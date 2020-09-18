18 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Gasoline shortage in Venezuela, new weapon in ongoing political fight

By Ron Gonzalez

18 de septiembre de 2020
00:12
  • People line up in their vehicles to buy gas in San Cristobal, Venezuela, on Sept. 16, 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHNNY PARRA

    People line up in their vehicles to buy gas in San Cristobal, Venezuela, on Sept. 16, 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHNNY PARRA

  • A government worker sells gasoline in San Cristobal, Venezuela, on Sept. 16, 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHNNY PARRA

    A government worker sells gasoline in San Cristobal, Venezuela, on Sept. 16, 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHNNY PARRA

  • A Venezuelan soldier checks a vehicle entering a gas station in Caracas on Sept. 16, 2020. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

    A Venezuelan soldier checks a vehicle entering a gas station in Caracas on Sept. 16, 2020. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

By Ron Gonzalez

Caracas, Sep 17 (efe-epa).- The severe shortage of gasoline in Venezuela in recent weeks, after a three-month period of relatively good supply, is being blamed on different targets depending on who's doing the complaining, with accusations flying back and forth publicly between the government and the opposition.

The Nicolas Maduro government claims that the fuel shortage is due to the US sanctions imposed on Venezuela's oil industry, adding that these sanctions were promoted by the opposition amid the ongoing bitter dispute between the two sides vying for political power.

But Maduro's detractors say that it's the inability of the government and the bad policies of the state-run PDVSA oil company that have caused local refining capacity to dwindle, and these are the only real causes of the crisis.

The gas shortage has thus become a new weapon being used by both the government and the opposition in their never-ending struggle, a fight that has the public caught in the middle and waiting in long lines to buy fuel at local service stations.

"Historically, the problem is the government, which destroyed the petroleum industry. The sanctions also bear part of the blame, but mainly it's the government, not the opposition," political analyst Dimitris Pantoulas told EFE regarding the crossfire of accusations between Maduro and his critics.

Last March, when the country detected its first cases of Covid-19 and implemented a quarantine, the Maduro administration announced a "blockade" and prevented the purchase of the precursors for refining gasoline, a move that resulted in a phase of tight rationing that lasted several weeks.

Supply improved with the arrival of five vessels loaded with millions of liters of gasoline from Iran, a country that also has been laboring under US sanctions for years but which has better ability to manage its resources and, in contrast to Venezuela, can permit itself the luxury of exporting some of its oil and derivatives.

But three months after the fuel was received, with no new purchases and refining reduced to practically zero, the Caribbean country saw the return two weeks ago of long lines at filling stations, a serious problem that persists without any definitive solution on the horizon.

In Caracas, some citizens told EFE that they had waited in line for up to nine hours to buy gas at local service stations.

But in regions like the western state of Tachira, which borders on Colombia, the scarcity led to 10 weeks during which the fuel was allocated only to the so-called "priority sectors" like food transport or the security forces' vehicle fleets.

"In the short term, the supply's not going to improve. I don't see the Maduro government producing gasoline, and so the scarcity's going to worsen," economist Alejandro Grisanti told EFE.

"They destroyed the refining complex. Venezuela had the capacity to refine 1.3 million barrels per day, it produced enough petroleum, it refined enough petroleum," he said.

Grisanti said that Venezuela has "highly trained" human capital to get the refineries running again, but that political layoffs in PDVSA like the ones the late President Hugo Chavez (who governed from 1999-2013) ordered after a 2002 oil strike, and the current crisis, have driven the best technicians abroad.

In addition, he refuted the arguments of the Chavista government that blame the sanctions for the gasoline scarcity.

"If you look at the drop in (oil) refining and production, you'll notice that there's a trend that began before the sanctions," he said.

In January 2019, the US administration of Donald Trump imposed direct sanctions on PDVSA, at the same time freezing all assets and properties of the firm under US jurisdiction.

These measures, which entered into force in late April 2020, prohibit the import into the US of Venezuelan oil and sanction anybody who does business with PDVSA.

For political scientist Ricardo Sucre, a medium-term solution to the scarcity of gasoline could come with agreements between the Maduro government and the opposition, despite the fact that neither side recognizes the other as legitimate.

Sucre told EFE that months ago the Maduro administration and the opposition reached agreement for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to distribute humanitarian aid in Venezuela using resources that the two sectors manage.

"One can follow a similar logic ... (to reach) an agreement between the government and the opposition that allows the immediate issues of the refineries to be dealt with, to do repairs, to buy equipment," he told EFE.

But Sucre also urged that "immediately" vessels loaded with gasoline should be allowed to enter Venezuela without any further ado.

"Letting the ships come, now gasoline is imported, those ships are not going to solve the situation, but they'll alleviate the day to day (situation)," he said.

Sucre said, in addition, that the gasoline scarcity is "collateral damage" in the war for power between Chavismo and the opposition in Venezuela.

Along those lines, he said that the government wants to supply the market and stabilize it while the opposition sees in the scarcity the opportunity for a change in government via a "social explosion."

"It's a political matter," he said.

But the victims of this dispute, the public, seem not to notice these maneuvers because they're busy dealing with their daily problems and fighting the pandemic.

"I think that the public in Venezuela is not listening much to what the politicians say, they're subjected to many problems and the political communication doesn't get through to them. They're not up to date. It's difficult for someone to tell you '(Maduro) said this' or '(An opposition leader) said that,'" said Pantoulas.
Histórico de noticias
Gasoline shortage in Venezuela, new weapon in ongoing political fight

By Ron Gonzalez

18 de septiembre de 2020
At least 17 migrant women subjected to unnecessary surgeries at US detention center

Atlanta, Sep 16 (efe-epa).- At least 17 women were subjected to unnecessary surgeries, including hysterectomies, at a migrant detention center in Georgia, a...

16 de septiembre de 2020
Firefighters continue battling blazes across California

By Alex Segura Lozano

16 de septiembre de 2020
Six months of quarantine, an eternity in Venezuela

By Sabela Bello

16 de septiembre de 2020
After court reversal, TPS beneficiaries seek to be heard in US

By Luis Uribe

15 de septiembre de 2020
Apple unveils all-new iPad Air with advanced chip, but holds off on iPhone

By Marc Arcas

15 de septiembre de 2020
Authorities concerned over forest fire near Los Angeles

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: 5 more nations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel soon

Washington, Sep 15 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "five more countries" will soon establish diplomatic ties with Israel, his remarks...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Mexican to participate in first LatAm space mission

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump visits California to check on fires, Biden calls him climate arsonist

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday landed in California, where he met with emergency teams to learn the latest about the...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Oracle acknowledges accord with ByteDance to be TikTok partners in US

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- US software giant Oracle on Monday officially announced its agreement with China's ByteDance to become partners in...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Migrant kids studying remotely while stranded in Tijuana

By Carlos Zúñiga

14 de septiembre de 2020
Bermuda braces for Hurricane Paulette

San Juan, Sep 13 (efe-epa).- The island of Bermuda is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Paulette, which is expected to make its closest approach the...

13 de septiembre de 2020
Weather gives US firefighters a break, but forecast is worrisome

By Marc Arcas

13 de septiembre de 2020
Biden seeks advantage amid controversy surrounding Trump's Covid-19 lies

By Susana Samhan

11 de septiembre de 2020
Trump announces he'll pull 4,000 US troops from Afghanistan

Washington, Sep 10 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that within a "short period of time" he will withdraw up to 4,000 US troops...

10 de septiembre de 2020
Violence, the other pandemic New York is fighting

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

10 de septiembre de 2020
Venezuelans helping Venezuelans: Aid networks mitigating Covid-19 crisis

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

10 de septiembre de 2020
Trump adds ambassador to Mexico to list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Washington, Sep 9 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday updated his list of possible nominees to the Supreme Court - if a seat or seats open up...

09 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: I downplayed Covid-19 threat so as not to create panic

Washington, Sep 9 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he tried to contain "panic" and avoid a "frenzy" in the investment markets when...

09 de septiembre de 2020
More than 40 California blazes burning in worst-ever fire season

By Alex Segura Lozano

09 de septiembre de 2020
Food prices skyrocket in Brazil exhausted by Covid-19 crisis

By Alba Santandreu

09 de septiembre de 2020
Hundreds of thousands of homes without power in California due to fires

By Marc Arcas

08 de septiembre de 2020
Peru starting to beat COVID-19 after 700K cases, 30K deaths

By Alvaro Mellizo

08 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019