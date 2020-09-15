15 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x112
1300x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Mexican to participate in first LatAm space mission

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the first crewed space mission mounted by Latin America, a suborbital flight that will spend 10 minutes in space, the institution announced on Monday.

15 de septiembre de 2020
00:12
Photo provided by the National Autonomous University of Mexico showing a space capsule to be used on the ESAA-01 EX SOMINUS AD ASTRA suborbital mission, the first crewed space mission to be mounted by Latin America. EFE-EPA/National Autonomous University of Mexico/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the National Autonomous University of Mexico showing a space capsule to be used on the ESAA-01 EX SOMINUS AD ASTRA suborbital mission, the first crewed space mission to be mounted by Latin America. EFE-EPA/National Autonomous University of Mexico/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the first crewed space mission mounted by Latin America, a suborbital flight that will spend 10 minutes in space, the institution announced on Monday.

"To have been selected is an honor and an enormous responsibility, and it's the result of many years of effort to foster these activities in Mexico (since) the defunct University Program for Space Research and Development during the 1990s," Ramirez Aguilar said in a statement.

The mission is known as ESAA-01 EX SOMINUS AD ASTRA and which is a part of the LATCOSMOS-C space program.

A suborbital flight like this mission is fired ballistically and will cross the so-called Karman line, that is the limit between the Earth's atmosphere and outer space, and then the capsule will descend almost immediately back to Earth.

In this case, when the capsule is 80 kilometers (about 50 miles) high, it will separate from its booster rocket and continue on its trajectory for about 105 km (65 mi.). Then it will begin to descend and reenter the atmosphere at hypersonic speed. When it gets through reentry and nears the Earth's surface once again, parachutes will deploy to slow the capsule and it will land.

The trip will put the crew into outer space for about 10 minutes, during which time they will conduct a series of experiments on microgravity, which will be proposed by the countries of origin of the crewmembers. Programs will be launched in the various countries so that members of the public and members of their scientific communities can suggest experiments to be carried out during the mission.

To train for the mission, Ramirez Aguilar will have to take part in the ASA/T (Advanced Suborbital Astronaut Training Program), which has been developed in conjunction with the Ecuadorian Space Agency, which is financing the project, and the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.

The mission, the date for which has not yet been set due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be commanded by Ecuador's Ronnie Nader Bello, who emphasized that his fellow crewmembers have been selected "very carefully."

Also participating in the mission will be Costa Rica's Adolfo Chaves Jimenez and Margot Solberg, from the United States.

"This is a crew of teachers, which speaks to the importance of the Space Development Plan for the Latin American and Caribbean Regions - LATCOSMOS-C - in the education and motivation of young people, since without them there is no future," Nader Bello said regarding his fellow crewmembers.

The mission commander said that putting this mission together and accomplishing it will be "a small victory," since it will show that "there are people and institutions in Latin America that are capable of carrying out big projects."
Histórico de noticias
Mexican to participate in first LatAm space mission

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the...

15 de septiembre de 2020
Trump visits California to check on fires, Biden calls him climate arsonist

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday landed in California, where he met with emergency teams to learn the latest about the...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Oracle acknowledges accord with ByteDance to be TikTok partners in US

San Francisco, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- US software giant Oracle on Monday officially announced its agreement with China's ByteDance to become partners in...

14 de septiembre de 2020
Migrant kids studying remotely while stranded in Tijuana

By Carlos Zúñiga

14 de septiembre de 2020
Bermuda braces for Hurricane Paulette

San Juan, Sep 13 (efe-epa).- The island of Bermuda is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Paulette, which is expected to make its closest approach the...

13 de septiembre de 2020
Weather gives US firefighters a break, but forecast is worrisome

By Marc Arcas

13 de septiembre de 2020
Biden seeks advantage amid controversy surrounding Trump's Covid-19 lies

By Susana Samhan

11 de septiembre de 2020
Trump announces he'll pull 4,000 US troops from Afghanistan

Washington, Sep 10 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that within a "short period of time" he will withdraw up to 4,000 US troops...

10 de septiembre de 2020
Violence, the other pandemic New York is fighting

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

10 de septiembre de 2020
Venezuelans helping Venezuelans: Aid networks mitigating Covid-19 crisis

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

10 de septiembre de 2020
Trump adds ambassador to Mexico to list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Washington, Sep 9 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday updated his list of possible nominees to the Supreme Court - if a seat or seats open up...

09 de septiembre de 2020
Trump: I downplayed Covid-19 threat so as not to create panic

Washington, Sep 9 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he tried to contain "panic" and avoid a "frenzy" in the investment markets when...

09 de septiembre de 2020
More than 40 California blazes burning in worst-ever fire season

By Alex Segura Lozano

09 de septiembre de 2020
Food prices skyrocket in Brazil exhausted by Covid-19 crisis

By Alba Santandreu

09 de septiembre de 2020
Hundreds of thousands of homes without power in California due to fires

By Marc Arcas

08 de septiembre de 2020
Peru starting to beat COVID-19 after 700K cases, 30K deaths

By Alvaro Mellizo

08 de septiembre de 2020
Political divisions among Cubans taints celebration of island's patron saint

By Lorena Canto

08 de septiembre de 2020
Ecuador court rejects motion to overturn Correa's sentence in bribery case

Quito, Sep 7 (efe-epa).- The Ecuadorian Court of Appeals on Monday rejected the motion presented on behalf of former President Rafael Correa to annul his...

07 de septiembre de 2020
Trump praises labor recovery, promises 10 mn jobs in 2021

Washington, Sep 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States is experiencing the "fastest economic recovery" in history and...

07 de septiembre de 2020
Bachelet calls on political leaders to acknowledge abuses of women

Queretaro, Mexico, Sep 7 (efe-epa).- Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Monday called on political leaders to acknowledge the abuse of women,...

07 de septiembre de 2020
Families remain homeless in S. Mexico 3 years after huge quake

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

07 de septiembre de 2020
Police arrest 59 at Portland protest, Trump demands law and order

Washington, Sep 6 (efe-epa).- Protests against police violence and racism in Portland, Oregon, resulted in police arresting 59 people between Saturday night...

07 de septiembre de 2020
Djokovic expelled from US Open after hitting ref with ball

Flushing Meadows, New York, Sep 6 (efe-epa).- Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Sunday was expelled from the US Open tennis tourney, which he had been favored to...

06 de septiembre de 2020
Biden shows empathy in meeting with Kenosha's black community

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

03 de septiembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019