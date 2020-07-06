06 de julio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Too-early reopening responsible for Covid-19 spikes in US

Washington, Jul 5 (efe-epa).- Local officials in the US states hardest hit by the renewed Covid-19 spikes - including Florida and Arizona - on Sunday are ascribing the resurgence in coronavirus cases to too-early economic reopenings, while the head of the agency tasked with approving a vaccine for the virus refused to set forth a schedule for its development despite the fact that President Donald Trump has said that one will be available before the end of this year.

05 de julio de 2020
23:11
People walk on Ocean Drive before the curfew in Miami Beach, Florida, 03 July 2020. EFE-EPA / Giorgio Viera

People walk on Ocean Drive before the curfew in Miami Beach, Florida, 03 July 2020. EFE-EPA / Giorgio Viera

Washington, Jul 5 (efe-epa).- Local officials in the US states hardest hit by the renewed Covid-19 spikes - including Florida and Arizona - on Sunday are ascribing the resurgence in coronavirus cases to too-early economic reopenings, while the head of the agency tasked with approving a vaccine for the virus refused to set forth a schedule for its development despite the fact that President Donald Trump has said that one will be available before the end of this year.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez blamed the spike in cases on the reopening of bars and restaurants in an interview with ABC News.

There is "no doubt" that when Florida reopened people began socializing as if the virus never existed, the mayor said.

Suarez compared the need to wear facemasks to limit the spread of the virus to using seatbelts in automobiles. Many people have rejected wearing facemasks, arguing that it "limits their freedom."

If someone has a car accident, there's a good chance that they'll survive if they're wearing a seatbelt, he said, noting that it's the same with a facemask and adding that if people wear masks in public there's a good probability that society will be able to slow or halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In Miami's case, using facemasks in public is obligatory and violators can be slapped with anything from a mere warning to fines ranging from $50 to $500, depending on the incident.

This stance contrasts sharply with that of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close Trump supporter who insists on the need to keep the economy active and has refused to make the use of facemasks obligatory statewide.

Florida is one of the new epicenters of the coronavirus in the US, and on Sunday the state surpassed 200,000 confirmed virus cases, adding 10,059 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Sunshine State is facing two critical weeks for local hospitals, which could be overwhelmed with patients if the virus cannot be contained, especially in populous southeastern Miami-Dade County, the epicenter of the pandemic in the state.

Since March 1, 3,731 people have died from Covid-19 in Florida and 200,111 have become infected, according to figures released on Sunday by the state health department.

Meanwhile, Phoenix, Arizona, Mayor Kate Gallego also said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday that the state reopened too quickly, adding that during the past month people between 20-44 years of age who had not followed the social distancing and facemask wearing recommendations were the ones who were becoming sick.

She said that authorities were seeing many asymptomatic people who had gone to big family gatherings infecting their relatives, emphasizing the difficulties health officials were having performing coronavirus tests throughout the state.

Gallego also criticized Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, for not having done the simple things that had been recommended to slow the spread of the virus.

She said, however, that Ducey had allowed the cities to order the use of facemasks and she believed that this will help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Arizona health authorities have confirmed at least 98,089 cases statewide so far, along with 1,809 deaths.

About 30 states have reported increases in infections in the last two weeks of June, as those states reopened their economies and allowed people to gather together again in public.

The US, which is the country that has suffered the most from the pandemic so far, more than 2.8 million people have been infected and more than 129,700 have died, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the increase in infections during the reopening, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said that he was in favor of continuing with that plan, noting that although new cases are being registered, he believed that the reopening can continue "safely."

He told Fox News that it is important that people take social distancing seriously and wear masks in situations when they cannot remain at least six feet apart from one another.

On Sunday evening, Trump said during a White House Fourth of July speech that the US could develop a vaccine against the coronavirus long before the end of the year and that the country was making progress along that road.

However, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, refused to confirm the vaccine timetable put forward by the president, telling ABC News that he could not predict when a vaccine would be available.

He said that work was proceeding at an "unprecedented" pace on developing a vaccine, but the FDA's solemn promise to the American people is that health authorities will make a decision based on the data and on science regarding the safety and effectiveness of any vaccine.

The FDA is the US government agency that would be tasked with approving a vaccine if and when it is finally developed.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Too-early reopening responsible for Covid-19 spikes in US

Washington, Jul 5 (efe-epa).- Local officials in the US states hardest hit by the renewed Covid-19 spikes - including Florida and Arizona - on Sunday are...

05 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 2

Miami Desk, Jul 2 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

02 de julio de 2020
US puts brakes on economic reopening as daily infection tally hits new high

By Jairo Mejia

02 de julio de 2020
Plastic curtain allows relatives to hug quarantined elderly in Sao Paulo

By Carla Samon Ros

02 de julio de 2020
Three snapshots of Venezuela's ongoing crisis

By Ron Gonzalez

02 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 1

Miami Desk, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

01 de julio de 2020
US buys up almost all Remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Washington, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- The United States, the world epicenter for the coronavirus with more than 2.6 million cases and a death toll of 127,000, has...

01 de julio de 2020
Weinstein victims to receive $19 mn in settlement

New York, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- Dozens of women who were sexually abused and harassed while they were working for now-convicted US film producer Harvey...

01 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 30

Miami Desk, Jun 30 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

01 de julio de 2020
US considering another stimulus package amid huge pandemic challenge

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de junio de 2020
Fauci: US could quickly jump from 40K to 100K daily Covid-19 cases

Washington, Jun 30 (efe-epa).- The top US government epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Tuesday warned that the number of newly detected daily...

30 de junio de 2020
Ex-Pemex chief arrested in Spain agrees to be extradited to Mexico

Mexico City, Jun 30 (efe-epa).- Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero reported Tuesday that the former director of Mexico's state-run oil company...

30 de junio de 2020
Black Lives Matter protesters set up camp in New York

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

30 de junio de 2020
More than 100 arrested for vandalizing statues amid US protests

Washington, Jun 29 (efe-epa).- More than 100 people have been arrested for vandalizing statues and monuments amid the protests against racism and police...

29 de junio de 2020
Supreme Court overturns Louisiana law restricting abortion

Washington, Jun 29 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Monday overturned a law that would have severely restricted access to abortion in Louisiana, dealing...

29 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 28

Miami Desk, Jun 28 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

29 de junio de 2020
LGTB+ groups cancel marches due to pandemic, but not demands for equality

International Desk, Jun 28 (efe-epa). - The coronavirus pandemic forced the worldwide LGTB+ community to cancel in-person marches and Gay Pride parties on...

28 de junio de 2020
No new Florida COVID-19 record set, but Miami infections keep rising

Miami, Jun 28 (efe-epa).- After two consecutive days of setting new records for newly detected coronavirus infections, the daily number of cases confirmed...

28 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 25

Miami Desk, Jun 25 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

26 de junio de 2020
Worst Sahara dust cloud in 50 yrs endangering Caribbean air quality

San Juan/Havana, Jun 25 (efe-epa).- A good part of the Caribbean, from Cuba to Mexico, including Puerto Rico and the Lesser Antilles, this week is suffering...

25 de junio de 2020
Supreme Court limits legal rights of undocumented migrants requesting asylum

Washington, Jun 25 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that immigrants whose asylum requests were rejected when they entered the country...

25 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 24

Miami Desk, Jun 24 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

24 de junio de 2020
Coronavirus spreading non-stop through US South, West, breaking daily records

Washington, Jun 24 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus is spreading non-stop through the US South and West as states there - including Florida, Texas, California...

24 de junio de 2020
Diageo allots $100 mn to help rebuild world's bars

Miami, Jun 24 (efe-epa).- Diageo - the maker of Smirnoff vodka, Johnny Walker Scotch whisky and Bailey's, the world's best-selling liqueur - will allocate...

24 de junio de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019