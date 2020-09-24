24 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Trump: November election result will end up in Supreme Court

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the result of the November presidential election will end up in the Supreme Court, and therefore he is moving quickly to fill the high court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

23 de septiembre de 2020
23:11
President Donald J. Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington on 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

President Donald J. Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington on 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the result of the November presidential election will end up in the Supreme Court, and therefore he is moving quickly to fill the high court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I think this will end up in the Supreme Court. And I think it's very important we have nine justices," Trump told reporters on Wednesday during a White House meeting with state attorneys general on social media.

"I think it's better if you (get a new justice confirmed) before the election because I think ... this scam that the Democrats are pulling ... will be before the United States Supreme Court. ... And I think having a 4-4 situation is not a good situation ... if you'd get that. ... I think it's very important to have a ninth judge," presumably to break such a potential tie.

Trump has insinuated repeatedly that he would not accept the result of the Nov. 3 election if he does not win, and he has insisted that he wants the winner to be known on election night, something that is considered improbable due to the huge anticipated volume of mail-in ballots because of the Covid-19 pandemic, where many people are reluctant to wait in long lines at the polling places but prefer to send their ballots in via the postal service.

The president is pursuing an offensive against voting by mail, insisting without any evidence that the method - which he himself has used many times - is rife with fraud, something that numerous studies have shown is extremely unlikely.

At a press conference shortly afterwards at the White House, Trump refused to guarantee that, if he loses the November vote, his transfer of power to the Democratic winner - presumably Joe Biden - will be peaceful.

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens," Trump said when questioned about the matter asked by a reporter whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power, but adding that he does not think he will lose and thus there won't be any "transfer" of power, but rather a "continuation" of his term in office.

Trump is planning on Saturday to nominate his candidate to replace Ginsburg, who died last Friday at age 87 after a long battle with cancer, and on Wednesday he confirmed that Cuban-American Judge Barbara Lagoa is among the five magistrates he is considering for the post, although he denied that he has any plans to meet with her.

The president's decision to immediately nominate a successor to Ginsburg has sparked heated controversy because the veteran progressive justice dictated a note before dying saying that her "most fervent wish" was "that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," that is, after the election.

However, Republicans have made clear that they already have the votes to confirm Trump's nominee - whoever it might be and, evidently, regardless of any qualms that Democrats or others might have about the person - in the Senate and although there are less than six weeks remaining before the November vote, the president insisted that his aim is to have the matter resolved by then.

If the result of the elections were to be in dispute and Ginsburg's vacancy had not yet been filled, the high court would have a conservative 5-3 majority, but with a nominee already confirmed in the post the conservative edge would be 6-3, thus giving Trump a virtually unassailable advantage in any election decision the court might be called upon to render.
Histórico de noticias
Trump: November election result will end up in Supreme Court

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the result of the November presidential election will end up in the...

23 de septiembre de 2020
US begins test of Covid-19 vaccine with 60,000 volunteers

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- Janssen Pharmaceutica, owned by US multinational Johnson & Johnson, on Wednesday launched one of the world's largest tests of...

23 de septiembre de 2020
Trump prohibits Americans from staying in 400-plus hotels in Cuba

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Cuba, prohibiting Americans from staying in hotels on the...

23 de septiembre de 2020
Migrant who reported sterilization at US detention center released

Atlanta, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- Pauline Binam, one of the immigrants who complained that they had been sterilized against their will at a migrant detention...

23 de septiembre de 2020
Debate about high court vacancy heats up US election climate

By Laura Barros

23 de septiembre de 2020
Trump registered his trademark in 2008 in Cuba to build hotels, casinos

Miami, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump registered his business trademark in Cuba in 2008 with an eye toward building hotels, casinos and golf...

22 de septiembre de 2020
Typed draft of Neruda sonnet found

Santiago, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- A preliminary typewritten and signed version of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's 1965 sonnet "Sangre de Toro" (Blood of the Bull)...

22 de septiembre de 2020
UN celebrates 75th anniversary with lackluster summit amid problems

By Mario Villar

21 de septiembre de 2020
Trump insists he'll fill Supreme Court vacancy, despite nearness of election

Washington, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he will quickly replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...

21 de septiembre de 2020
"Ultra-Hot Neptune," new exoplanet 260 light years from Earth

Santiago, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- An investigation headed by Chilean scientists has discovered the first so-called "Ultra-Hot Neptune," a type of exoplanet...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Brazilian government calls for halt to "Cuties" screenings, Netflix probe

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- The Jair Bolsonaro administration on Monday called for a halt to local screenings of the French film "Mignonnes"...

21 de septiembre de 2020
DeChambeau scores decisive win in US Open

Mamaroneck, New York, Sep 20 (efe-epa).- US golfer Bryson DeChambeau won his first major tourney on Sunday in decisive fashion, sweeping to victory in the...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Colombian police receiving yoga workshops to manage emotions on the job

By Jeimmy Paola Sierra

20 de septiembre de 2020
Gasoline shortage in Venezuela, new weapon in ongoing political fight

By Ron Gonzalez

18 de septiembre de 2020
At least 17 migrant women subjected to unnecessary surgeries at US detention center

Atlanta, Sep 16 (efe-epa).- At least 17 women were subjected to unnecessary surgeries, including hysterectomies, at a migrant detention center in Georgia, a...

16 de septiembre de 2020
Firefighters continue battling blazes across California

By Alex Segura Lozano

16 de septiembre de 2020
Six months of quarantine, an eternity in Venezuela

By Sabela Bello

16 de septiembre de 2020
After court reversal, TPS beneficiaries seek to be heard in US

By Luis Uribe

15 de septiembre de 2020
Apple unveils all-new iPad Air with advanced chip, but holds off on iPhone

By Marc Arcas

15 de septiembre de 2020
Authorities concerned over forest fire near Los Angeles

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: 5 more nations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel soon

Washington, Sep 15 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "five more countries" will soon establish diplomatic ties with Israel, his remarks...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Mexican to participate in first LatAm space mission

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump visits California to check on fires, Biden calls him climate arsonist

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday landed in California, where he met with emergency teams to learn the latest about the...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Oracle acknowledges accord with ByteDance to be TikTok partners in US

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- US software giant Oracle on Monday officially announced its agreement with China's ByteDance to become partners in...

14 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019