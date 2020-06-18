18 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 17

Miami Desk, Jun 17 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

  Health personnel look for positive cases of Covid-19, in Villa Fiorito in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    Health personnel look for positive cases of Covid-19, in Villa Fiorito in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  File photo dated Jan. 14, 2020, showing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his wife Ana Garcia attending an event in Guatemala City. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

    File photo dated Jan. 14, 2020, showing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his wife Ana Garcia attending an event in Guatemala City. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

  Dozens of people view a drive-in movie in Sao Paulo, Brazil, amid the social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/ Sebastião Moreira

    Dozens of people view a drive-in movie in Sao Paulo, Brazil, amid the social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/ Sebastião Moreira

WHO: The World Health Organization's director for the Environment, Climate Change and Health, Spain's Maria Neira, on Wednesday said that it is feasible that a Covid-19 vaccine will be available by early 2021 and asked that it be manufactured and distributed "equitably."

US: Three of the most populated US states - Florida, Texas and Arizona - this week have registered record numbers of daily confirmed coronavirus cases, but the governors of those states for now are not considering any changes in their reopening plans as they follow the script being pushed by the White House.

US: Florida on Wednesday confirmed an additional 2,610 coronavirus cases even as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to forge ahead - amid widespread criticism from health authorities - with moves to reopen the state's economy. On Tuesday, the state detected 2,783 new coronavirus cases for a total caseload of 80,109 since March 1.

BRAZIL: Brazilian authorities on Wednesday registered 1,269 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll during the pandemic so far to 46,510, while the country caseload for coronavirus cases stands at 955,377, 32,188 more than on Tuesday.

PERU: Peru on Wednesday surpassed Italy in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases with 240,908, despite being under quarantine for more than 90 days. In the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry registered 3,752 new cases nationwide, while 201 people died from Covid-19, bringing the death toll so far to 7,257.

GUATEMALA: Guatemala's foreign ministry has registered the deaths from Covid-19 of 142 citizens abroad - 137 of them in the United States, four in Mexico and one in Ecuador - according to a statistical report prepared by several Guatemalan consulting firms. At least 351 Guatemalans abroad have tested positive for the coronavirus, out of the some three million citizens who live and work overseas.

HONDURAS: Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus, is going about the duties of his office by teleconferencing from the Military Hospital, after the announcement Tuesday that he and his wife, Ana Garcia, had tested positive for the coronavirus, which has killed 330 in this country.

ARGENTINA: At least 33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Villa Fiorito, the Buenos Aires neighborhood where soccer icon Diego Maradona grew up and which currently is one of the new foci for the pandemic in the province surrounding the capital.

NICARAGUA: At least 61 health care workers have died in Nicaragua from Covid-19 pneumonia or while showing symptoms related to the coronavirus pandemic, the independent Citizens Covid-19 Observer reported.

 

EFE
