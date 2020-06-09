09 de junio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

UN warns of food supply risks due to pandemic, urges preventive action

United Nations, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- A total of 49 million people could slide into extreme poverty this year due to the crisis sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who urged support for local food supply chains, strengthening social protection systems for nutrition and investing in a more sustainable, inclusive world that respects the environment.

09 de junio de 2020
19:07
File photo showing United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during an appearance in New York. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley / FILE

File photo showing United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during an appearance in New York. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley / FILE

United Nations, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- A total of 49 million people could slide into extreme poverty this year due to the crisis sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who urged support for local food supply chains, strengthening social protection systems for nutrition and investing in a more sustainable, inclusive world that respects the environment.

"Unless immediate action is taken, it is increasingly clear that there is an impending global food emergency that could have long-term impacts on hundreds of millions of children and adults," he said. "We need to act now to avoid the worst impacts of our efforts to control the pandemic."

"Even in countries with abundant food, we see risks of disruption in the food supply chain," he added.

"This year, some 49 million extra people may fall into extreme poverty due to the Covid-19 crisis. The number of people who are acutely food or nutrition insecure will rapidly expand. Every percentage point drop in global gross domestic product means an additional (700,000) stunted children," Guterres said.

The UN chief went on to urge member nations of the world body to mobilize to designate food and nutrition services to be "essential" and to implement appropriate protection for food workers.

The remarks by the UN chief, in which he recalled that there are more than 820 million people who go hungry each day despite the fact that there is "more than enough" food to feed the planet's 7.8 billion people, coincided with the publication by the UN of a brief containing recommendations regarding political strategies to alleviate the impact of Covid-19 on food and nutrition security.

The UN is asking countries to focus their efforts where the risk is the most serious.

Guterres said that in addition to governments designating food and nutrition services to be "essential," they should also continue providing humanitarian food help and the means of survival for the most vulnerable members of society and guarantee the continuity of food supply chains.

The UN is recommending that social protection systems be strengthened to guarantee access to food and nutrition with special attention paid to children and pregnant or nursing women.

Finally, Guterres called on UN member states to invest in the future and transform the world's food systems into a more inclusive and sustainable structure.

On that matter, the UN emphasized that accelerated investment in the transformation of food systems should be one pillar in the response to Covid-19 with the aim of having an immediate impact to maintain and improve lives and livelihoods, at the same time that governments are preparing a more inclusive, environmentally sustainable and resilient food security system.

The top UN official said that the world should not forget that food systems contribute up to 29 percent of the greenhouse gas tonnage released each year, including 44 percent of the methane, and this is having negative effects on biodiversity.

If these steps are taken, he said, the world can avoid some of the worst repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on food and nutrition security and can do so in a way that supports "the green transition that we need to make."

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
UN warns of food supply risks due to pandemic, urges preventive action

United Nations, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- A total of 49 million people could slide into extreme poverty this year due to the crisis sparked by the Covid-19...

09 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 8

Miami Desk, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

08 de junio de 2020
Democrats propose ambitious bill against police violence in US

Washington, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers on Monday unveiled an ambitious bill designed to reform US police departments, including language to...

08 de junio de 2020
Brazil adds to Covid-19 confusion with conflicting figures

Sao Paulo, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday added to the local confusion surrounding the coronavirus crisis by presenting, within just a...

08 de junio de 2020
Argentina moves to new quarantine easing phase in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Buenos Aires, the Argentine city hardest hit by the coronavirus, starting Monday will allow the public to leave their homes...

08 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 7

Miami Desk, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de junio de 2020
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Miami, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall about 5 pm Sunday on the southeastern coast of Louisiana packing sustained winds of 50 miles...

07 de junio de 2020
Five faces, five voices amid US protests

Los Angeles/New York/Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- They're shouting with different voices - but in unison. They say they're hopeful, fed up and sad, but...

07 de junio de 2020
Colin Powell announces support for Biden, draws angry response from Trump

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, an influential figure in US politics for decades, announced Sunday that he will...

07 de junio de 2020
Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has ordered the withdrawal of the 3,900 National Guard reservists who had...

07 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 4

Miami Desk, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de junio de 2020
Protests vs. police brutality targeting blacks as Minneapolis weeps for Floyd

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de junio de 2020
US sanctions on remittances threaten key income source for many Cubans

By Lorena Canto

04 de junio de 2020
Long lines, incidents in Venezuela amid short supply of Iranian gasoline

Caracas, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- In Venezuela on Thursday, people formed long lines and there were a number of incidents at filling stations, where gasoline is...

04 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 3

Miami Desk, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

03 de junio de 2020
Expert panel: Pandemic shows fighting "fake news" should be joint effort

Santiago, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Announcements on the social and media networks promoting ingesting chlorine to cure Covid-19 have shown that "fake news" can be...

03 de junio de 2020
Evolution of pandemic in South, Central America of great concern to WHO

Geneva, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in South and Central America is of...

03 de junio de 2020
Pentagon chief contradicts Trump by rejecting military deployment in US

Washington, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Defense Secretary Mark Esper attempted to distance himself from President Donald Trump on Wednesday by saying that he does not...

03 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 1

Miami Desk, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

01 de junio de 2020
Family-ordered autopsy confirms George Floyd died of asphyxiation

Washington, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Two autopsies on George Floyd, the African American man who died exactly a week ago while being arrested by white Minneapolis...

01 de junio de 2020
Boston ex-police chief: The problem's not the police, it's systemic racism

By Jairo Mejia

01 de junio de 2020
4 Brazilian states begin reopening with cases, deaths still on the rise

Sao Paulo, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Several cities in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo, Ceara, Amazonas and Para - four of the regions hardest hit by the...

01 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 31

Miami Desk, May 31 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

31 de mayo de 2020
Pro- and anti-Bolsonaro forces clash in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, May 31 (efe-epa).- Groups supporting and opposing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed on Sunday in violent disturbances amid the political...

31 de mayo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019