22 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Trump registered his trademark in 2008 in Cuba to build hotels, casinos

Miami, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump registered his business trademark in Cuba in 2008 with an eye toward building hotels, casinos and golf courses there, the daily Miami Herald reported on Tuesday.

22 de septiembre de 2020
20:08
President Donald Trump waves to supporters and/or reporters on Sept. 21, 2020, at a campaign rally in Swanton, Ohio. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

President Donald Trump waves to supporters and/or reporters on Sept. 21, 2020, at a campaign rally in Swanton, Ohio. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

Miami, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump registered his business trademark in Cuba in 2008 with an eye toward building hotels, casinos and golf courses there, the daily Miami Herald reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper's investigation, citing as its primary source a register in the Cuban Industrial Property Office, Trump engaged an attorney on the communist island to handle the trademark registration procedure.

However, and due to the "rampant red tape" in Cuba, Trump's trademark was not approved there until two years later and expired in 2018 when the Republican already had taken office as the US president.

The trademark was related to "investment in real estate," "beauty contests," "golf courses," "casino game services," "montage of television programs," and "hotel services," among many other activities listed, according to a description of Trump's application that appears both on the official Cuban registry Web site and in a 2009 bulletin,

Trump - who is intent on drumming up additional support among the Cuban-American community in Florida, a key swing state - has declared that he did not "violate" the US embargo against Cuba, which was imposed in 1960 and is still in place, according to the paper.

The reason for this claim is that the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, as well as the Treasury Department's rules for implementing the trade embargo against the communist island, include exceptions such as filing for registered trademarks by paying local agents to do so.

According to the investigation, Trump hired Cuban attorney Leticia Laura Bermudez Benitez to file the request to register his trademark in October 2008, listing the address of the Trump Organization at 725 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10022.

In June 2017 at a Miami event at which he paid tribute to several Cuban opposition figures, President Trump listed his administration's policies to reverse the thaw in bilateral relations launched by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Among the modifications to Obama's policy that Trump implemented was halting US business with Cuban military companies and restricting visits to the island.

At the time, Trump said that his administration did not want US dollars going to businesses owned by the Cuban regime to exploit the Cuban people, adding that he was not going to lift sanctions on the island until there was freedom there, political parties were legalized and free elections with international supervision were held.

Trump, however, did not reverse the Obama decision to cancel the entry of undocumented Cubans to the US as part of the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy begun in 1995.

More recently, last August, a report by the US Senate Intelligence Committee found that Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign manager in 2016, traveled to Cuba in 2017 to meet with "a son of Castro," without specifying whether the Castro referred to was Fidel or Raul.

According to the Miami Herald, it was Manafort who confirmed to FBI investigators that the meeting with Castro's son was arranged by Brad Zackson, who worked as an "exclusive broker" for real estate properties for Trump's father, Fred Trump, who died in 1999.

According to reports to which the Herald received access, the visit to Cuba took place during early January 2017, just after Trump took office.

Although in a 1999 speech to the Cuban American National Foundation, Trump had promised not to do business in Cuba, and thus he may have broken this promise - although not the embargo's rules - by filing his trademark there, since he started his 2016 presidential run his harsh rhetoric against the Havana regime has motivated many Cuban-American voters in Florida to give him their support.
Histórico de noticias
Trump registered his trademark in 2008 in Cuba to build hotels, casinos

Miami, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump registered his business trademark in Cuba in 2008 with an eye toward building hotels, casinos and golf...

22 de septiembre de 2020
Typed draft of Neruda sonnet found

Santiago, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- A preliminary typewritten and signed version of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's 1965 sonnet "Sangre de Toro" (Blood of the Bull)...

22 de septiembre de 2020
UN celebrates 75th anniversary with lackluster summit amid problems

By Mario Villar

21 de septiembre de 2020
Trump insists he'll fill Supreme Court vacancy, despite nearness of election

Washington, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he will quickly replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...

21 de septiembre de 2020
"Ultra-Hot Neptune," new exoplanet 260 light years from Earth

Santiago, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- An investigation headed by Chilean scientists has discovered the first so-called "Ultra-Hot Neptune," a type of exoplanet...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Brazilian government calls for halt to "Cuties" screenings, Netflix probe

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- The Jair Bolsonaro administration on Monday called for a halt to local screenings of the French film "Mignonnes"...

21 de septiembre de 2020
DeChambeau scores decisive win in US Open

Mamaroneck, New York, Sep 20 (efe-epa).- US golfer Bryson DeChambeau won his first major tourney on Sunday in decisive fashion, sweeping to victory in the...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Colombian police receiving yoga workshops to manage emotions on the job

By Jeimmy Paola Sierra

20 de septiembre de 2020
Gasoline shortage in Venezuela, new weapon in ongoing political fight

By Ron Gonzalez

18 de septiembre de 2020
At least 17 migrant women subjected to unnecessary surgeries at US detention center

Atlanta, Sep 16 (efe-epa).- At least 17 women were subjected to unnecessary surgeries, including hysterectomies, at a migrant detention center in Georgia, a...

16 de septiembre de 2020
Firefighters continue battling blazes across California

By Alex Segura Lozano

16 de septiembre de 2020
Six months of quarantine, an eternity in Venezuela

By Sabela Bello

16 de septiembre de 2020
After court reversal, TPS beneficiaries seek to be heard in US

By Luis Uribe

15 de septiembre de 2020
Apple unveils all-new iPad Air with advanced chip, but holds off on iPhone

By Marc Arcas

15 de septiembre de 2020
Authorities concerned over forest fire near Los Angeles

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: 5 more nations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel soon

Washington, Sep 15 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "five more countries" will soon establish diplomatic ties with Israel, his remarks...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Mexican to participate in first LatAm space mission

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump visits California to check on fires, Biden calls him climate arsonist

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday landed in California, where he met with emergency teams to learn the latest about the...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Oracle acknowledges accord with ByteDance to be TikTok partners in US

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- US software giant Oracle on Monday officially announced its agreement with China's ByteDance to become partners in...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Migrant kids studying remotely while stranded in Tijuana

By Carlos Zúñiga

14 de septiembre de 2020
Bermuda braces for Hurricane Paulette

San Juan, Sep 13 (efe-epa).- The island of Bermuda is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Paulette, which is expected to make its closest approach the...

13 de septiembre de 2020
Weather gives US firefighters a break, but forecast is worrisome

By Marc Arcas

13 de septiembre de 2020
Biden seeks advantage amid controversy surrounding Trump's Covid-19 lies

By Susana Samhan

11 de septiembre de 2020
Trump announces he'll pull 4,000 US troops from Afghanistan

Washington, Sep 10 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that within a "short period of time" he will withdraw up to 4,000 US troops...

10 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019