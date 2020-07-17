17 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 16

Miami Desk, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

  • A handout photo made available by the University of Chile that showing health professional working with a medical robot in Santiago, Chile, 16 July 2020. EFE/EPA/University of Chile HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • An official from the Santa Cruz Mayor's Office arranges cardboard coffins for the burials of the poor amid the Covid-19 crisis in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 16 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Torrejon

  • Members of social organizations prepare food for the hungry on July 16, 2020, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, amid the Covid-19 crisis. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

PUERTO RICO: Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced Thursday that island authorities will implement further restrictive measures due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, once again closing gyms, movie theaters, bars and casinos and preventing the sale of alcoholic beverages starting at 7 pm. A curfew will be in effect from 10 pm until 6 am and everyone age 20-29 will have to remain in their homes, as much as possible, given that this is the cohort of the population hardest hit by the virus in recent weeks.

ARGENTINA: Argentine authorities reported 62 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours along with 3,624 new cases, bringing the death toll to 2,112 and the caseload to 114,783 so far.

BRAZIL: Brazilian health authorities on Thursday announced that it has exceeded the 2 million threshold for confirmed coronavirus cases - registering a total of 2,012,151 since the virus hit the country - 1,322 of them in the past 24 hours.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian authorities registered 71,365 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday, more than 1,000 of them detected within the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 71,365 and the death toll to 5,207, with another 3,355 people "probably" having died from the virus.

PERU: Peru reported a total caseload of 341,586 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday along with a death toll of 12,615. In the past 24 hours, 3,862 new cases have been detected and 198 people have died.

COLOMBIA: A total of 173,206 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Colombia as of Thursday, 8.037 in the past 24 hours, and the death toll currently stands at 6,029, with 215 deaths occurring since Wednesday.

PARAGUAY: Another two deaths from Covid-19 were registered in Paraguay overnight, raising the death toll since the virus first arrived in the South American country to 27, according to the Health Ministry's daily report. Another 144 virus cases were detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 3,342.

COSTA RICA: At the current infection rate, the Costa Rican health care system will collapse by Aug. 14 if measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 are not complied with, according to the president of the National Emergency Commission, Alexander Solis, who added that the average number of new cases being detected per day is 464.
