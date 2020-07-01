01 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 30

Miami Desk, Jun 30 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

  • A Guatemalan police officer sanitizes the coffin of a man who died of Covid-19 on June 29, 2020, in Guatemala City. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

    A Guatemalan police officer sanitizes the coffin of a man who died of Covid-19 on June 29, 2020, in Guatemala City. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

  • Photo taken June 22, 2020 (made available June 30, 2020) showing Peruvian indigenous rights activist Tarcila Rivera during an interview with EFE in Lima. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

    Photo taken June 22, 2020 (made available June 30, 2020) showing Peruvian indigenous rights activist Tarcila Rivera during an interview with EFE in Lima. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

  • Retiree Salvador Lopez Caylera, 83, undergoes a blood test at his home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 30, 2020, to test for Covid-19. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

    Retiree Salvador Lopez Caylera, 83, undergoes a blood test at his home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 30, 2020, to test for Covid-19. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

Miami Desk, Jun 30 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

US: Miami-Dade County continues to register a significantly higher number of Covid-19 cases than other counties, thus setting itself further apart from the rest of Florida. The state's hotspot for the coronavirus registered almost 1,600 cases on June 30, 2020, a record daily total, bringing the county's caseload to 36,820, more than double neighboring Broward County and almost 25 percent of the state's total.

CANADA: Canada announced on Tuesday that it will maintain the ban on all foreign travelers until at least July 31 as a means to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus, which so far has infected at least 104,151 people and killed 8,591, according to official figures.

BRAZIL: The mayor of the Brazilian city of Manaus, Arthur Virgilio Neto, tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in that city, the capital of Amazonas state, on Tuesday, authorities said.

BRAZIL: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that the government will continue subsidies for informal workers and the unemployed for another two months, having implemented the measure in April as a means to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus on vulnerable segments of the population.

COLOMBIA: Colombian pop singer Shakira on Tuesday called on the residents of her native city of Barranquilla, one of the epicenters of the coronavirus in Colombia, to behave in a "more civic" manner by observing coronavirus prevention guidelines to help get the city out of the health emergency. Colombia has reported 97,846 Covid-19 cases and 3,334 deaths so far in the pandemic.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno announced Tuesday the reopening of the Cotopaxi National Park, one of the country's most important tourist sites, which has been closed to visitors since mid-March, when the national coronavirus emergency and quarantine measures were declared.

PERU: Peru on Tuesday ended its nationwide quarantine after 107 days, announcing a new package of economic measures to help reactivate the economy. Peru so far has suffered 9,677 deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic, while 285,213 people have been infected with the virus.

MEXICO: The coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 220,000 people and killed 27,000 in Mexico, has revealed the poor state of the public health system in this country, the Citizens Action Front against Poverty said Tuesday, adding that it has also exposed structural faults stemming from the widely varying access to health services among the local population.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rica on Tuesday registered a new record number of coronavirus cases, reporting 190 addition infections in the past 24 hours, for a total caseload of 3,459 and a death toll of 16.

CHILE: Chilean health authorities reported Tuesday 3,394 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, for a total caseload of 279,393. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 5,688, with 113 fatalities being reported in the past day.

 

 

Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 30

