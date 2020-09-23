23 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Trump prohibits Americans from staying in 400-plus hotels in Cuba

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Cuba, prohibiting Americans from staying in hotels on the island and buying tobacco or alcohol to bring back to the US, an attempt to convince Latino - mainly Cuban-American - voters in the key swing state of Florida to vote for him in the November election.

23 de septiembre de 2020
20:08
  • President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in honor of Bay of Pigs veterans and on new Cuba restrictions at the White House in Washington on 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

    President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in honor of Bay of Pigs veterans and on new Cuba restrictions at the White House in Washington on 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

  • President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in honor of Bay of Pigs veterans and on new Cuba restrictions at the White House in Washington on 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

    President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in honor of Bay of Pigs veterans and on new Cuba restrictions at the White House in Washington on 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Cuba, prohibiting Americans from staying in hotels on the island and buying tobacco or alcohol to bring back to the US, an attempt to convince Latino - mainly Cuban-American - voters in the key swing state of Florida to vote for him in the November election.

"Today we reaffirm our ironclad solidarity with the Cuban people and our eternal conviction that freedom will prevail over the sinister forces of communism and evil in many different forms," the president said at a White House event with former combatants in the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. "Today we declare America's unwavering commitment to a free Cuba."

The measure puts an even greater burden on the communist island's tourist sector, where all hotels are linked with the Cuban government, and it leaves Americans visiting Cuba only one option for finding nightly lodging: staying in the private homes of bed-and-breakfast operators.

Up to now, Americans could stay in very few hotels in Cuba, given that the Trump administration three years ago vetoed transactions with companies controlled by the Cuban military, intelligence or security agencies, and the island's armed forced control many of the lodging places on the island.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said that, starting now, Americans will not be able to stay at any property that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has identified as "disproportionately (benefiting) the Cuban government, all at the expense of the Cuban people, who continue to face repression at the hands of the regime."

The move affects 433 hotels on the island, Carrie Filipetti, the person in charge of US policy toward Cuba and Venezuela at the State Department, told reporters.

In addition, the Treasury Department prohibited Americans visiting Cuba from bringing back any alcohol or tobacco that originated in Cuba, thus cancelling a directive by former President Barack Obama that permitted Americans to bring back up to $100 worth of those products for personal consumption in their luggage.

The Trump administration also broadened the travel restrictions to Cuba, where US tourism is already prohibited, eliminating the authorization that allowed American citizens to attend or organize professional meetings or conferences in Cuba, something that now will be allowed only in exceptional circumstances as per special request.

Since he came into office in 2017, Trump has frozen the process of normalizing relations with Cuba launched by Obama, imposing limits on remittances sent back to Cuba and constricting the island's tourist sector by banning cruise ship stops on the island and all flights from the US to any Cuban airports except for Havana.

With the Nov. 3 election approaching, in which Trump is seeking a second term and wants to retain the support of Cuban-Americans at the polls in Florida, a key swing state, he has upped his negative discourse against Havana.

Trump said Wednesday that the US will not lift its sanctions on Cuba until all political prisoners there are released, the freedoms of assembly and expression are respected, all political parties are legalized and free elections are scheduled.

After Trump announced the new sanctions, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Twitter that the Cuban people "will never renounce their sovereignty" and will defeat the "cruel and criminal policy" of the US.

Diaz-Canel on Tuesday had said in his address before the United Nations General Assembly that "The government of the United States is not hiding its intention to apply new and harsher aggressive measures against Cuba in the coming months."
Histórico de noticias
Trump prohibits Americans from staying in 400-plus hotels in Cuba

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Cuba, prohibiting Americans from staying in hotels on the...

23 de septiembre de 2020
Migrant who reported sterilization at US detention center released

Atlanta, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- Pauline Binam, one of the immigrants who complained that they had been sterilized against their will at a migrant detention...

23 de septiembre de 2020
Debate about high court vacancy heats up US election climate

By Laura Barros

23 de septiembre de 2020
Trump registered his trademark in 2008 in Cuba to build hotels, casinos

Miami, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump registered his business trademark in Cuba in 2008 with an eye toward building hotels, casinos and golf...

22 de septiembre de 2020
Typed draft of Neruda sonnet found

Santiago, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- A preliminary typewritten and signed version of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's 1965 sonnet "Sangre de Toro" (Blood of the Bull)...

22 de septiembre de 2020
UN celebrates 75th anniversary with lackluster summit amid problems

By Mario Villar

21 de septiembre de 2020
Trump insists he'll fill Supreme Court vacancy, despite nearness of election

Washington, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he will quickly replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...

21 de septiembre de 2020
"Ultra-Hot Neptune," new exoplanet 260 light years from Earth

Santiago, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- An investigation headed by Chilean scientists has discovered the first so-called "Ultra-Hot Neptune," a type of exoplanet...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Brazilian government calls for halt to "Cuties" screenings, Netflix probe

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- The Jair Bolsonaro administration on Monday called for a halt to local screenings of the French film "Mignonnes"...

21 de septiembre de 2020
DeChambeau scores decisive win in US Open

Mamaroneck, New York, Sep 20 (efe-epa).- US golfer Bryson DeChambeau won his first major tourney on Sunday in decisive fashion, sweeping to victory in the...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Colombian police receiving yoga workshops to manage emotions on the job

By Jeimmy Paola Sierra

20 de septiembre de 2020
Gasoline shortage in Venezuela, new weapon in ongoing political fight

By Ron Gonzalez

18 de septiembre de 2020
At least 17 migrant women subjected to unnecessary surgeries at US detention center

Atlanta, Sep 16 (efe-epa).- At least 17 women were subjected to unnecessary surgeries, including hysterectomies, at a migrant detention center in Georgia, a...

16 de septiembre de 2020
Firefighters continue battling blazes across California

By Alex Segura Lozano

16 de septiembre de 2020
Six months of quarantine, an eternity in Venezuela

By Sabela Bello

16 de septiembre de 2020
After court reversal, TPS beneficiaries seek to be heard in US

By Luis Uribe

15 de septiembre de 2020
Apple unveils all-new iPad Air with advanced chip, but holds off on iPhone

By Marc Arcas

15 de septiembre de 2020
Authorities concerned over forest fire near Los Angeles

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: 5 more nations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel soon

Washington, Sep 15 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "five more countries" will soon establish diplomatic ties with Israel, his remarks...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Mexican to participate in first LatAm space mission

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump visits California to check on fires, Biden calls him climate arsonist

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday landed in California, where he met with emergency teams to learn the latest about the...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Oracle acknowledges accord with ByteDance to be TikTok partners in US

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- US software giant Oracle on Monday officially announced its agreement with China's ByteDance to become partners in...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Migrant kids studying remotely while stranded in Tijuana

By Carlos Zúñiga

14 de septiembre de 2020
Bermuda braces for Hurricane Paulette

San Juan, Sep 13 (efe-epa).- The island of Bermuda is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Paulette, which is expected to make its closest approach the...

13 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019