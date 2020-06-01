Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 31

Miami Desk, May 31 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WORLD: The World Trade Organization reported Sunday that the worldwide total of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 5.93 million, with 115,000 cases being detected in the past 24 hours, while the death toll so far stands at 367,166.

US: The confirmed coronavirus caseload in the United States on Sunday reached 1,779,853, and the death toll stood at 104,081, according to the latest unofficial and independent count by The Johns Hopkins University.

US: The state of Florida on Sunday reported that 56,163 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Sunshine State, an increase of 739 over Saturday, while the death toll stands at 2,451, with four additional fatalities in the last 24 hours.

ARGENTINA: Argentina authorities on Sunday reported 637 newly detected cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total caseload so far to 16,851, while the death toll stands at 539, with nine deaths in the past 24 hours.

BRAZIL: The Brazilian Health Ministry on Sunday reported that 514,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the South American giant, while 29,314 people have died, 480 of them in the past 24 hours.

BRAZIL: Brazil announced Sunday that it received two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to treat local cases of Covid-19, despite the fact that the World Health Organization does not recommend the use of the anti-malaria drug for people infected with the coronavirus. Brazilian authorities also announced that the US had contributed the doses of the medication and announced a cooperation program with Washington to fight the pandemic.

PERU: Peruvian health authorities announced the confirmation of 8,805 newly detected coronavirus cases, bringing the caseload to 164,476, adding that the country is only bringing to bear "50 percent" of the effort it must marshal to fight the pandemic. The death toll increased by 135 in the past 24 hours to 4,506.

COLOMBIA: Some 800 Venezuelan immigrants who want to return to their homeland remain trapped in Cucuta on the Colombian side of the Simon Bolivar international bridge linking the two nations. Venezuelan authorities are only allowing 300 of its citizens back into the country each day, a circumstance that is aggravating the situation of dozens of families still in Colombia amid the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CHILE: Chilean health authorities said that the country on Sunday surpassed the dire 1,000 milestone for the coronavirus death toll, reporting that 57 people have died within the past 24 hours for a total of 1,054, while a total of 4,830 new coronavirus cases have been detected since Saturday, bringing the caseload to 99,688 since March 3.

EFE