Netflix earns 166 pct. more in 2nd quarter, broadens subscriber base

New York, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Netflix on Thursday announced profits of $720 million between March and June, 166 percent more than the $270 million the firm made during the same period last year, adding that it expanded its worldwide subscriber base by 10.1 million, continuing the huge ballooning of its customer rolls during the coronavirus pandemic and the associated lockdowns and quarantines.

16 de julio de 2020
23:11
Netflix increased its 15.8-million subscriber base by 10.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, the firm announced on July 16, 2020. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA/File

In the second quarter of the firm's fiscal year, the Los Gatos, California-based company took in earnings of more than $6.148 billion, 6 percent more than the $4.923 billion it charged during the same quarter in 2019, and its shareholders pocketed $1.63 per share, up from the $0.62 the firm handed out a year ago.

The 10.1 million subscriber increase further bolsters the firm's 15.8 million registered users it registered in the first quarter of 2020, the largest influx of new customers in company history, doubling analysts' expectations for that period.

The figure means that in the first six months of this year, the streaming service has accumulated almost 26 million new subscribers, compared to the 28 million it attracted during all of 2019, a clear sign of the benefits the company has enjoyed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross profits for the firm before interest and taxes were $2.015 billion during the past three months, compared with $500 million between March and June 2019.

However, so far this year, Netflix has not managed to reduce its long-term debt, which stands at $15.2 million, compared to the $12.5 million it registered during the same period last year.

The firm projected an increase of 2.5 million paying subscribers during the upcoming three months, much below the 5.27 million analysts have been expecting, while third quarter earnings are expected to total $6.3 billion with operating income of $1.25 billion, net income of $954 million and earnings of $2.09 per share.

The Netflix results did not convince investors of the firm's prospects and were counted as a "miss," with shares falling about 10 percent in after hours electronic trading on the New York markets, given that the company did not meet analysts' expectations for $1.81 in per-share profits or the widely anticipated subscriber forecasts.
Histórico de noticias
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 16

Miami Desk, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

16 de julio de 2020
Kate del Castillo announces 3rd season of "La reina del sur"

By Alicia Civita

16 de julio de 2020
16 de julio de 2020
COVID-19 opening door to new social contract in Latin America

By Alvaro Mellizo

16 de julio de 2020
Harassed, caged, tortured by US police

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 15

Miami Desk, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

15 de julio de 2020
Advances on Covid-19 vaccines looking like only hope in US

By Jairo Mejia

15 de julio de 2020
Brazil feeling pressure from global funds, commits to protect Amazon

Brasilia, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government committed itself on Wednesday to take all "possible measures" to limit deforestation in the Amazon,...

15 de julio de 2020
Mastercard Helps Small Latin American Businesses Leap into E-Commerce

Miami, July 8th (EFE).- Mastercard - the global technology company in the payments industry - announced a new digital platform with local and regional...

08 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 6

Miami Desk, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

06 de julio de 2020
At least 7 dead, 40 injured when gasoline truck burns on Colombia highway

Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- At least seven people died and 40 were injured on Monday when a tanker truck filled with gasoline flipped over and...

06 de julio de 2020
Texas, Florida hospitals on verge of collapse while Trump does nothing

Washington, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Some hospitals in the states of Texas and Florida are on the verge of having no additional beds for coronavirus - or any other...

06 de julio de 2020
Trudeau will not visit Washington to hail USMCA pact with Trump, AMLO

Toronto, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not travel to Washington this week to meet with US President Donald Trump and Mexican...

06 de julio de 2020
Too-early reopening responsible for Covid-19 spikes in US

Washington, Jul 5 (efe-epa).- Local officials in the US states hardest hit by the renewed Covid-19 spikes - including Florida and Arizona - on Sunday are...

05 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 2

Miami Desk, Jul 2 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

02 de julio de 2020
US puts brakes on economic reopening as daily infection tally hits new high

By Jairo Mejia

02 de julio de 2020
Plastic curtain allows relatives to hug quarantined elderly in Sao Paulo

By Carla Samon Ros

02 de julio de 2020
Three snapshots of Venezuela's ongoing crisis

By Ron Gonzalez

02 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 1

Miami Desk, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

01 de julio de 2020
US buys up almost all Remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Washington, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- The United States, the world epicenter for the coronavirus with more than 2.6 million cases and a death toll of 127,000, has...

01 de julio de 2020
Weinstein victims to receive $19 mn in settlement

New York, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- Dozens of women who were sexually abused and harassed while they were working for now-convicted US film producer Harvey...

01 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 30

Miami Desk, Jun 30 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

01 de julio de 2020
US considering another stimulus package amid huge pandemic challenge

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de junio de 2020
Fauci: US could quickly jump from 40K to 100K daily Covid-19 cases

Washington, Jun 30 (efe-epa).- The top US government epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Tuesday warned that the number of newly detected daily...

30 de junio de 2020
