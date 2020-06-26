26 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 25

Miami Desk, Jun 25 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

00:12
  • File photo dated Sept. 8, 2019, (made available June 25, 2020) showing Mexican Treasury and Public Credit Secretary Arturo Herrera, who reported testing positive for the coronavirus on June 25, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

    File photo dated Sept. 8, 2019, (made available June 25, 2020) showing Mexican Treasury and Public Credit Secretary Arturo Herrera, who reported testing positive for the coronavirus on June 25, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

  • Health personnel outside a private clinic in Lima, Peru, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

    Health personnel outside a private clinic in Lima, Peru, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

  • A worker disinfects the chairs in a waiting room at the El Dorado International Airport, in Bogota, Colombia, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Ortega

    A worker disinfects the chairs in a waiting room at the El Dorado International Airport, in Bogota, Colombia, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Ortega

US: The probable number of US residents infected by the coronavirus could be 10 times greater than the official number of confirmed cases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said Thursday in a telephone press conference. The estimate was made based on the examination of blood samples from all over the country during testing to detect coronavirus antibodies.

US: The coronavirus pandemic will cause Americans to cancel some 150 million trips within the US during the July-September period and 97 percent of any trips that are taken will be made by road, according to projections by the American Automobile Association (AAA).

US: Florida continued to experience a spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday, with health authorities reporting 5,004 new cases and 46 deaths in the past 24 hours. State authorities have now reported 114,018 total cases and 3,327 deaths from Covid-19 since March 1.

CRUISE SHIPS: The Miami-based Royal Caribbean cruise line announced Thursday that it will resume cruises from US ports in mid-September after having halted its operations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cruises from China are slated to resume in August and those to Bermuda in November.

BRAZIL: Brazil on Thursday registered 1,141 Covid-19 deaths and 39,483 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 54,971 and the caseload to 1,228,114.

BRAZIL: About 100 Brazilian indigenous tribes, most of them in the Amazon region, have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed at least 359 people and infected more than 8,000, according to authorities.

PERU: The Peruvian government on Thursday expanded its ability to provide medical care for seriously ill Covid-19 patients after reaching an agreement with private clinics for them to provide such services with an eye toward dealing with the growing health care crisis. Peru so far has reported 280,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and some 8,700 deaths.

PERU: A total of 65 doctors have died from Covid-19 so far in Peru and 1,850 have been infected due to the "enormous sacrifice" they have been making to provide health care to the public amid a chaotic hospital system, the dean of the Medical College of Peru, Miguel Palacios, said on Thursday.

GUATEMALA: At least 1,000 Guatemalan public officials and personnel in dozens of institutions, departments and agencies have been infected with the coronavirus and 13 have died, including a National Civil Police officer, whose death was announced Thursday, according to various sources.

COLOMBIA: Covid-19 deaths in Colombia shot up on Thursday, with 163 people succumbing to the disease, double the number from the day before, bringing the death toll so far to 2,654, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 80,599, 3,486 of those being detected in the past 24 hours.

COLOMBIA: Bogota's El Dorado international airport has implemented biosecurity measures to protect passengers from possible infection by the coronavirus when airlines resume operations, although no date has been set for that to occur, according to Andres Ortega, the manager of Opain, the company that administers Latin America's third largest airport in terms of passengers.

MEXICO: Mexico's Treasury and Public Credit secretary, Arturo Herrera, reported Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, thus becoming the second member of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's cabinet to become infected with the sometimes deadly virus.

ARGENTINA: Argentine authorities on Thursday reported 2,606 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 52,457 at a time when the government is considering whether or not to tighten quarantine measures in Buenos Aires and the surrounding area, where the growing number of cases is concentrated. The Covid-19 death toll so far in the country stands at 1,150. Of the total caseload, health authorities say that 2 percent were imported, 36.6 percent were from close contact with already-infected persons, 42.1 percent were from community spread and the rest are under investigation.

 

