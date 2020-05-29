Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 28

Miami Desk, May 28 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WORLD: The World Health Organization on Thursday raised the worldwide Covid-19 death toll to 353,334 and the number of confirmed cases to 5.59 million, with 5,628 of those deaths occurring within the past 24 hours along with 85,000 new cases.

BRAZIL: Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas on Thursday defended the gradual reopening of the city's economy, which is scheduled to begin next Monday, despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise and 90 percent of the intensive care unit beds are already occupied.

MEXICO: Health authorities said that the Covid-19 vaccine under development by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is in the first phase of evaluation in animals and projections are that clinical trials in humans will begin in 2021.

MEXICO: The coronavirus pandemic found the Mexican health care system unprepared and with an insufficient budget, but the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador government's challenge after the health emergency will be to increase spending to provide better health care access, the non-governmental organization Mexico Evalua said Thursday.

ARGENTINA: Argentine authorities confirmed 769 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 14,702 and the death toll to 508.

GUATEMALA: About 100 far-right Guatemalans demonstrated in their vehicles on Thursday to demand an end to the government-decreed quarantine, a reopening of the economy and a return to work for idled workers.

EL SALVADOR: Salvadoran authorities said that the country has entered Phase 3 of the Covid-19 pandemic after surpassing 2,100 confirmed virus cases, a situation meaning that the health care system is now unable to attend to the total caseload and is beginning to be overwhelmed.

PARAGUAY: In the past 24 hours, Paraguay reported an additional 16 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the caseload to 900, while the death toll remained at 11.

ECUADOR: Guayaquil's Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport is now ready to receive international flights when air travel is expected to resume on June 1, the city hall of Ecuador's second-largest municipality and the country's economic capital announced.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian authorities on Thursday reported a total of 38,471 coronavirus cases have been detected so far, along with 3,313 official Covid-19 deaths and 2,136 probable deaths from the disease.

CHILE: Chile on Thursday reported 49 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 890, while another 4,654 coronavirus cases were confirmed, with the total caseload now standing at 86,943, thus exceeding the official number of cases in China, where the pandemic began.

PERU: Peru on Thursday surpassed 4,000 deaths from Covid-19 and 140,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with the country remaining the second-hardest-hit nation in Latin America, after Brazil.

EFE