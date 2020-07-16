16 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 15

15 de julio de 2020
23:11
BRAZIL: Brazilian health authorities said Wednesday that the country is on the verge of registering its two millionth confirmed coronavirus case, tallying 39,824 new virus cases in the past 24 hours, along with 1,233 deaths, for a death toll exceeding 75,000 so far.

BRAZIL: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive a second time for Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine at his official residence, the second test confirming the diagnosis made a week ago. The ultrarightist leader has consistently tried to downplay the pandemic, which has killed some 75,000 people so far in Brazil, calling it nothing but "the sniffles," or "a little bit of the flu."

GUATEMALA: Guatemalan authorities on Wednesday reported 48 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 1,202 newly confirmed cases, bringing the death toll so far to 1,350 and the caseload to 32,074.

ECUADOR: Ecuador on Wednesday reported a total of 70,329 confirmed coronavirus cases, with Quito breaking the 10,000-case threshold, although some 11,400 have been reported in Guayaquil, the epicenter of the pandemic here. A total of 5,158 people have died from Covid-19, with another 3,343 "probable" virus deaths, although those people were never tested.

PARAGUAY: Paraguay on Wednesday reported 124 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 3,198, of whom 25 people have died.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rica's health minister, Daniel Salas, reported Wednesday 504 new coronavirus cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload so far to 8,986 and the death toll to 40, with the most recent 10 fatalities occurring since Monday.

MEXICO: The Mexican government on Wednesday officially thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates for its support in helping the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic by contributing medical supplies. On Tuesday night, a specially arranged Etihad airlines flight arrived in Mexico with some 155,000 N95 facemasks, 125,000 doses of immunoglobin, 350,000 surgical gloves and assorted other supplies donated by the UAE.
