Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 16

Miami Desk, Jun 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: The Covid-19 pandemic has created the highest levels of unhappiness and loneliness among Americans in the last 50 years, according to preliminary results of a survey released Tuesday by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago.

LATIN AMERICA: In Latin America and the Caribbean the population living in extreme poverty could reach 83.4 million in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, implying a significant increase in the level of hunger throughout the region, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said on Tuesday.

BRAZIL: Brazilian authorities on Tuesday reported a total of 923,189 confirmed coronavirus cases and 45,241 deaths so far during the Covid-19 pandemic.

NICARAGUA: The number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in Nicaragua has jumped 16.4 percent in the past seven days from 55 to 64, and the number of confirmed cases has risen by 24.5 percent to 1,823, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

MEXICO: Mexico City authorities on Tuesday called on the public to remain at home on Sunday, June 21 - when Mexico celebrates Father's Day - in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

PARAGUAY: Paraguay had one additional Covid-19 death on Tuesday, the second in two days, bringing the death toll during the pandemic so far to 13, as reported by Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican authorities on Tuesday reported 52 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the caseload to 1,796, while 12 people have died.

COLOMBIA: Colombian authorities reported Tuesday that the country's total Covid-19 caseload stands at 54,931, while the death toll so far is 1,801.

COLOMBIA: Non-essential businesses in Bogota on Tuesday began reopening after almost three months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, although the spread of the virus is accelerating in Colombia, mainly in the capital and the Caribbean province of Atlantico.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian health officials said that the Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,970 on Tuesday, with an additional 2,683 deaths classified as "probably" being due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, 47,943 confirmed cases - 621 more than on Monday - have been detected so far here.

EFE