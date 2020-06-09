09 de junio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Experts warn of wave of mental health problems caused by pandemic

Miami, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Mental health experts from Latin America and Spain are warning of the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic could produce a wave of anxiety, depression, stress and suicides and they are urging specialists and the public to be vigilant for these effects so they can be treated in time.

09 de junio de 2020
23:11
  • Photo provided by Newlink on June 5, 2020 (made available June 9, 2020) showing Colombian psychiatrist Rodrigo Cordoba, one of the panel participants in an online conference attended by more than 1,000 health professionals to discuss the mental health problems that could arise amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Newlink Group /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided by Newlink on June 5, 2020 (made available June 9, 2020) showing Colombian psychiatrist Rodrigo Cordoba, one of the panel participants in an online conference attended by more than 1,000 health professionals to discuss the mental health problems that could arise amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Newlink Group /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • Photo provided by Newlink on June 5, 2020 (made available June 9, 2020) showing Argentine psychiatrist Marcelo Cetkovich, one of the panel participants in an online conference attended by more than 1,000 health professionals to discuss the mental health problems that could arise amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Newlink Group /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided by Newlink on June 5, 2020 (made available June 9, 2020) showing Argentine psychiatrist Marcelo Cetkovich, one of the panel participants in an online conference attended by more than 1,000 health professionals to discuss the mental health problems that could arise amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Newlink Group /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • Photo provided by Newlink on June 5, 2020 (made available June 9, 2020) showing Brazilian psychiatrist Humberto Correa, one of the panel participants in an online conference attended by more than 1,000 health professionals to discuss the mental health problems that could arise amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Newlink Group /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided by Newlink on June 5, 2020 (made available June 9, 2020) showing Brazilian psychiatrist Humberto Correa, one of the panel participants in an online conference attended by more than 1,000 health professionals to discuss the mental health problems that could arise amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Newlink Group /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • Photo provided by Newlink on June 5, 2020 (made available June 9, 2020) showing Spanish psychiatrist Pedro M. Sanchez Gomez, one of the panel participants in an online conference attended by more than 1,000 health professionals to discuss the mental health problems that could arise amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Newlink Group /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided by Newlink on June 5, 2020 (made available June 9, 2020) showing Spanish psychiatrist Pedro M. Sanchez Gomez, one of the panel participants in an online conference attended by more than 1,000 health professionals to discuss the mental health problems that could arise amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Newlink Group /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Miami, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Mental health experts from Latin America and Spain are warning of the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic could produce a wave of anxiety, depression, stress and suicides and they are urging specialists and the public to be vigilant for these effects so they can be treated in time.

The attention to this potential problem should be even greater for vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and front-line health workers in the stressful battle against Covid-19, the experts say.

These are the main conclusions reached at the virtual meeting attended by more than 1,000 health professionals from all the countries of the region convened by Janssen, Johnson & Johnson's group of pharmaceutical companies, to discuss "Mental Health in Times of Pandemic."

As Brazilian psychiatrist Humberto Correa emphasized, this is not the first time humanity has confronted a pandemic and had to deal with social isolation, but it is the first time that the situation has been worldwide for a period longer than 21 days.

Thus, it constitutes an "important challenge for the entire population: patients, health professionals and the community as a whole," said Gabriela Kanevsky, the medical manager for Janssen Latin America in the Neurosciences area.

"We believe that it's fundamental to understand its impact and the consequences in the area of mental health," she said.

Also speaking at the meeting were psychiatrists Rodrigo Cordoba, of Colombia; Marcelo Cetkovich, of Argentina, and Pedro M. Sanchez Gomez, of Spain.

The participants discussed the main consequences that Covid-19 and the prolonged quarantine on worldwide mental health, particularly in Latin America.

Correa, a professor of psychiatry at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, questioned whether humanity is prepared for an "unprecedented" psychological impact due to "suffering from the disease, the deaths of relatives and friends, unemployment, the world economy, among other things."

"All this brings with it states of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress problems and alcohol or other substance abuse. The perfect storm that experts are envisioning will be the next wave of the pandemic," he said.

Correa urged governments, mental health professionals and society in general to prepare themselves for that "fourth wave" and to define strategies that will allow the effects of the pandemic to be mitigated, especially within vulnerable groups.

Meanwhile, Cordoba, the director of the psychiatry department at Rosario University and head of the CISNE Group's Nervous Center Research Center, emphasized the importance of detecting depression and anxiety in the early stages.

"Preventing is asking. Early detection is the best alternative we have. If we (question people about their feelings), there's no doubt we'd be able to significantly ... prevent suicide," he said.

Cetkovich, the medical director for the Institute for Cognitive Neurology (INECO), placed emphasis on the stress produced by the pandemic, "the negative effects of isolation, fear, financial worries and also the anguish created by fake news or news that frightens people."

He said that health personnel on the front lines of the Covid-19 fight will suffer from post-traumatic stress and it's "necessary to be attentive and prepare the public for this situation."

Sanchez Gomez, meanwhile, with the psychiatric hospital in Alava and a professor at the Basque Country University, emphasized the obstacles in Spain to treating patients with major depression amid the quarantine.

"We practically had to reinvent ourselves and create new protocols for patients with mental health problems, like ... using telemedicine, preventive hospitalization programs, providing advice to caregivers and relatives so they could act as co-therapists and even making home interventions," he said.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Experts warn of wave of mental health problems caused by pandemic

Miami, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Mental health experts from Latin America and Spain are warning of the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic could produce a wave...

09 de junio de 2020
Brazil seeks clarification of COVID-19 data with rising curve, 38K deaths

Brasilia, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday attempted to cut through the confusion and lack of confidence created by its new method of...

09 de junio de 2020
UN warns of food supply risks due to pandemic, urges preventive action

United Nations, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- A total of 49 million people could slide into extreme poverty this year due to the crisis sparked by the Covid-19...

09 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 8

Miami Desk, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

08 de junio de 2020
Democrats propose ambitious bill against police violence in US

Washington, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers on Monday unveiled an ambitious bill designed to reform US police departments, including language to...

08 de junio de 2020
Brazil adds to Covid-19 confusion with conflicting figures

Sao Paulo, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday added to the local confusion surrounding the coronavirus crisis by presenting, within just a...

08 de junio de 2020
Argentina moves to new quarantine easing phase in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Buenos Aires, the Argentine city hardest hit by the coronavirus, starting Monday will allow the public to leave their homes...

08 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 7

Miami Desk, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de junio de 2020
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Miami, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall about 5 pm Sunday on the southeastern coast of Louisiana packing sustained winds of 50 miles...

07 de junio de 2020
Five faces, five voices amid US protests

Los Angeles/New York/Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- They're shouting with different voices - but in unison. They say they're hopeful, fed up and sad, but...

07 de junio de 2020
Colin Powell announces support for Biden, draws angry response from Trump

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, an influential figure in US politics for decades, announced Sunday that he will...

07 de junio de 2020
Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has ordered the withdrawal of the 3,900 National Guard reservists who had...

07 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 4

Miami Desk, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de junio de 2020
Protests vs. police brutality targeting blacks as Minneapolis weeps for Floyd

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de junio de 2020
US sanctions on remittances threaten key income source for many Cubans

By Lorena Canto

04 de junio de 2020
Long lines, incidents in Venezuela amid short supply of Iranian gasoline

Caracas, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- In Venezuela on Thursday, people formed long lines and there were a number of incidents at filling stations, where gasoline is...

04 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 3

Miami Desk, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

03 de junio de 2020
Expert panel: Pandemic shows fighting "fake news" should be joint effort

Santiago, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Announcements on the social and media networks promoting ingesting chlorine to cure Covid-19 have shown that "fake news" can be...

03 de junio de 2020
Evolution of pandemic in South, Central America of great concern to WHO

Geneva, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in South and Central America is of...

03 de junio de 2020
Pentagon chief contradicts Trump by rejecting military deployment in US

Washington, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Defense Secretary Mark Esper attempted to distance himself from President Donald Trump on Wednesday by saying that he does not...

03 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 1

Miami Desk, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

01 de junio de 2020
Family-ordered autopsy confirms George Floyd died of asphyxiation

Washington, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Two autopsies on George Floyd, the African American man who died exactly a week ago while being arrested by white Minneapolis...

01 de junio de 2020
Boston ex-police chief: The problem's not the police, it's systemic racism

By Jairo Mejia

01 de junio de 2020
4 Brazilian states begin reopening with cases, deaths still on the rise

Sao Paulo, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Several cities in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo, Ceara, Amazonas and Para - four of the regions hardest hit by the...

01 de junio de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019