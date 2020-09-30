30 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Some 100,000 NYC voters receive incorrect mail-in election ballots

New York, Sep 29 (efe-epa).- Some 100,000 New York voters have received envelopes in which to return their mail-in ballots with incorrect names and addresses on them, a situation that has sparked concern among both voters and local authorities.

29 de septiembre de 2020
23:11
Some 100,000 New York voters received envelopes in which to return their mail-in ballots that had the wrong names and/or addresses on them, a situation that sparked concerns on Sept. 29, 2020, among voters and local authorities. EFE-EPA/Todd Pierson/File

Some 100,000 New York voters received envelopes in which to return their mail-in ballots that had the wrong names and/or addresses on them, a situation that sparked concerns on Sept. 29, 2020, among voters and local authorities. EFE-EPA/Todd Pierson/File

New York, Sep 29 (efe-epa).- Some 100,000 New York voters have received envelopes in which to return their mail-in ballots with incorrect names and addresses on them, a situation that has sparked concern among both voters and local authorities.

After the ballots were sent to voters in Brooklyn for the Nov. 3 election, some of those voters complained that they had received envelopes with incorrect names and/or addresses or that it seemed that they had received a ballot that should have been sent to an "member of the military," even though the voter is not a member of the Armed Forces.

The envelopes have personal information about another voter, a circumstance that created doubts about whether the voters' ballots would be counted, local media reported.

Some voters said that the inner envelope was for a person who lived blocks away or even on the same street but the outer envelope that includes their ballots was correctly addressed to them.

The situation comes amid the controversy that has arisen about mail-in voting, which has been relentlessly attacked by President Donald Trump, who alleges - without any basis, it should be noted - that such voting will be rife with fraud.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before lawmakers on Capitol Hill last Thursday that his agency had never seen any evidence of coordinated national voter fraud in any major election.

"We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise," he stated.

According to opinion polling, voters have expressed their lack of confidence with sending in their ballots by mail, an alternative that is being offered this year because of the coronavirus pandemic so that such large numbers of people need not gather at polling places.

The situation in Brooklyn was caused by an error by the company - Phoenix Graphics - hired to print and send the ballots, and according to New York Board of Elections executive director Michael Ryan that firm had already been ordered to send new ballots "We will ensure on behalf of the voters in Brooklyn that the proper ballots and ballot envelopes are in the hands of the voters in advance of Election Day so they can vote," Ryan said.

The same company is also tasked with printing ballots for voters in Queens.

Brooklyn and Queens are the two most heavily populated boroughs in New York City.

Some 520,000 mail-in ballots have already been sent out to voters around the Big Apple, the first of those being dispatched on Sept. 18.

Election board officials learned of the mistake after a number of voters called in to complain and when information on the snafu circulated on the social networks.

"Obviously we saw the same news as everyone else last night on social media, and to say we are troubled by this is the understatement of the year," said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "It looks like it is confined to 100,000 people in Brooklyn. There could be spillover in other zip codes."

She added that the electoral entity is in the process of identifying all the people affected by the mistake, adding that what happened is "unacceptable."

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also criticized what occurred, saying that the election board must "do better" and that the Nov. 3 vote is one of crucial importance.
Histórico de noticias
Some 100,000 NYC voters receive incorrect mail-in election ballots

New York, Sep 29 (efe-epa).- Some 100,000 New York voters have received envelopes in which to return their mail-in ballots with incorrect names and...

29 de septiembre de 2020
Biden releases tax returns before 1st debate with Trump

Cleveland, Sep 29 (efe-epa).- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday made public his 2019 tax return, revealing that he paid about $300,000 in...

29 de septiembre de 2020
Mama Tatda, syncretist church that "freed" Panama's Ngabe-Bugle people

By Ana de Leon

29 de septiembre de 2020
Immigrants in US send record remittances home despite Covid-19 economic crisis

By Ana Milena Varon

29 de septiembre de 2020
New York restaurants rebel against limited reopening

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

28 de septiembre de 2020
How the NYT published the blockbuster exclusive on Trump's taxes

By Jairo Mejia

28 de septiembre de 2020
Odebrecht bribery case in Mexico steaming along 2 mo. after explosive start

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

28 de septiembre de 2020
NYT accesses Trump's taxes, showing huge debts, paying no taxes for years

Washington, Sep 27 (efe-epa).- The New York Times reported Sunday that it had gained access to 15 years of President Donald Trump's tax returns, both before...

27 de septiembre de 2020
Thousands of Californians dealing with programmed blackouts to prevent fires

Los Angeles, Sep 27 (efe-epa).- Thousands of Northern California residents are without electricity on Sunday as one of the measures being taken by the...

27 de septiembre de 2020
Congress delegation to inspect ICE detention center on unwanted surgeries

Atlanta, Sep 24 (efe-epa).- A US congressional delegation on the weekend will inspect the Irwin County Detention Center in southern Georgia to investigate...

25 de septiembre de 2020
Costa Rica increasing its protected ocean territory

By Maria Jose Brenes

24 de septiembre de 2020
Trump booed while paying respects before Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court

Washington, Sep 24 (efe-epa).- A large crowd loudly booed President Donald Trump on Thursday during his visit to the Supreme Court, where the late Justice...

24 de septiembre de 2020
Why Brazil's Pantanal is having the worst fires in recent decades

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

24 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: November election result will end up in Supreme Court

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the result of the November presidential election will end up in the...

23 de septiembre de 2020
US begins test of Covid-19 vaccine with 60,000 volunteers

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- Janssen Pharmaceutica, owned by US multinational Johnson & Johnson, on Wednesday launched one of the world's largest tests of...

23 de septiembre de 2020
Trump prohibits Americans from staying in 400-plus hotels in Cuba

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Cuba, prohibiting Americans from staying in hotels on the...

23 de septiembre de 2020
Migrant who reported sterilization at US detention center released

Atlanta, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- Pauline Binam, one of the immigrants who complained that they had been sterilized against their will at a migrant detention...

23 de septiembre de 2020
Debate about high court vacancy heats up US election climate

By Laura Barros

23 de septiembre de 2020
Trump registered his trademark in 2008 in Cuba to build hotels, casinos

Miami, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump registered his business trademark in Cuba in 2008 with an eye toward building hotels, casinos and golf...

22 de septiembre de 2020
Typed draft of Neruda sonnet found

Santiago, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- A preliminary typewritten and signed version of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's 1965 sonnet "Sangre de Toro" (Blood of the Bull)...

22 de septiembre de 2020
UN celebrates 75th anniversary with lackluster summit amid problems

By Mario Villar

21 de septiembre de 2020
Trump insists he'll fill Supreme Court vacancy, despite nearness of election

Washington, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he will quickly replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...

21 de septiembre de 2020
"Ultra-Hot Neptune," new exoplanet 260 light years from Earth

Santiago, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- An investigation headed by Chilean scientists has discovered the first so-called "Ultra-Hot Neptune," a type of exoplanet...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Brazilian government calls for halt to "Cuties" screenings, Netflix probe

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- The Jair Bolsonaro administration on Monday called for a halt to local screenings of the French film "Mignonnes"...

21 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019