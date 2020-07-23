23 de julio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Trump, Putin discuss pandemic, solutions to arms race

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke by telephone on Thursday about the coronavirus pandemic as well as "critical bilateral and global issues," including the need to avoid a three-way arms race with China, the White House announced.

23 de julio de 2020
21:09
President Donald Trump after holding a White House press conference on July 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/Sarah Silbiger

President Donald Trump after holding a White House press conference on July 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/Sarah Silbiger

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke by telephone on Thursday about the coronavirus pandemic as well as "critical bilateral and global issues," including the need to avoid a three-way arms race with China, the White House announced.

The US leader discussed the global economic reopening after the shutdown forced by the spread of the coronavirus, which in the US has infected almost four million people and threatens to keep the world economy in a state of uncertainty for much longer than anticipated.

The US has not been able to contain the spread of the virus in the way that China or the majority of European countries were able to accomplish despite having worse metrics. Those other nations have markedly reduced their infection rate and daily deaths from the virus by means of strict quarantine and social distancing.

"The two leaders also discussed critical bilateral and global issues. President Trump reiterated his hope of avoiding an expensive three-way arms race between China, Russia, and the United States and looked forward to progress on upcoming arms control negotiations in Vienna," the White House said.

Trump reiterated his desire that the talks in Vienna between Washington and Moscow on arms control be brought to a favorable conclusion.

The talks in Vienna, which were launched last month between the US special envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea, and Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, are aimed at renewing the New START Treaty, which expires at the beginning of 2021.

That pact, signed in 2010, is the only one remaining in force between the two countries to limit weapons proliferation.

The communique issued after the Trump-Putin telephone call made no mention that the two leaders discussed the proof that Moscow promised to provide regarding its alleged payment of bounties to Taliban fighters for attacking US-led coalition forces in Afghanistan, bounties that could be the motivating factor behind the deaths of US soldiers there.

This was the first time Trump and Putin had spoken since the bounty claim surfaced publicly, but it is not clear whether Trump brought the issue up in the call.

The Russian government issued a statement after the call claiming that the leaders discussed "strategic stability" and "arms control," along with the coronavirus, upcoming economic concerns and Iran's nuclear program.

The Democratic opposition has criticized Trump for ignoring - since he became president in 2017 - warnings that Russia wanted to influence US elections to destabilize and polarize the country.

Trump has ignored those warnings and, instead, has tried to engineer a rapprochement with Putin, although the motivation for - and success of - those efforts is not clear.
Histórico de noticias
Trump, Putin discuss pandemic, solutions to arms race

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke by telephone on Thursday about the coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
Florida hits new daily record for COVID-19 deaths

Miami, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- Florida registered 173 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a new morbid record for the state, while daily confirmed coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
US implementing renewed restrictions in face of coronavirus spread

Washington, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- The US, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday was beginning to implement renewed shutdowns of...

23 de julio de 2020
Trump sends hundreds of federal agents to Chicago to deal with violence

Washington, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he is sending "hundreds" of federal agents to several cities, including...

22 de julio de 2020
Ancestral medicinal plants being used in Mexico to combat Covid-19

By Mitzi Mayauel Fuentes Gomez

22 de julio de 2020
Mexico find suggests humans lived in Americas much earlier than thought

Mexico City, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- Archaeological research in a cave in northern Mexico has uncovered evidence that humans inhabited the zone 30,000 years ago,...

22 de julio de 2020
New York suing Trump gov't over excluding undocumenteds from Census

New York, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that she is filing suit against the Donald Trump administration after...

21 de julio de 2020
Protests continue in Panama amid discontent over pandemic management

Panama City, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Several union groups marched through the streets of the Panamanian capital on Tuesday and residents blocked highways amid...

21 de julio de 2020
Latin America's gastronomy capital reopens restaurants after 126-day lockdown

By Mercedes Palomino

21 de julio de 2020
Sacred Ecuadorian Amazon plant provides energy, antioxidants

By Elias L. Benarroch and Daniela Brik

21 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 16

Miami Desk, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

16 de julio de 2020
Netflix earns 166 pct. more in 2nd quarter, broadens subscriber base

New York, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Netflix on Thursday announced profits of $720 million between March and June, 166 percent more than the $270 million the firm...

16 de julio de 2020
Kate del Castillo announces 3rd season of "La reina del sur"

By Alicia Civita

16 de julio de 2020
COVID-19 opening door to new social contract in Latin America

By Alvaro Mellizo

16 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 15

Miami Desk, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

15 de julio de 2020
Advances on Covid-19 vaccines looking like only hope in US

By Jairo Mejia

15 de julio de 2020
Brazil feeling pressure from global funds, commits to protect Amazon

Brasilia, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government committed itself on Wednesday to take all "possible measures" to limit deforestation in the Amazon,...

15 de julio de 2020
Harassed, caged, tortured by US police

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de julio de 2020
Mastercard Helps Small Latin American Businesses Leap into E-Commerce

Miami, July 8th (EFE).- Mastercard - the global technology company in the payments industry - announced a new digital platform with local and regional...

08 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 6

Miami Desk, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

06 de julio de 2020
At least 7 dead, 40 injured when gasoline truck burns on Colombia highway

Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- At least seven people died and 40 were injured on Monday when a tanker truck filled with gasoline flipped over and...

06 de julio de 2020
Texas, Florida hospitals on verge of collapse while Trump does nothing

Washington, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Some hospitals in the states of Texas and Florida are on the verge of having no additional beds for coronavirus - or any other...

06 de julio de 2020
Trudeau will not visit Washington to hail USMCA pact with Trump, AMLO

Toronto, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not travel to Washington this week to meet with US President Donald Trump and Mexican...

06 de julio de 2020
Too-early reopening responsible for Covid-19 spikes in US

Washington, Jul 5 (efe-epa).- Local officials in the US states hardest hit by the renewed Covid-19 spikes - including Florida and Arizona - on Sunday are...

05 de julio de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019