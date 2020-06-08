Five faces, five voices amid US protests

Los Angeles/New York/Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- They're shouting with different voices - but in unison. They say they're hopeful, fed up and sad, but they've all taken to the streets along with thousands of others across the United States this weekend to call for an end to police violence against African Americans.

Each face, each sign they hold up is different, but all of them decided to mobilize when they saw the shocking cellphone video in which African American George Floyd begged and pleaded on May 25 before being suffocated by a white police officer kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes while he was being arrested but after officers had handcuffed him and placed him face down on the pavement.

These are the stories of five activists interviewed by EFE on the streets of Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC.

Why did she decide to demonstrate in New York City?

"I have just one son and I'm trying to keep him alive," African American Sakina Bellamy told EFE.

"I don't think anyone should live with the fact of having their loved one murdered in cold blood. And that's the truth, the facts, we're not - you know - hallucinating. We have the videos, we have the audios, we have the evidence. Why does this keep happening? It's not good," she said, her outrage clear to see.

Bellamy, 33, came to the protest in a New York park with her 11-year-old son, who was in charge of holding a huge blue umbrella that kept the rain off them.

The pair were carrying cardboard signs with anti-racism slogans. There are so many words and so jumbled together that the phrases were almost illegible.

Also in New York City, Robert, a white man, on Friday decided to leave his apartment to go to a public place full of other people for the first time in three months.

"I've been at home a lot recently. I've tried to help out with these things, financially, giving money, donating money. This is the first time that I've felt comfortable going out because of Covid-19," he told EFE at the same time that he was constantly working to maintain a safe social distance from others.

On Friday, Robert participated in a protest in McCarren Park, in north Brooklyn, that was convened for 7 pm, just an hour before the start of the nightly curfew that Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted on Sunday.

Along with others who turned out, Robert knelt for a few minutes in a sign of respect, holding up a sign with an anti-slavery message saying "It was enough 400 years ago."

In Los Angeles, you find some demonstrators here and there with perhaps a little more in-your-face personality, like Kaleb, a glasses-wearing 29-year-old white movie technician with a slim green punk-style mohawk and a leather jacket with the statement "Punch Nazis, Drink Beer" on the back.

Hoarse after having been shouting all day at the protest, Kaleb said that "putting boots on the ground" is important if you want to create change.

"But the main thing is for people to vote. We need good people in public office, decent people who understand what the struggles are of the people of color and who don't believe in the shit of capitalism ... (and) consumerism. It makes me sick!"

While he spoke with EFE near a metro station, the ceaseless clatter and roar of helicopters could be heard overhead.

Josh, 26, was trying to cool down with a bottle of water. He was wearing a Colombian soccer jersey, the country his parents came from to Los Angeles when they were very young.

"I think there are lots of injustices with police brutality and everything. And I think that, in general, African Americans have supported Latino causes with everything that's happened on the border, the children in cages. They've shown support for us. And it's time for us to help them," he said in remarks to EFE.

He was alluding in his comments to the anti-immigrant policies of President Donald Trump, whose administration ordered the separation of migrant families on the border, evidently to dissuade more such migrants from coming to the US.

Finally, African American Samantha said that the problem is the structures in society that have perpetuated racism for centuries in the US.

"We need to change the system, the policies and our way of thinking. If we don't change the structure of our government, there'll be no change," she said.

The activist spoke with EFE in Washington near the Lincoln Memorial, where on Saturday thousands of people gathered and where in 1963 the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I have a dream" speech.

Arguably, some of the structural issues include the fact that, currently, African Americans are incarcerated at five times the rate of whites and twice the rate of Hispanics, according to figures from the Pew Research Center.

In addition, 20.8 percent of US blacks live under the poverty line compared to 8.1 percent of whites.

