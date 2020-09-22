22 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

UN celebrates 75th anniversary with lackluster summit amid problems

By Mario Villar

21 de septiembre de 2020
23:11
  • A handout photo made available by UN photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (on screens) speaking during the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York City on 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Eskinder Debebe / UN Photo / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout photo made available by UN photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (on screens) speaking during the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York City on 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Eskinder Debebe / UN Photo / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • Spain's King Felipe VI delivers a prerecorded speech to the United Nations on its 75th anniversary on Sept. 21, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Francisco Gomez / Spanish Royal Palace/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/No File

    Spain's King Felipe VI delivers a prerecorded speech to the United Nations on its 75th anniversary on Sept. 21, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Francisco Gomez / Spanish Royal Palace/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/No File

By Mario Villar

United Nations, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- The United Nations on Monday celebrated its 75th anniversary with a summit that came off as lackluster amid the coronavirus pandemic at a time when the international body is facing significant difficulties, such as being weakened by unilateral policies and having trouble responding to the current health crisis and to climate change.

What was supposed to be a big celebration, with leaders from all over the world congregating in New York City, ultimately devolved into a series of brief speeches videotaped earlier by a few more than 100 of the heads of state and government and several dozen government ministers.

US President Donald Trump, as head of the host nation, had been scheduled to deliver a speech to the UN but in the end he wound up not sending a message himself at all, delegating a lower level diplomat to do so in his stead.

However, among others, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, France's Emmanuel Macron and Spain's King Felipe VI, along with with numerous Latin American leaders, did address the gathering.

The general tone of the speeches was one of support for the multilateralism embodied by the UN, but few concrete ideas were provided such as how to act in a world needing international solutions but where the ideas of national primacy and self-interest still prevail.

The will to cooperate was highlighted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his address, in which he defended the idea that in an ever more interconnected world, cooperation among nations is becoming more necessary.

He said that nobody wants a global government but all nations have to work together to improve governance around the world, and he emphasized that the world is currently living through the longest period in modern history without a military confrontation between any of the big powers.

Among the significant challenges facing the world and the UN at this juncture, according to many of the speechmakers, are gender inequality, climate change, biodiversity loss, the increase in poverty, the growth of hatred directed at various groups, the increase in geopolitical tensions, the threat posed by nuclear weapons and the problems posed for mankind by certain new technologies.

But it was the coronavirus pandemic that was the issue that took center stage at the global gathering with the number of deaths worldwide from Covid-19 now approaching one million and national economies everywhere significantly battered by the economic shutdowns and quarantines virtually all countries have implemented but are now moving to lift.

Chinese President Xi said that the sudden eruption of Covid-19 is a "great test for the world," adding that "humanity has entered a new era of interconnection, with countries sharing interlinked interests and with their futures tightly bound together."

Xi said that "the world now stands before a new historic point of departure" and governments should work together for the common good, going on to lash out - in an apparent attack on the US - against the "Cold War mentality" and those who seek "hegemonic power, the thug or boss of the world."

Spain's Felipe VI said that in the face of the current crisis there is a need for "more United Nations and nations that are more united," and France's Macron, along similar lines, called for less talk and more action, specifically saying that a "multilateralism of deeds" is what is needed.

Latin American leaders, meanwhile, also called for the strengthening of multilateralism and, in many cases, demanded - above all - solidarity with the most vulnerable groups at this time of crisis.
Histórico de noticias
UN celebrates 75th anniversary with lackluster summit amid problems

By Mario Villar

21 de septiembre de 2020
Trump insists he'll fill Supreme Court vacancy, despite nearness of election

Washington, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he will quickly replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...

21 de septiembre de 2020
"Ultra-Hot Neptune," new exoplanet 260 light years from Earth

Santiago, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- An investigation headed by Chilean scientists has discovered the first so-called "Ultra-Hot Neptune," a type of exoplanet...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Brazilian government calls for halt to "Cuties" screenings, Netflix probe

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- The Jair Bolsonaro administration on Monday called for a halt to local screenings of the French film "Mignonnes"...

21 de septiembre de 2020
DeChambeau scores decisive win in US Open

Mamaroneck, New York, Sep 20 (efe-epa).- US golfer Bryson DeChambeau won his first major tourney on Sunday in decisive fashion, sweeping to victory in the...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Colombian police receiving yoga workshops to manage emotions on the job

By Jeimmy Paola Sierra

20 de septiembre de 2020
Gasoline shortage in Venezuela, new weapon in ongoing political fight

By Ron Gonzalez

18 de septiembre de 2020
At least 17 migrant women subjected to unnecessary surgeries at US detention center

Atlanta, Sep 16 (efe-epa).- At least 17 women were subjected to unnecessary surgeries, including hysterectomies, at a migrant detention center in Georgia, a...

16 de septiembre de 2020
Firefighters continue battling blazes across California

By Alex Segura Lozano

16 de septiembre de 2020
Six months of quarantine, an eternity in Venezuela

By Sabela Bello

16 de septiembre de 2020
After court reversal, TPS beneficiaries seek to be heard in US

By Luis Uribe

15 de septiembre de 2020
Apple unveils all-new iPad Air with advanced chip, but holds off on iPhone

By Marc Arcas

15 de septiembre de 2020
Authorities concerned over forest fire near Los Angeles

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: 5 more nations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel soon

Washington, Sep 15 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "five more countries" will soon establish diplomatic ties with Israel, his remarks...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Mexican to participate in first LatAm space mission

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump visits California to check on fires, Biden calls him climate arsonist

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday landed in California, where he met with emergency teams to learn the latest about the...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Oracle acknowledges accord with ByteDance to be TikTok partners in US

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- US software giant Oracle on Monday officially announced its agreement with China's ByteDance to become partners in...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Migrant kids studying remotely while stranded in Tijuana

By Carlos Zúñiga

14 de septiembre de 2020
Bermuda braces for Hurricane Paulette

San Juan, Sep 13 (efe-epa).- The island of Bermuda is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Paulette, which is expected to make its closest approach the...

13 de septiembre de 2020
Weather gives US firefighters a break, but forecast is worrisome

By Marc Arcas

13 de septiembre de 2020
Biden seeks advantage amid controversy surrounding Trump's Covid-19 lies

By Susana Samhan

11 de septiembre de 2020
Trump announces he'll pull 4,000 US troops from Afghanistan

Washington, Sep 10 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that within a "short period of time" he will withdraw up to 4,000 US troops...

10 de septiembre de 2020
Violence, the other pandemic New York is fighting

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

10 de septiembre de 2020
Venezuelans helping Venezuelans: Aid networks mitigating Covid-19 crisis

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

10 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019