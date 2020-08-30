Deadly Laura gaining strength, heading for Cuba, Marco nearing US
Miami, Aug 23 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Laura on Sunday hit the island of Hispaniola, which is shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, leaving at least 12 people dead, communities devastated and a large amount of material damage.
Members of the Dominican Civil Defense try to recover the body of a child who died with his mother in the collapse of their house due to the heavy rains from Tropical Storm Laura in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 23 August 2020. EFE-EPA / Orlando Barria
Dominican army troops stand guard at the place where several houses collapsed due to the heavy rains from Tropical Storm Laura in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 23 August 2020. EFE-EPA / Orlando Barria
Residents walk on a completely flooded street due to heavy rains from Tropical Storm Laura in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 23 August 2020. EFE-EPA / Orlando Barria
A man cleans a street affected by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 23 August 2020. At least five people died in Haiti from torrential rains and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Laura, according to a new preliminary tally from the Civil Protection Directorate. EFE-EPA / Jeanty Emmanuel
People walk down a street affected by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 23 August 2020. At least five people died in Haiti from torrential rains and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Laura, according to a new preliminary tally from the Civil Protection Directorate. EFE-EPA / Jeanty Emmanuel
A person walks in the rain and strong winds due the Laura storm in Arroyo, southern Puerto Rico. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorc
A vehicle passes a flooded street due the Laura storm in Arroyo, southern Puerto Rico. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca
Photograph in the low visibility of the mountain range due the Laura storm in Guayama, southern Puerto Rico. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca
An empty street while raining due the Laura storm in Guayama, southern Puerto Rico. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca
A man walks during heavy rain due the Laura storm in Guayama, southern Puerto Rico. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca
Laura made landfall on Saturday night/Sunday morning in the Dominican Republic, soon thereafter hitting Haiti, but it had moved on toward Cuba by midday and by mid-afternoon it was in the stretch of water between Haiti and Cuba, according to information provided by Dominican authorities.
The preliminary reports on damage caused by Laura say that at least three people died on Sunday in the Dominican Republic due to torrential rains brought by the storm, which forced the evacuation of about 1,000 people and damaged some 210 homes.
A 44-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were killed in a Santo Domingo neighborhood when their home collapsed due to heavy rains about 3 am, EFE learned.
The third victim was a man who has not yet been identified, and he died when a tree fell on his home in La Guayiga, a town located 22 km (14 mi.) from Santo Domingo.
In all, electricity distribution figures indicate that 1.1 million homes and businesses are without electric power in the southern and eastern part of the Dominican Republic and many sectors do not have potable water given that a number of pipelines require electricity to pump water and are offline because of the storm.
President Luis Abinader, who took office on Aug. 16, on Sunday during his visit to the Los Rios sector, ordered the repair of homes affected by Laura and promised a comprehensive plan to relocate people living near rivers and other watercourses in various parts of the country.
The Dominican government also began distributing food rations to people affected by the storm.
In Haiti, meanwhile, at least nine people died on Sunday amid extremely heavy rains and landslides caused by Laura, according to a new preliminary count released by the country's Civil Protection Directorate. Authorities also said that two people were missing.
Among the fatalities in Haiti is a 10-year-old girl, who died when a tree fell on her home in downtown Anse-a-Pitres, a town on the border with the Dominican Republic. Other victims include a woman who was swept away by rushing flood waters in Marbial, while two men and a woman lost their lives in different spots around Port-au-Prince and several others died in other parts of the country.
Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and called on the public to follow the instructions of the authorities to protect themselves during "this bad weather," as per a message he posted on his official Twitter account.
He also visited the National Emergency Operations Center on Sunday afternoon with other government officials to determine what the needs of the public are in the zones hit by the storm.
Haiti is on still on red alert for the storm and emergency organizations are issuing calls to evacuate high-risk zones, while many roadways are completely blocked to traffic and several cities have been flooded, including a number of neighborhoods in the capital.
Estimates are that two million people could be affected by the heavy rains and flooding in Haiti, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Laura, meanwhile is strengthening as it heads toward Cuba, while Hurricane Marco is moving through the Gulf of Mexico toward the US Gulf Coast.
Laura's path will next take it over eastern Cuba with sustained winds of 85 kilometers (53 miles) per hour, a little stronger than they were on Sunday morning, and it will probably move across the entire Antilles island chain, according to the storm's projected path as calculated by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.
At 2 pm, the eye of the system was located 90 km (56 mi.) south of the extreme eastern point of Cuba and 130 km (81 mi.) southeast of the city of Guantanamo.
With the tropical storm warning for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic now rescinded, Laura is beginning to affect the eastern Cuban provinces, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos islands.
The NHC graphic shows that Laura will leave Cuba behind on Tuesday, moving into the Gulf of Mexico and continuing on its path toward the US Gulf Coast as a hurricane.
This would reportedly be the very first time since records have been kept (starting in 1900) that two hurricanes have been located in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously.
A slight turn toward the west has shifted the storm's path a bit farther from the Florida Keys, according to the NHC projections.
At this point, Laura is moving west-northwest at a speed of 33 kph (20 mph).
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco had increased to hurricane strength by midday on Sunday after threatening the Mexican coast on the Yucatan Peninsula, and it is now heading directly for the US state of Louisiana, where it could make landfall on Monday afternoon.
The NHC said that a US Air Force hurricane-monitoring aircraft found that Marco is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph (74 mph) with even stronger gusts.
The strength of the storm leads authorities to expect storm surge and hurricane force winds along portions of the US Gulf Coast.
At 2 pm, Hurricane Marco's eye was located 450 km (279 mi.) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 710 km (440 mi.) southeast of the city of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Marco is currently moving to the northwest at 22 kph (about 14 mph) and is expected to weaken once it makes landfall.
The two storms could hit the state of Louisiana within a 48-hour period, and local residents still remember the horror brought by Hurricane Katrina, which slammed into New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005, and was one of the most devastating storms anywhere in the world in the last 30 years, causing almost 2,000 fatalities.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned Sunday that there will not be enough time to respond to the damage caused by Hurricane Marco before Tropical Storm Laura hits some parts of the state, and he asked residents to be prepared to take care of themselves for the next 72 hours.
At a press conference, the governor noted, in particular, that authorities would not have enough time to dispatch rescue helicopters or extract personal vehicles from high flood waters brought by Marco, among other things, before Laura hits the state.
Emergency measures to prepare for Marco and Laura are also being taken in the neighboring states of Texas and Mississippi, which are also likely to see heavy rain, storm surge and flooding.
EFE
Contenido relacionado
Gulf Coast on alert as two tropical storms move towards US
Miami/San Juan/Santo Domingo, Aug 22 (efe-epa).- The Gulf Coast and the Caribbean are on alert this weekend as the tropical storms, Laura and Marco, move towards the southern United States with at least one of them becoming a hurricane.
According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Laura at 2 pm local time was located 100 miles (160 km) west of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and 125 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.
Its maximum wind speed was 50 mph.
Laura caused heavy rainfall throughout eastern Puerto Rico, where an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was also recorded on Saturday at 9.25 pm in the southwest of the island, with no reports of damage.
Nearly 200,000 people were left without electricity and 13,700 without water, while the island witnessed flooding and some material damages during the passage of the storm.
A total of 22 shelters were set up in preparation for the passage of the storm over Puerto Rico.
The tropical storm also caused heavy rainfall in the Dominican Republic on Saturday night as all the 32 provinces in the country were put on alert.
Laura, which formed on Friday, was expected to cause further rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, in the Dominican Republic amounting to between 150 and 200 millimeters in some areas.
Laura is expected to cross the Dominican Republic late Sunday although rains would continue in the southern part, according to the country's meteorological office.
Of the 32 provinces in the country, 18, including Santo Domingo, were on red alert, eight in yellow alert, and six in green.
The authorities in the US Virgin Islands reported that the tropical storm hit that territory with sustained winds of 41 mph on Saturday, although there have been no reports of major damages.
According to the NHC, during the weekend, Laura was expected to pass through the Dominican Republic and Haiti before moving towards Cuba.
The Cuban government has issued a warning ahead of the impending storm for its eastern provinces, and the Bahamas has issued an alert for the island of Andros.
Laura could turn into a hurricane after leaving Cuba and moving westwards through the Gulf of Mexico before reaching the US.
Apart from Laura, the storm Marco has been moving from the Caribbean Sea in the northwestern direction over the Yucatan Channel with winds of 65 mph.
This storm could become a hurricane in the next few hours as it moves towards the Gulf of Mexico, before weakening and reaching the US.
At 6 pm GMT on Saturday, Marco was located 50 miles southwest of the western tip of Cuba and 540 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River in the US.
According to NHC, Marco is expected to make landfall in the US in the southern state of Texas or Louisiana on Monday, while Laura could do so two days later.
A hurricane alert has been issued from the Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the border of Mississippi with Alabama.
This year's hurricane season in the Atlantic has been categorized as "extremely active" with up to 11 hurricanes expected to form in the region, and up to six of them could become severe. EFE-EPA
