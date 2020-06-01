01 de junio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 31

Miami Desk, May 31 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

31 de mayo de 2020
23:11
  • Photo provided by the Colombian Border and International Cooperation Secretariat showing a line of Venezuelan citizens who want to cross back into their homeland over the Simon Bolivar international Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, on May 31, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Colombian Border and International Cooperation Secretariat/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided by the Colombian Border and International Cooperation Secretariat showing a line of Venezuelan citizens who want to cross back into their homeland over the Simon Bolivar international Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, on May 31, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Colombian Border and International Cooperation Secretariat/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • Colombian citizens register for a humanitarian flight back to their homeland at the airport in Mexico's Cancun coastal resort on May 31, 2020. EFE-EPA/Alonso Cupul

    Colombian citizens register for a humanitarian flight back to their homeland at the airport in Mexico's Cancun coastal resort on May 31, 2020. EFE-EPA/Alonso Cupul

  • A demonstrator takes part on May 31, 2020, in a rally in Sao Paulo supporting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA/Leo Barrilari

    A demonstrator takes part on May 31, 2020, in a rally in Sao Paulo supporting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA/Leo Barrilari

Miami Desk, May 31 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

WORLD: The World Trade Organization reported Sunday that the worldwide total of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 5.93 million, with 115,000 cases being detected in the past 24 hours, while the death toll so far stands at 367,166.

US: The confirmed coronavirus caseload in the United States on Sunday reached 1,779,853, and the death toll stood at 104,081, according to the latest unofficial and independent count by The Johns Hopkins University.

US: The state of Florida on Sunday reported that 56,163 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Sunshine State, an increase of 739 over Saturday, while the death toll stands at 2,451, with four additional fatalities in the last 24 hours.

ARGENTINA: Argentina authorities on Sunday reported 637 newly detected cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total caseload so far to 16,851, while the death toll stands at 539, with nine deaths in the past 24 hours.

BRAZIL: The Brazilian Health Ministry on Sunday reported that 514,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the South American giant, while 29,314 people have died, 480 of them in the past 24 hours.

BRAZIL: Brazil announced Sunday that it received two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to treat local cases of Covid-19, despite the fact that the World Health Organization does not recommend the use of the anti-malaria drug for people infected with the coronavirus. Brazilian authorities also announced that the US had contributed the doses of the medication and announced a cooperation program with Washington to fight the pandemic.

PERU: Peruvian health authorities announced the confirmation of 8,805 newly detected coronavirus cases, bringing the caseload to 164,476, adding that the country is only bringing to bear "50 percent" of the effort it must marshal to fight the pandemic. The death toll increased by 135 in the past 24 hours to 4,506.

COLOMBIA: Some 800 Venezuelan immigrants who want to return to their homeland remain trapped in Cucuta on the Colombian side of the Simon Bolivar international bridge linking the two nations. Venezuelan authorities are only allowing 300 of its citizens back into the country each day, a circumstance that is aggravating the situation of dozens of families still in Colombia amid the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CHILE: Chilean health authorities said that the country on Sunday surpassed the dire 1,000 milestone for the coronavirus death toll, reporting that 57 people have died within the past 24 hours for a total of 1,054, while a total of 4,830 new coronavirus cases have been detected since Saturday, bringing the caseload to 99,688 since March 3.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 31

Miami Desk, May 31 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

31 de mayo de 2020
Police behavior stirring up violence amid US protests

Washington, May 31 (efe-epa).- Across the United States on Sunday, local authorities strengthened security measures to prepare for new after-dark riots and...

31 de mayo de 2020
SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station

(Update: Adds comments by crew and NASA officials)

31 de mayo de 2020
Pro- and anti-Bolsonaro forces clash in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, May 31 (efe-epa).- Groups supporting and opposing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed on Sunday in violent disturbances amid the political...

31 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 28

Miami Desk, May 28 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

29 de mayo de 2020
With 101,000 deaths, US still unable to slow spread of coronavirus

Washington, May 28 (efe-epa).- The United States, now with more than 101,000 official deaths from Covid-19, on Thursday still has not been able to halt the...

28 de mayo de 2020
FBI giving top priority to black man's death at hands of Minneapolis police

Washington, May 28 (efe-epa).- The US Department of Justice and the FBI on Thursday issued a joint statement saying that they will undertake a "robust...

28 de mayo de 2020
Migrants held in US detention centers at the mercy of COVID-19

By Alex Segura Lozano and Laura Barros

28 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 27

Miami Desk, May 27 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

27 de mayo de 2020
NASA-SpaceX launch to International Space Station scrubbed due to weather

Miami, May 27 (efe-epa).- The historic launch of the NASA-SpaceX manned mission to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...

27 de mayo de 2020
Brazil's economic engine announces responsible resumption of activities

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

27 de mayo de 2020
Expert: Pandemic revealing labor exploitation as in US slavery period

By Jorge Ignacio Perez

27 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 26

Miami Desk, May 26 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

26 de mayo de 2020
Florida expresses interest in hosting GOP conclave if Trump cancels NC event

Miami, May 26 (efe-epa).- Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, said that his state would love to host the Republican National Convention this summer...

26 de mayo de 2020
Brazil, its image abroad marred, suffering record capital flight

By Carla Samon Ros

26 de mayo de 2020
FBI investigating death of black man arrested by white cop

(Update: Adds identity of victim, firing of 4 police officers)

26 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 25

Miami Desk, May 25 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

25 de mayo de 2020
Americans flock to beaches on Memorial Day amid health personnel's concerns

By Alfonso Fernandez

25 de mayo de 2020
Stranded Colombians send out SOS from Sao Paulo airport

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

25 de mayo de 2020
Bogota's Teatro Mayor celebrating 10th anniversary with digital focus

By Jaime Ortega Carrascal

25 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 24

Miami Desk, May 24 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

24 de mayo de 2020
Long weekend puts US efforts to reopen to the test

Washington/Los Angeles, May 24 (efe-epa).- The long Memorial Day weekend is putting local plans around the US to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions to...

24 de mayo de 2020
South America's biggest economy at a crossroads due to pandemic

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

24 de mayo de 2020
The voyage of the Whisper: Sailing with Covid-19 on board

By Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

24 de mayo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019