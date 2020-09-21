21 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

"Ultra-Hot Neptune," new exoplanet 260 light years from Earth

Santiago, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- An investigation headed by Chilean scientists has discovered the first so-called "Ultra-Hot Neptune," a type of exoplanet considered to be a "rare beast" and located 260 light years from Earth, a distance that is relatively close by in astronomical terms, even though it takes light from it 260 years to reach us.

21 de septiembre de 2020
20:08
The exoplanet (seen here in an artist's conception) is scientifically designated LTT9779b, is a little larger than Neptune but has double the mass and, because it orbits so close to its star, the temperature in its atmosphere is about 1,700 C (over 3,000 F). EFE-EPA/--

The exoplanet (seen here in an artist's conception) is scientifically designated LTT9779b, is a little larger than Neptune but has double the mass and, because it orbits so close to its star, the temperature in its atmosphere is about 1,700 C (over 3,000 F). EFE-EPA/--

Santiago, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- An investigation headed by Chilean scientists has discovered the first so-called "Ultra-Hot Neptune," a type of exoplanet considered to be a "rare beast" and located 260 light years from Earth, a distance that is relatively close by in astronomical terms, even though it takes light from it 260 years to reach us.

The planet, which bears the scientific name LTT9779b, is a little larger than the seventh planet from the sun - Neptune, a gas giant - but it has twice the mass, a similar density and orbits so close to its star that its year lasts just 19 hours and the temperature of its atmosphere is greater than 1,700 degrees C (3,000-plus F).

The exoplanet orbits only about 5 percent of the distance from the Sun to Mercury, the hottest planet in the Solar System and the closest one to the sun.

According to the scientific paper published on Monday in the prestigious magazine Nature, the temperature of this newly discovered heavenly body provides scientists with a unique opportunity to study the atmospheres of planets outside the Solar System.

At a similar temperature, the heavy elements can be ionized in the atmosphere and the molecules broken down. This provides scientists with a unique laboratory for studying the chemistry of planets outside the Solar System, according to the leader of the investigation, James Jenkins, a professor with the Astronomy Department at the Physical Sciences and Mathematics Faculty of the state-run Universidad de Chile.

The exoplanet was detected by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which since its launch in April 2018 has been observing different sectors of the sky - 13 zones in the Southern Hemisphere during its first year in operation and then 13 zones in the Northern Hemisphere in its second year.

LTT9779b is located in the so-called Neptune Desert, an area in the radio and wavelength bands where Neptune-like worlds are rarely found, according to the Nature article.

The exoplanet is a "rare beast" because it exists in a zone of space that is sparsely populated by gas-giant planets of its kind - that is, the region very, very close to their parent stars - and finding such a world in that region is highly unusual, according to the investigation.

The parent star that the exoplanet orbits is about half the age of the Sun, that is to say about two billion years old, and given the intense radiation so close to it scientists did not expect to find a Neptune-like object there that has been able to hold on to its atmosphere for such a long time.

Normally, intense radiation of that kind would strip the atmosphere from any planet orbiting so close to its star.

LTT9779b has an atmosphere with a mass equivalent to three times the mass of Earth. However, because the planet is so close to the star, the radiation from the star should have destroyed it quickly. The question is "How could the exoplanet maintain its atmosphere for such a long time?" Jenkins said.

According to the publication, future studies of the exoplanet's atmosphere could shed light on some of the current mysteries about how this kind of planet forms, how they evolve and the details of their composition.
Histórico de noticias
"Ultra-Hot Neptune," new exoplanet 260 light years from Earth

Santiago, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- An investigation headed by Chilean scientists has discovered the first so-called "Ultra-Hot Neptune," a type of exoplanet...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Brazilian government calls for halt to "Cuties" screenings, Netflix probe

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- The Jair Bolsonaro administration on Monday called for a halt to local screenings of the French film "Mignonnes"...

21 de septiembre de 2020
DeChambeau scores decisive win in US Open

Mamaroneck, New York, Sep 20 (efe-epa).- US golfer Bryson DeChambeau won his first major tourney on Sunday in decisive fashion, sweeping to victory in the...

21 de septiembre de 2020
Colombian police receiving yoga workshops to manage emotions on the job

By Jeimmy Paola Sierra

20 de septiembre de 2020
Gasoline shortage in Venezuela, new weapon in ongoing political fight

By Ron Gonzalez

18 de septiembre de 2020
At least 17 migrant women subjected to unnecessary surgeries at US detention center

Atlanta, Sep 16 (efe-epa).- At least 17 women were subjected to unnecessary surgeries, including hysterectomies, at a migrant detention center in Georgia, a...

16 de septiembre de 2020
Firefighters continue battling blazes across California

By Alex Segura Lozano

16 de septiembre de 2020
Six months of quarantine, an eternity in Venezuela

By Sabela Bello

16 de septiembre de 2020
After court reversal, TPS beneficiaries seek to be heard in US

By Luis Uribe

15 de septiembre de 2020
Apple unveils all-new iPad Air with advanced chip, but holds off on iPhone

By Marc Arcas

15 de septiembre de 2020
Authorities concerned over forest fire near Los Angeles

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: 5 more nations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel soon

Washington, Sep 15 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "five more countries" will soon establish diplomatic ties with Israel, his remarks...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Mexican to participate in first LatAm space mission

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump visits California to check on fires, Biden calls him climate arsonist

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday landed in California, where he met with emergency teams to learn the latest about the...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Oracle acknowledges accord with ByteDance to be TikTok partners in US

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- US software giant Oracle on Monday officially announced its agreement with China's ByteDance to become partners in...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Migrant kids studying remotely while stranded in Tijuana

By Carlos Zúñiga

14 de septiembre de 2020
Bermuda braces for Hurricane Paulette

San Juan, Sep 13 (efe-epa).- The island of Bermuda is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Paulette, which is expected to make its closest approach the...

13 de septiembre de 2020
Weather gives US firefighters a break, but forecast is worrisome

By Marc Arcas

13 de septiembre de 2020
Biden seeks advantage amid controversy surrounding Trump's Covid-19 lies

By Susana Samhan

11 de septiembre de 2020
Trump announces he'll pull 4,000 US troops from Afghanistan

Washington, Sep 10 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that within a "short period of time" he will withdraw up to 4,000 US troops...

10 de septiembre de 2020
Violence, the other pandemic New York is fighting

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

10 de septiembre de 2020
Venezuelans helping Venezuelans: Aid networks mitigating Covid-19 crisis

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

10 de septiembre de 2020
Trump adds ambassador to Mexico to list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Washington, Sep 9 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday updated his list of possible nominees to the Supreme Court - if a seat or seats open up...

09 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: I downplayed Covid-19 threat so as not to create panic

Washington, Sep 9 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he tried to contain "panic" and avoid a "frenzy" in the investment markets when...

09 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019