Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 7

Miami Desk, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: New York City on Monday will begin reopening its economy after more than two-and-a-half months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in the first phase up to 400,000 workers are expected to return to their jobs amid significant precautionary measures to prevent a resurgence in the virus, which hit the state extraordinarily hard over the past couple of months. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New York City has complied with all required health indicators and industry, construction, agriculture and fishing operations will be allowed to resume, along with business activities at non-essential retail stores.

US: The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 1,180 in the past 24 hours, and an additional 40 Covid-19 patients died, bringing the state's caseload to 63,938 and the death toll to 2,700 since March.

GUATEMALA: Guatemalan health authorities warned Sunday that Roosevelt Hospital, the largest in the country, has reached the limit of its ability to handle Covid-19 patients, urging the national health ministry to open other hospitals - such as the Military Medical Center - to the public.

CUBA: Cuba reported no Covid-19 deaths for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, although 18 newly confirmed virus cases were announced by the Health Ministry. A total of 2,191 people have been infected with the virus since March 12, when the first cases were detected, and 83 have died.

ECUADOR: Ecuador's Guayas province, the capital of which is Guayaquil and is the region in the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, registered no additional Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 house, although 13 people died in other parts of the country as a result of the coronavirus bringing the nationwide death toll to 3,621 so far.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican authorities on Sunday reported 55 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, the largest daily total since the pandemic hit the Central American country, going on to announce a tightening of the restrictive measures in three districts bordering on Nicaragua where new infections were reported. Of the 55 new cases reported on Sunday, 26 were in San Carlos canton, 7 in Pococi and 6 in Upala, all of which are heavily agricultural and use a large amount of Nicaraguan formal and informal labor.

BOLIVIA: The Bolivian government on Sunday announced the closure of access to the Cochabamba coca-growing zone due to the increase in Covid-19 cases there, after claiming that the local virus death toll was not being accurately reported and that burials were being carried out there without the proper sanitary protocols.

PERU: Peruvian health authorities on Sunday reported that an additional 4,757 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide caseload to 196,515, while the death toll is approaching 5,500 since the first case was detected on March 6.

EFE