so-called "immunity."

After his Fox interview, Trump had tweeted that he "can't get it (immune), and can't give it," but Twitter quickly attached a warning to that tweet and limited its ability to be retweeted or liked.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19," Twitter wrote. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

The medical opinion on his health status came hours after Trump participated in his first public activity at the White House after being diagnosed with Covid-19, a peaceful "Law and Order" rally attended by dozens of his supporters.

The event served as a platform for Trump to send a message of support to law enforcement forces after the recent nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, and it was directed at the African American and Hispanic communities, two of the groups he wants to court prior to the election.

Trump had refused to participate in a virtual second debate with Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden scheduled for Tuesday and which ultimately was cancelled by organizers, but he is preparing to hold a campaign event on Monday in Sanford, Florida.

The rally was announced last Friday by Trump on Twitter.

The president was taken to Walter Reed military hospital on Oct. 2 because he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was showing some of the symptoms, including a high fever and low blood oxygen content. He was in the hospital for three days, during which time he received an experimental antibody cocktail prepared by the Regeneron pharmaceutical firm that, according to cofounder and CEO Leonard Schleifer, probably creates months-long immunity to the disease, although much more evidence from big clinical trials is needed to ascertain this for sure.

Meanwhile, Biden, who on Sunday had been scheduled to participate in a virtual fundraiser in Wilmington, Delaware, criticized Trump's behavior during his convalescence.

"There is no excuse for President Trump's reckless behavior," Biden wrote on Twitter, also posting a video of a woman who lost her mother to Covid-19.

In another tweet, the former vice president said: "In January, I said President Trump was the worst possible leader to deal with a public health crisis. And everything we've been through in the months since has proven that to be true."

According to a voter survey released Sunday by ABC News and The Washington Post, Biden is leading Trump by 12 percentage points among likely voters.

The survey found that 53 percent of registered voters nationwide would be inclined to vote for Biden, while 41 percent would back Trump if the election were held today.
Histórico de noticias
Fauci: Trump campaign used my comments without permission

Washington, Oct 11 (efe-epa).- The US government's top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the key spokesmen on health issues amid the coronavirus...

11 de octubre de 2020
Trump: I'm immune from Covid-19, ready to resume election campaign

By Laura Barros

11 de octubre de 2020
Dancing at Miami elderly care facilities on skids due to social distancing

By Jorge I. Perez

11 de octubre de 2020
Big chasm between California, Trump in approach to climate crisis

By Javier Romualdo

08 de octubre de 2020
Six ultrarightists charged with planning to kidnap Michigan's Gov. Whitmer

New York, Oct 8 (efe-epa).- Six people linked to an extreme rightist militia group have been arrested and charged with planning to kidnap and possibly...

08 de octubre de 2020
Mexican Nobel Prize winner Mario Molina dies

Mexico City, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- Mexican scientist Mario Molina, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995 for his studies on the ozone layer, died...

07 de octubre de 2020
Trump breaks Covid-19 quarantine, says infection is "blessing from God"

Washington, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday returned to work in the Oval Office, despite not having spent the required time in...

07 de octubre de 2020
Venezuela's electricity industry facing multiple challenges

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

07 de octubre de 2020
Trump proposes to Congress sending out 2nd stimulus check

Washington, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to immediately approve sending a second check for...

07 de octubre de 2020
Activist in orca costume asks Miami's Seaquarium to free Lolita

Miami, Oct 6 (efe-epa).- Animal rights activists, including one woman dressed as an orca but wearing shackles, gathered on Tuesday in front of the Miami...

06 de octubre de 2020
Trump to debate Biden Oct. 15 as new survey shows ex-VP with 16-pt lead

By Laura Barros

06 de octubre de 2020
Peru resumes international flights after six months of travel isolation

Lima, Oct 5 (efe-epa).- After six months virtually isolated from the world, with no regular flights in or out, on Monday Peru resumed its air connections...

05 de octubre de 2020
Trump leaves hospital for White House, but doctor says he's not out of danger

By Susana Samhan

05 de octubre de 2020
Trump may be released Mon.; new voter survey shows Biden's lead growing

Washington, Oct 4 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump briefly left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday to make a surprise in-car visit...

04 de octubre de 2020
UN urges speedier move toward gender equality amid crisis for women

By Mario Villar

02 de octubre de 2020
Urban artists in Barranquilla pay tribute to pandemic heroes

Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct 1 (efe-epa).- With murals on the main avenues, visual artists in the Colombian city of Barranquilla are paying tribute to...

01 de octubre de 2020
Forest fires spreading in Brazilian Amazonia amid Bolsonaro's denials

Sao Paulo, Oct 1 (efe-epa).- The forest fires burning in Amazonia and the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, have been spreading quickly during the...

01 de octubre de 2020
US extends to Oct. 31 order banning cruises due to pandemic

Miami, Oct 1 (efe-epa).- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday extended until Oct. 31 the "no sail" order to cruise companies due...

01 de octubre de 2020
Some 100,000 NYC voters receive incorrect mail-in election ballots

New York, Sep 29 (efe-epa).- Some 100,000 New York voters have received envelopes in which to return their mail-in ballots with incorrect names and...

29 de septiembre de 2020
Biden releases tax returns before 1st debate with Trump

Cleveland, Sep 29 (efe-epa).- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday made public his 2019 tax return, revealing that he paid about $300,000 in...

29 de septiembre de 2020
Mama Tatda, syncretist church that "freed" Panama's Ngabe-Bugle people

By Ana de Leon

29 de septiembre de 2020
Immigrants in US send record remittances home despite Covid-19 economic crisis

By Ana Milena Varon

29 de septiembre de 2020
How the NYT published the blockbuster exclusive on Trump's taxes

By Jairo Mejia

28 de septiembre de 2020
New York restaurants rebel against limited reopening

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

28 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019