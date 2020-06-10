10 de junio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Fed paints somber economic picture, leaves rates near zero until 2022

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year will cause a contraction in the US GDP of 6.5 percent and an unemployment rate of 9.3 percent, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday in its first economic projections since the Covid-19 outbreak, going on to say that it will keep interest rates at about zero percent until 2022.

10 de junio de 2020
23:11
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW/File

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW/File

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year will cause a contraction in the US GDP of 6.5 percent and an unemployment rate of 9.3 percent, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday in its first economic projections since the Covid-19 outbreak, going on to say that it will keep interest rates at about zero percent until 2022.

"We're not thinking about raising rates, we're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters during Wednesday's tele-press conference after the close of the two-day Fed monetary policy meeting.

The US central bank, which Powell heads, forecast an economic rebound of 5 percent in 2021 and a drop in the unemployment rate to 6.5 percent, although it anticipates that inflation will remain below its annual objective of 2 percent until the end of next year.

In a statement approved unanimously by all members of the Fed's Open Market Committee, the entity said that the coronavirus and the measures taken to protect the public health have created sharp declines in economic activity and an increase in job losses.

Looking toward the future, Powell warned that the "ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term."

He said that the road back to a more stable economic situation will be long, noting that more than 20 million people have lost their jobs amid the turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US unemployment rate stood at 13.3 percent at the end of May, down from 14.7 percent in April, a situation that has been interpreted by some analysts as the start of an economic recovery.

Powell said that the decline in unemployment in May came as a "positive surprise," but he added that more data is needed to be able to verify that the rate is stabilizing.

The Fed in mid-March cut interest rates sharply to between zero and 0.25 percent at an emergency meeting.

In addition, it launched several massive rounds of liquidity injection into the economy to counteract the severe economic blow dealt by the paralysis of economic activity due to movement restrictions and social distancing, measures widely taken by state and local governments to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Powell reiterated on Wednesday that he will continue using all available tools, including his authority to grant emergency loans to companies, states and municipalities.

"To support the flow of credit to households and businesses, over coming months the Federal Reserve will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning," the FOMC said in its statement.

All in all, the markets interpreted Powell's remarks cautiously.

"There is no way to know when and how many businesses can safely reopen while maintaining social distancing and preserving the safety of their workers and customers," said Diane Swonk, head economic for Chicago-based Grant Thornton investment firm.

Meanwhile, Powell praised the "fast and ... forceful" reaction of Congress in approving an economic rescue package in April valued at $3 trillion, the largest in history.

But he warned that, given the current "unprecedented" crisis, it is probable that another fiscal stimulus package will be needed in the near future to help households and companies during this unusual period.

The next meeting of the Fed is scheduled for July 28-29.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Fed paints somber economic picture, leaves rates near zero until 2022

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year will cause a contraction in the US GDP of 6.5 percent and an unemployment rate of 9.3...

10 de junio de 2020
HBO Max: Explanation of racist content to be added to "Gone with the Wind"

Los Angeles, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The HBO Max streaming service said Wednesday that the withdrawal of the 1939 Oscar-winning film "Gone With the Wind" from...

10 de junio de 2020
George Floyd's brother asks Congress to act: Stop the pain

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Philonise Floyd, the brother of the African American man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis cops sparked a wave of...

10 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 9

Miami Desk, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

09 de junio de 2020
Experts warn of wave of mental health problems caused by pandemic

Miami, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Mental health experts from Latin America and Spain are warning of the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic could produce a wave...

09 de junio de 2020
Brazil seeks clarification of COVID-19 data with rising curve, 38K deaths

Brasilia, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday attempted to cut through the confusion and lack of confidence created by its new method of...

09 de junio de 2020
UN warns of food supply risks due to pandemic, urges preventive action

United Nations, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- A total of 49 million people could slide into extreme poverty this year due to the crisis sparked by the Covid-19...

09 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 8

Miami Desk, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

08 de junio de 2020
Brazil adds to Covid-19 confusion with conflicting figures

Sao Paulo, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday added to the local confusion surrounding the coronavirus crisis by presenting, within just a...

08 de junio de 2020
Argentina moves to new quarantine easing phase in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Buenos Aires, the Argentine city hardest hit by the coronavirus, starting Monday will allow the public to leave their homes...

08 de junio de 2020
Democrats propose ambitious bill against police violence in US

Washington, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers on Monday unveiled an ambitious bill designed to reform US police departments, including language to...

08 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 7

Miami Desk, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de junio de 2020
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Miami, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall about 5 pm Sunday on the southeastern coast of Louisiana packing sustained winds of 50 miles...

07 de junio de 2020
Five faces, five voices amid US protests

Los Angeles/New York/Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- They're shouting with different voices - but in unison. They say they're hopeful, fed up and sad, but...

07 de junio de 2020
Colin Powell announces support for Biden, draws angry response from Trump

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, an influential figure in US politics for decades, announced Sunday that he will...

07 de junio de 2020
Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has ordered the withdrawal of the 3,900 National Guard reservists who had...

07 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 4

Miami Desk, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de junio de 2020
Protests vs. police brutality targeting blacks as Minneapolis weeps for Floyd

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de junio de 2020
US sanctions on remittances threaten key income source for many Cubans

By Lorena Canto

04 de junio de 2020
Long lines, incidents in Venezuela amid short supply of Iranian gasoline

Caracas, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- In Venezuela on Thursday, people formed long lines and there were a number of incidents at filling stations, where gasoline is...

04 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 3

Miami Desk, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

03 de junio de 2020
Expert panel: Pandemic shows fighting "fake news" should be joint effort

Santiago, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Announcements on the social and media networks promoting ingesting chlorine to cure Covid-19 have shown that "fake news" can be...

03 de junio de 2020
Evolution of pandemic in South, Central America of great concern to WHO

Geneva, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in South and Central America is of...

03 de junio de 2020
Pentagon chief contradicts Trump by rejecting military deployment in US

Washington, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Defense Secretary Mark Esper attempted to distance himself from President Donald Trump on Wednesday by saying that he does not...

03 de junio de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019