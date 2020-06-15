Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 14

Miami Desk, Jun 14 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WORLD: The world Health Organization reported Sunday that a record 142,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the worldwide total to 7.69 million, while 427,630 people have died.

US: Authorities confirmed 2,016 new coronavirus cases in Florida within the past 24 hours, 565 fewer than on Saturday but still far above the daily growth rate registered before the state began reopening its economy. A total of 75,568 officially confirmed cases have been detected in the Sunshine State, and 2,925 people have died.

BRAZIL: The Brazilian Attorney General's Office will investigate cases where people have invaded Covid-19 hospitals, a practice evidently encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro, along with attacks on health care workers in recent days, officials said on Sunday.

CUBA: Cuba on Sunday reported 10 new coronavirus cases, double the daily total for Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 2,248, while 84 people have died.

ARGENTINA: Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, 89, who governed from 1989-1999, remains in the intensive care unit of a Buenos Aires hospital suffering from pneumonia, although he is reportedly "doing fine" and is breathing without difficulty, according to a report from medical authorities on Sunday.

CHILE: The Chilean government and the main opposition forces on Sunday agreed to create a special fund consisting of $12 billion to reactivate the economy and help families hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

CHILE: Chile registered 6,936 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the worst daily total so far, and 222 deaths, bringing the caseload to 174,293 and the death toll to 3,323.

EFE