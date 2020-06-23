23 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 22

Miami Desk, Jun 22 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

  • A handout photo made available by the Defense Ministry of Brazil and the Ministry of Health shows a health team assisting a woman during a day of work with indigenous peoples in the Vale do Javari, Amazon, Brazil, 22 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Leonardo Menezes Leite / Defense Ministry of Brazil HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • A handout photo made available by Andina showing the president of Peru, Martin Vizcarra (R), during a teleconference with the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson (L), in Lima, Peru, 22 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Andina HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • View of graffiti showing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a facemask in Rio de Janeiro on June 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

BRAZIL: Brazilian health authorities on Monday reported 654 deaths from Covid-19 within the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll so far to 51,271, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,106,470.

BRAZIL: Brazil's Public Safety Institute on Monday released figures showing that the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the number of homicides and common crimes in Rio de Janeiro, but physical and sexual attacks against women in the home have risen.

COLOMBIA: Colombia detected 2,531 new coronavirus cases on Monday and registered 73 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the caseload to 71,183 and the death toll to 2,310.

PARAGUAY: A prisoner and a prison staffer at the Ciudad del Este prison in Paraguay have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first cases in the country's overcrowded penitentiary system. So far 13 people have died in Paraguay from Covid-19.

CHILE: Chile surpassed Spain in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, with 246,963 cases being detected since the start of the pandemic here. More than 4,600 cases were detected in the past 24 hours, and 4,502 people have died (officially) from Covid-19, with another 3,069 deaths being attributed to the virus, although those victims were never tested.

URUGUAY: Uruguay once again suspended all classes in the city of Treinta y Tres until July 3 after detecting 18 coronavirus cases on the weekend and placing 215 people under quarantine, President Luis Lacalle Pou announced Monday.

PERU: Peru reported that its numbers of "recovered" coronavirus patients is increasing, with 145,320 deemed to have recovered, while there are still 112,127 "active" cases, according to official figures. The total virus caseload stands at 257,447 since March 6, and the death toll at 8,223.

 

EFE
The tortilla-making women of Teopisca, Mexico's colored-corn town

By Mitzi Mayauel Fuentes Gomez

22 de junio de 2020
Florida surpasses 100K COVID-19 cases, experts warn of spike among young

Miami/Washington, Jun 22 (efe-epa).- Florida on Monday surpassed the psychological threshold of 100,000 Covid-19 cases and, along with several other states...

22 de junio de 2020
Justin Bieber issues Twitter denial of 2014 sexual assault accusation

Toronto, Canada, Jun 22 (efe-epa).- Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has denied sexually attacking a woman in 2014, an accusation made over the weekend on...

22 de junio de 2020
Relatives of disappeared question Mexican strategy for finding loved ones

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

21 de junio de 2020
New York, Democratic battleground and vote-by-mail laboratory

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

21 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 21

Miami Desk, Jun 21 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

22 de junio de 2020
Seeking refuge from Covid-19, Brazil Indians move further into Amazon jungle

By Joedson Alves

21 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 18

Miami Desk, Jun 18 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

18 de junio de 2020
Psychologist: Blaming alcohol for domestic violence obscures its true cause

Miami, Jun 18 (efe-epa).- Blaming domestic violence on the irresponsible consumption of alcohol is "worrying" because "it makes invisible" the "true causes"...

18 de junio de 2020
Colombian entrepreneur invents online app to help the blind see

By Marc Arcas

18 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 17

Miami Desk, Jun 17 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

17 de junio de 2020
Atlanta cop who killed young black man charged with murder

Atlanta, Jun 17 (efe-epa).- Georgia authorities on Wednesday filed murder charges against the police officer who shot 27-year-old African American Rayshard...

17 de junio de 2020
Anxiety, stress and hope merge in Covid-19 testing in Mexico

By Juan Manuel Ramirez G.

17 de junio de 2020
Aunt Jemima brand to change name, logo due to racist origins

Washington, Jun 17 (efe-epa).- US food company Quaker Oats, owned by PepsiCo, on Wednesday announced that it will change the "racist" name of its Aunt...

17 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 16

Miami Desk, Jun 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

16 de junio de 2020
Cuomo: NY has lowest Covid-19 hospitalizations, death toll since late March

New York, Jun 16 (efe-epa).- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday reported that the state had registered its lowest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations...

16 de junio de 2020
Coronavirus spoiling Mexican teen girls' coming out parties

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

16 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 15

Miami Desk, Jun 15 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

15 de junio de 2020
Thousands protest death of black man in US, family demands justice

Atlanta/Washington, Jun 15 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people took to the streets in Atlanta on Monday to protest the death three days earlier of another...

15 de junio de 2020
US revokes authorization for hydroxychloroquine use in urgent Covid-19 cases

Washington, Jun 15 (efe-epa).- The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its authorization for the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine, an...

15 de junio de 2020
Supreme Court rules against discrimination vs. transsexuals in workplace

Washington, Jun 15 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that transsexuals, like any other citizens, have the right not to be discriminated...

15 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 14

Miami Desk, Jun 14 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

14 de junio de 2020
Mexico registers petroglyph used as stone-map some 2,000 years ago

Mexico City, Jun 14 (efe-epa).- A huge carved stone used as a "stone-map" some 2,000 years ago has been registered by Mexico's National Institute of...

14 de junio de 2020
