Mexican Nobel Prize winner Mario Molina dies

Mexico City, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- Mexican scientist Mario Molina, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995 for his studies on the ozone layer, died Wednesday, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced. He was 77.

UNAM, Mexico's top university, reported "the regrettable passing of Dr. Mario Molina" on the social networks.

Molina, born in Mexico City in 1943, researched the damaging effects of chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) on the ozone layer, work that led to the signing of an international protocol in 1987 that prohibited their manufacture and earned him the Nobel in 1995.

The Mexican government in a message from the general coordinator of social communication for the president's office, Jesus Ramirez, expressed its condolences over Molina's death, saying "May his contributions to science transcend time."

Also adding their own messages of condolence and support were government officials such as Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, the head of the Education Secretariat, Eduardo Moctezuma, and Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

Ebrard said he "deeply" regretted Molina's death, calling him "a committed and capable scientist. I embrace his relatives and friends in solidarity."

Moctezuma also expressed regret over the death of this "distinguished Mexican scientist. May his noteworthy example for children and young people remain."

In a message on the social networks, Sheinbaum, in turn, emphasized that Molina "dedicated his life to having scientific knowledge help improve the environment and the natural resources of the planet and of our City."

Molina received more than 30 honorary doctorates and was an outstanding member of the Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Mexico's Colegio Nacional, the Mexican Academy of Sciences and the Mexican Academy of Engineering, among others.

In 2005, he founded a public policy research center in Mexico City that bears his name, where he carried out strategic studies on energy and the environment with special attention to climate change and air quality.

EFE